Birdcage 33 opens with simplicity and elegance, perched on the Turkish Riviera

Bodrum, on the Turkish Riviera, is renowned as the premier summer destination along the signature turquoise-coloured waters of the Aegean side of Turkey. A local newcomer joining the roster of luxury international hospitality brands, Birdcage 33 is a boutique hotel bringing a breath of fresh air to this vibrant area.

Tour Birdcage 33, a hidden gem on the Turkish Riviera

The property wasn't always destined to be a hotel. At first, Deniz Galip Studio had received a design brief to create a summer house for its clients, Tulin and Kiral Karabuk. However, the Karabuks later chose to transform the property into a boutique hotel, realising their retirement dream as they permanently relocated to Bodrum.

In the hills of Yalıkavak, a cluster of six small houses is nestled, thoughtfully arranged across four different levels, all interconnected by a grand concrete staircase. Each house comprises two to three rooms, linked by shared kitchenette areas, resulting in a total of 11 rooms, ranging in size from 30 to 60 sq m.

Embracing local producers and sustainable materials, the hotel's primary design philosophy aimed to incorporate the typical furnishings and surfaces found in Mediterranean homes. With simplicity and elegance in mind, a special type of plaster known as tadelakt, characteristic of Moroccan architecture, took centre stage in the design, resulting in a colour palette of soft and natural hues, including terracotta, mustard, grey, and rose.

This process was highly experimental due to the nature of the material, but the final harmonious results were achieved through numerous on-site applications, all painstakingly done by hand by Asli Tekin Atelier, a Turkish women-led initiative.

While the calming foundational notes enhance the sensation of being in nature, the vibrant colours in the details pay homage to the lively 1960s atmosphere of Bodrum. The ceramic tiles in the rooms were custom-designed and crafted by local producer Gorbon; the cobalt blue coffee tables draw inspiration from the window frames and traditional features of local houses, while the burnt sienna sofas evoke the presence of satsuma trees in the region.

The hotel was built during the pandemic, posing challenges in importing furniture from sources outside of Turkey. However, this situation gave rise to a highly localised process where Deniz Galip Studio designed most of the furniture, which was then skillfully crafted by woodworkers in the region. Additionally, some pieces were sourced from local producers around Bodrum, ultimately redefining the notion of luxury in the area.

While some may view this as a disadvantage, given that most travellers prefer proximity to the water, Birdcage 33, nestled in the hills, provides an ideal retreat for those seeking tranquility and a serene environment away from the bustling seaside areas. The unmistakable focal point of the hotel is its pool area, which draws inspiration from the book Poolside by American photographer Slim Aarons.

'I was captivated by the style of the locations in the photos and the carefree, stylish demeanor of the people within them. They truly embodied an era from the 1960s and 1970s when lounging by the pool was the epitome of luxury. Bodrum held a reputation for hosting artists and intellectuals during that time, and I yearned to revive that carefree, artistic poolside lifestyle within the hotel.' Galip says.

The hotel's restaurant, Lika, located beside the pool, features a glassed space that seamlessly connects the indoor and outdoor areas, offering guests a gastronomic experience that truly captures the essence of the Aegean.

