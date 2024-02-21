Tradition meets modernity at Taquería Los Alexis in Mexico City

Taquería Los Alexis, by chef Alexis Ayala, is a delightful addition to the vibrant streets of Chiapas, in Mexico City’s Colonia Roma – a district steeped in history and renowned for its culture, gastronomy, and architecture. Los Alexis pays homage to informal street commerce, encapsulating the charm of a traditional changarro (a small business) within a modern setting, and serves up a straightforward menu featuring two taco varieties: los taurinos and los de Asada.

Step inside Taquería Los Alexis, designed by RA!

Mexican design studio RA! was enlisted to transform the modest 15 sq m property by manipulating colours, textures, and aromas. The interior architecture revolves around a joyful mosaic, embracing the open kitchen and serving as the space’s focal point. Drawing inspiration from the art deco legacy of Roma Norte, the design harmonises opposing hues and sleek, curved lines, with strategic lighting to add dynamism.

The detailed craftsmanship evident in the taqueria’s construction began with the renovation process, which involved the removal of worn finishes to make room for intricate mosaic tiling. The design connects the past and present by integrating new elements with the original industrial structure, which previously housed a beer depository.

Combining aesthetic appeal with functionality, the bar and kitchen area showcases a sleek, low-profile steel structure adorned in a vibrant green hue, contrasting with the surrounding minimal decor. Suspended storage units give the illusion of weightlessness, infusing a whimsical touch to the space. Even the restroom receives a makeover, echoing the taqueria’s signature aesthetic.

