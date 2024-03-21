Giddy up for Hermès’ Arceau Mon Premier Galop watch
Is that a joyful little Hermès silk and diamond pony I spy galloping towards your wrist? The Arceau Mon Premier Galop watch enters the arena
Is that a tiny toy horse of whirling silks, leather and diamonds galloping towards your wrist? The Hermès Arceau Mon Premier Galop watch dial is alive with the chubby-toy like form of a tiny horse champing at the bit to break free into its first gallop.
Of course, there are many barely-there, minimalist watch designs to choose from if you're hankering after a timepiece that doesn't detract from the ‘quiet luxury’ of your beige cashmere sleeve. But what if you’re bored of that all-too-meek and irritatingly humble catchphrase and fancy something a little more, well, bonkers? Hermès fills the gap with a watch design that is a typically joyful frisson.
Apart from the Hermès Arceau Mon Premier Galop watch’s obvious qualities – the modernist colour scheme in contrasting layered enamel, silk-thread wicker whirls and ultra thin-leather mosaic – there’s something funny and childlike about the horse’s impatience to hoof it.
The watch is among the collection of new Hermès timepieces due to be launched at Watches and Wonders 2024 (the watch world’s equivalent of Couture Week – see our Watches and Wonders behind-the-scenes foray ahead of the 2023 event, as well as the 2023 highlights), in Geneva in April, which also hosts public open days.
Hermès Arceau Mon Premier Galop dial is a miniscule version of a shawl
Hermès’ former artistic director Henri d'Origny was responsible for the atypical, curvy, 1978 Arceau case silhouette (without the roundness, it would have looked all-too classic), which, nearly 50 years later, has evolved into a proud horological benchmark for the house, and a canvas for miniscule versions of its scarf designs. Because, as Hermès scarf aficionados will know, this excited little equine character actually cantered over from Chinese designer Tong Ren’s wicker-weave-inspired illustration for the Hermès Mon Premier Galop shawl. Now's your chance to giddy up in an altogether more timely fashion.
The Hermès Arceau Mon Premier Galop watch is offered in white gold and diamonds with leather marquetry and silk-thread dial, blue enamel base and hand-painted gold appliqués. It is powered by the Hermès H1912 automatic movement, with sapphire caseback and Swift zephyr-blue calfskin strap. Price on application.
Tickets for Watches and Wonders 2024 public days at Genève, Palexpo, 13-15 April, are on sale now.
Caragh McKay has been a contributing editor at Wallpaper* since 2014. She was previously watches & jewellery director and is currently our resident lifestyle & shopping editor. Caragh has produced exhibitions and created and edited titles for publishers including the Daily Telegraph. She regularly chairs talks for luxury houses, Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier among them. Caragh’s current remit is cross-cultural and her recent stories include the curious tale of how Muhammad Ali met his poetic match in Robert Burns and how a Martin Scorsese film revived a forgotten Osage art.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
