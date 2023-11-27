Cartier explores the impact of Islamic art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

The richness of Islamic art entranced Louis and Jacques Cartier, two of the founder’s grandsons, who weaved references to it throughout jewellery and artefacts from the 1920s onwards. It is an enduring inspiration for the jewellery maison, and one which it has celebrated at exhibitions in Paris in 2021 and Dallas in 2022. Now, Cartier is building on this history with a new exhibition at the Louvre Abu Dhabi – ‘Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design’.

Organised by Louvre Abu Dhabi, Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Musée du Louvre and France Museums, in collaboration with Cartier, it marks both the 40th time Cartier’s pieces have been exhibited and 40 years of the Cartier Collection, the historical collection of jewels carefully maintained by the maison.

Organised by Louvre Abu Dhabi, Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Musée du Louvre and France Museums, in collaboration with Cartier, it marks both the 40th time Cartier’s pieces have been exhibited and 40 years of the Cartier Collection, the historical collection of jewels carefully maintained by the maison.

Jewels from the exhibition (Image credit: Courtesy of Cartier)

Elizabeth Diller, whose practice Diller Scofidio + Renfro designed the previous

shows, returns for the design of the exhibition, which encompasses 420 items in total, including 200 pieces from the Cartier Collection.

Curator Evelyne Possémé considers the impact impressionist and geometric artworks had on the Cartier aesthetic, examining how Islamic art’s influence was translated into intricate and vibrant jewellery design in a delicious feast of colour and craftsmanship. Exceptional pieces on display here include jewel-studded vanity cases from the 1920s, architectural necklaces studded with rainbows of precious stones and remarkable clocks in rock crystal.

‘Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design’ is on display from 15 November 2023 – 24 March 2024 at Louvre Abu Dhabi

louvreabudhabi.ae

cartier.com