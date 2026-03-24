Via Aurelia – its name a nod to the ancient consular road connecting Rome and Pisa – is an elegant gathering spot in San Francisco’s Mission Rock neighbourhood. Located on the ground floor of Visa’s global and North American headquarters, the dinner-only spot, which boasts views of Mission Bay and the Giants’ ballpark, is run by Back Home Hospitality, the team behind the buzzy trattoria franchise Che Fico and casual counter-service deli Bubbelah.

Wallpaper* dines at Via Aurelia, San Francisco

The mood: Italian whispers

(Image credit: Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Local design firm DLC-ID, a close collaborator of the hospitality group, has dreamt up a softly hued setting inspired by the textures and pigments of Tuscany. ‘My aim was to channel the ubiquitous touchstones of Italian style – pared back to their purest forms and hues – and then layer them with a soft, modern hand,’ says studio founder Jon de la Cruz.

(Image credit: Photo by Douglas Friedman)

(Image credit: Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Florentine sandstone, vaulted ceilings, frescoed plaster patinas, and muted lighting make for a richly layered, old-world-style interior. ‘It’s fine dining, but I wanted it to feel as if you’ve stepped into a casual coastal town – tranquil, sun-washed, and timeless,’ adds de la Cruz, who collaborated with paint shop Color Atelier to create tonal depth through the limewashed wall finishes in a custom palette of olive, terracotta, ochre, and blue juniper hues.

(Image credit: Photo by Douglas Friedman)

The food: Tuscany via San Francisco

Maine Diver Sea Scallop, silky, burnt pear purée, hazelnut and pear relish and finished with Golden Osetra Caviar (Image credit: Courtesy of Via Aurelia)

Native chef David Nayfeld, who describes the evening menu as a love letter to Tuscany and San Francisco, meshes techniques from this coastal Italian region with season-led produce from neighbouring suppliers. Guests are invited to choose from a five-course ‘degustazione’ menu or à la carte, which comprises highlights such as the creamy orzo with San Francisco Bay Dungeness crab, chanterelle, preserved lemon, and chervil, or the perfectly seared Maine Diver sea scallop, accented by a silky, burnt pear purée, hazelnut and pear relish and finished with Golden Osetra caviar.

A Dungeness crab orzo in the style of risotto (Image credit: Courtesy of Via Aurelia)

The wine list is equally as comprehensive, with 650 bottles from French and Italian regions. Nayfeld recommends relishing the decadent torta al cioccolato while sipping Fratelli Mossio ‘Le Margarite’, a Dolcetto, dessert wine from the Langhe region in Southern Piedmont.

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Torta al cioccolato is a decadent masterpiece of dark chocolate, pear, white chocolate, Earl Grey, and lemon (Image credit: Courtesy of Via Aurelia)