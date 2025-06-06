Twin Peaks’ Double R Diner is coming to London (for a day)
Mubi marks Twin Peaks’ 35th anniversary with pop-up diner and streaming release
When it’s announced that a fictional small-town diner from one of television’s most iconic shows is becoming a real-life experience, you mark your calendar. For one day only, production company and film distributor Mubi (behind last year’s horror hit The Substance) is transforming Stoke Newington’s New River Café in London into a pop-up inspired by Twin Peaks’ Double R Diner.
Twin Peaks diner to pop up in London for one day only
Timed to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the cult classic from Mark Frost and the late David Lynch, the event also marks the upcoming arrival of Twin Peaks (1990) and Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series (2017) on Mubi’s streaming platform from 13 June 2025. Running from 11am to 7pm on 18 June, the Twin Peaks Diner Experience will operate on a drop-in basis only.
Curated in collaboration with food duo Mam Sham and the creative agency Hot Sauce Presents, the pop-up promises a ‘d*mn fine cup of coffee’ (as FBI special agent Dale Cooper famously claimed) and a slice of cherry pie ‘worth a stop’, alongside limited-edition merchandise available for purchase.
While exact design details remain under wraps – adding to the mystique – the original show’s Double R Diner is known for its warm wooden interiors, plush red booths, nostalgic Americana, and that signature touch of Lynchian surrealism.
For those who miss out, Mubi is also partnering with the team behind Twin Peaks UK Fest for A Gathering of the Angels, a celebration of the world of David Lynch at Genesis Cinema, Whitechapel, London on 27-28 September 2025.
The New River Café is located at 271 Stoke Newington Church St, London N16 9JH, UK; mubi.com.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
