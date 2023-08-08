Turkey’s Bodrum Loft hotel turns sculpture park this summer

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bodrum Loft, among the Turkish resort’s increasingly luxurious hotel openings of recent years, has transformed into a sculpture park this summer in a collaboration with gallery Perrotin and Artsa Consultancy and Project. Running until September, the exhibition, ‘French Delights’, includes work from artists such as Takashi Murakami and Daniel Asrham, curated in the grounds of the Tabanlıoğlu Architects-designed hotel, which comprises 36 independent residences set into the hillside facing the meeting point of the Mediterranean and Aegean seas.

‘French Delights’ at Bodrum Loft

Xavier Veilhan, Manfredi, 2019, stainless steel, polyurethane paint, varnish (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin, © Veilhan / ADAGP, Paris 2023. Photography: © Courtsey of Artsa Consultancy / Afken Group)

‘I am glad of this invitation and happy to show these sculptures in such a sublime context,’ says participating artist Iván Argote. ‘I like the relationship of these works to the sea – it generates a new poetic dialogue – as well as the relationship to the region, a place rich in history and archaeology.’

Daniel Arsham, Bronze Eroded Delorean 1:2, 2022, bronze, stainless steel, patina (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin. Photography: © Courtesy of Artsa Consultancy / Afken Group)

As the worlds of blue-chip art galleries and luxury lifestyles gravitate towards one another, projects such as this bring artworks to collectors in their daily lives.

Takashi Murakami, Kaikai (Blue Eyes), Kiki (Blue Eyes), 2021, FRP, urethane paint, stainless steel, wood (Image credit: © 2023 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy Perrotin. Photography: © Courtesy of Artsa Consultancy / Afken Group)

Selçan Atilgan, founder of Artsa consultancy, curated the commercial exhibition, which is the agency’s second at the hotel. ‘Bodrum Loft is famous for its architecture that seamlessly integrates with nature,’ she says of the property’s appeal.

Klara Kristalova, What holds me back, carries me further, 2017, bronze (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin. © Kristalova / ADAGP, Paris 2023. Photography: © Courtesy of Artsa Consultancy / Afken Group)

She established Artsa after graduating from Sotheby’s Institute and working in the commercial gallery world with a focus on organising exhibitions alongside art fairs. While she has worked on projects around the world, this is the first time she has produced a show in Turkey.

‘I had always wanted to be able to organise these events in my country, in Turkey. At this point, I met the Akın family, who own Bodrum Loft, and our story of working together began.’

Jean-Marie Appriou, Communionem Elementaris (The moon watcher), 2022, patinated bronze, aluminum and handblown glass (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin. Photography: © Courtesy of Artsa Consultancy / Afken Group)

The artworks were placed in situ in an intuitive way, intended to be harmonious with the natural setting of the hotel, meaning they are either in tune with the sea, the greenery or the sky.

Alongside Arsham and Murakami, artists selected for the show, all of whom are represented by global art power player Perrotin, include Jean-Marie Appriou, Wim Delvoye, Laurent Grasso, Gregor Hildebrandt, Klara Kristalova, Jean-Michel Othoniel and Paola Pivi.

Iván Argote, All words fall by their own weight... and no site is innocent, 2016, concrete, patinated copper leaf, stainless steel, wood, polyurethane paint, galvanized steel, varnish (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin, © Argote / ADAGP, Paris 2023. Photography: © Courtesy of Artsa Consultancy / Afken Group)

There is a focus on nature in the work of Kristalova and Appriou, while incidental political statement comes from Elmgreen & Dragset – whose Adaptation, Fig. 16 (Black Mirror) reflects on the regulatory role of road signs – and from Iván Argote.

‘I like to think of these works as fictional archaeologies,’ Argote says of his pieces. ‘They are part of a series named Excerpts, a group of sculptures in steel, concrete, copper, gold, and oil-based painting, that seem to be ruins or remains of pre-existing architecture. On the surface of the sculptures, we find writings, reflections, poems, and quotes that are simultaneously intimate and political statements.’

Elmgreen & Dragset, Adaptation, Fig. 16 (Black Mirror), 2023, mirror polished stainless steel PVD coated (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin, © Elmgreen & Dragset / ADAGP, Paris 2023. Photography: © Courtsey of Artsa Consultancy / Afken Group)

The ingenious idea of taking art out of the city when collectors leave for the summer is not a new one, with blue-chip gallery outposts in the Hamptons, USA, and Somerset, UK, for example, enjoyed by many and shopped by a lucky few. But as part of hospitality’s focus on luxury living, initiatives such as this are sure to flourish.

bodrumloft.com.tr

Laurent Grasso, Future Herbarium, 2020, white bronze (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin, © Grasso / ADAGP, Paris 2023. Photography: © Courtesy of Artsa Consultancy / Afken Group)

Wim Delvoye, Nautilus, 2013, laser-cut Corten steel (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin, © Delvoye / ADAGP, Paris 2023. Photography: © Courtesy of Artsa Consultancy / Afken Group)