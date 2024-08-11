Boucheron’s ‘Quatre’ collection multiplies into a series of eye-catching fine jewellery numbers

What makes a fine jewellery collection a classic? For Parisian jewellery house Boucheron, the winning formula is a playful combination of distinctive design and wearability, perfectly encapsulated in the ‘Quatre’ collection, which in 2024 celebrates its 20th anniversary.



Launched originally as a ring design only, the original piece had an uncomplicated premise: four bands (a simple nod to the name, which is French for ‘four’), with interlocking circles holding their own distinct texture and finish. Each nods to a facet of Boucheron’s history, from the fluted design of the first band, recalling the couture heritage and ribbons of the brand’s founder, Frédéric Boucheron, the son of a draper, to the second band in mirror-polished diamonds reminiscent of high jewellery. The third band’s faceted motif is inspired by Paris’ cobbled streets, while the fourth, made up of two rings joined together, echoes a romantic technique that Boucheron first introduced back in the 19th century.



White gold and diamond Quatre Radiant Edition hoop earrings, price on request by Boucheron. Fashion: Jason Hughes (Image credit: Hugo Mapelli)

Now, the original ring has grown to become a collection of rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces characterised by a mix of textures, materials and forms. In some pieces, the original pattern is faithfully replicated, studded with diamonds or cast in brown PVD-coated gold or light titanium; in others, the motifs are turned into new, graphic designs. Alongside the classic four-band ring, a simplified two-band piece and elongated necklace have also been introduced, for a more minimalist mood.

