Turkish Airlines reveals its flowy new Crystal Business Class cabins

In a bid to steal a march on the never-ending competition in the aviation world, Turkish Airlines has finally revealed its much-anticipated Crystal Business Class cabins. Due to be retrofitted on its fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft in 2025, the upgrade is a significant improvement from its current offering, and as Arif Ali Gezmisoglu, senior vice president of marketing, says, it is based on detailed passenger feedback on the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 Business Class seats, which are the newest cabins in the airline’s existing fleet.

Unfolding over 42 pods, all with lie-flat beds and their own sliding doors for added privacy, the staggered 1-2-1 layout means each seat has direct aisle access, while every other row in the middle section has a pulldown divider, making it ideal for passengers travelling together.

Turkish Airlines’ new Crystal Business Class cabins

(Image credit: Courtesy of Turkish Airlines)

In following the airline’s ‘Flow’ brand identity, which embodies a customer experience that is effortless, seamless and uplifting, the new cabin has been manufactured locally and designed by Turkish Airlines' in-house team, TCI Aircraft Interiors, together with the help of aviation and transport specialist, PriestmanGoode (the design studio also behind Finnair’s Business Class’ AirLounge seat, and Lufthansa’ First Class Suites, both revealed last year).

As a result, the finished product is fresher, with a lighter, warmer colour scheme revealed through natural materials, like leather, that have been locally sourced, a marble-style console table, and rose-gold finishes. Elsewhere, wireless charging, adjustable ambient reading lights, a 22-inch high-definition screen, and noise-reducing headphones, alongside thoughtful functionality – which includes a wider and higher footwell, much-improved foam ergonomic support, and unobstructed window views – all come together to provide a private cocoon from which to retreat from the world.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Turkish Airlines)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Turkish Airlines)

On the food front, like with Turkish Airlines’ other business class flights, passengers can dine on demand from a menu of authentic Turkish and international dishes prepared and cooked by the airline’s Flying Chefs, who work alongside the cabin crew. ‘We won the World’s Best Business Class Catering at the 2024 Skytrax World Airlines Awards,’ notes Gezmisoglu. ‘Our aim is to deliver the same experience to customers who fly in the Crystal Business Class Cabin.’

Up next, new amenity kits are soon to be revealed, while free fleetwide WiFi will be available across all cabins by the end of 2025.

turkishairlines.com

