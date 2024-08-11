Boucheron’s ‘Quatre’ collection multiplies into a series of eye-catching fine jewellery numbers

woman wearing black and Boucheron 'Quatre' diamond jewellery
Left, Quatre Radiant Edition’ white gold rings with diamonds, both price on request, by Boucheron. Top, £180; trousers, £245, both by Theory. Right, Quatre Radiant Edition’ white gold necklace with diamonds, price on request, by Boucheron. Dress, £2,165, by Ferragamo. Fashion: Jason Hughes
(Image credit: Hugo Mapelli)
What makes a fine jewellery collection a classic? For Parisian jewellery house Boucheron, the winning formula is a playful combination of distinctive design and wearability, perfectly encapsulated in the ‘Quatre’ collection, which in 2024 celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Launched originally as a ring design only, the original piece had an uncomplicated premise: four bands (a simple nod to the name, which is French for ‘four’), with interlocking circles holding their own distinct texture and finish. Each nods to a facet of Boucheron’s history, from the fluted design of the first band, recalling the couture heritage and ribbons of the brand’s founder, Frédéric Boucheron, the son of a draper, to the second band in mirror-polished diamonds reminiscent of high jewellery. The third band’s faceted motif is inspired by Paris’ cobbled streets, while the fourth, made up of two rings joined together, echoes a romantic technique that Boucheron first introduced back in the 19th century.

woman wearing black and diamond jewellery

White gold and diamond Quatre Radiant Edition hoop earrings, price on request by Boucheron. Fashion: Jason Hughes

(Image credit: Hugo Mapelli)

Now, the original ring has grown to become a collection of rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces characterised by a mix of textures, materials and forms. In some pieces, the original pattern is faithfully replicated, studded with diamonds or cast in brown PVD-coated gold or light titanium; in others, the motifs are turned into new, graphic designs. Alongside the classic four-band ring, a simplified two-band piece and elongated necklace have also been introduced, for a more minimalist mood.

