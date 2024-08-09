A wellbeing temple and ocean-side apartments: Scorpios brings its downtempo scene to the Turkish Riviera

Overlooking the Aegean Sea, a new relaxing retreat settles into the Bodrum cliffside in Turkey. The cult favourite beach club Scorpios has ventured out of its Greek bolthole on Mykonos – where it was founded in 2015 – and opened a new outpost in the Turkish Riviera, offering a selection of refreshing cocktails, east Mediterranean cuisine, and private accommodation from which to watch the melting sunsets.

Scorpios Bodrum

Staying true to the Scorpios style of chic and sophisticated beach lounging, the Bodrum location offers overnight accommodation, marking a new venture for the brand. Nestled into a cliffside, the 12 bungalows have private pools and secluded decking, perfect for more intimate relaxation and entertaining.

With a cabana-inspired design, the property nods to coastal Mexican architecture, which is fused with the vibrancy of the Mediterranean. A harmonious partnership, the theme is co-created by Istanbul-based architecture studio Geomim, with interiors by Berlin-based Lambs and Lions and StudioMacBride, in collaboration with Annabell Kutucu.

If adding overnight accommodation wasn’t enough to create ultimate beachside living, Scorpios Bodrum opened The Ritual Space. Described as a ‘contemporary temple’, it presents a tailored cultural programme that incorporates traditional and modern wellbeing practices. If you need to cool down from the 36-degree sun, dive into the cold plunge pool; meanwhile, a flotation room, sound healing dome and yoga terrace are a recipe for immersive zen, with treatment menus catering for every guest’s wellbeing needs.

Sticking to the Mediterranean-Mexican theme, the taverna-style food includes smaller plates of fresh seafood, along with plenty of vegan options to share and enjoy at leisure. Those staying in private accommodation can fully immerse themselves in Turkish breakfast culture, drawing out long and leisurely mornings eating in the privacy of their pool.

Of course, Scorpios is known first and foremost for its vibrant nightlife. Spearheaded by a loyal artistic community and its own music label, Scorpios Music, the brand continues to set the perfect downtempo-electric scene against the stunning backdrop of pastel sunsets.

Scorpios Bodrum is located at Gölköy Mahallesi, 312 Soka, 48483 Bodrum/Muğla, Turkey, scorpios.com

