San Sabino offers mellow Italian-American dining in New York

The trendy dining scene of the West Village, New York, welcomes San Sabino, a venture by the wife-and-husband team of Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, in partnership with Quality Branded. Nestled adjacent to its sister restaurant, Don Angie, San Sabino offers a fresh take on Italian-American cuisine while boasting a distinct design aesthetic courtesy of GRT Architects.

San Sabino opens its doors

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

Like Don Angie, San Sabino’s journey began with the transformation of a flatiron-like wedge of the neighbourhood, once housing three quaint storefronts. Celebrating the heterogeneity of its façade, GRT Architects uncovered the original copper-clad storefronts, enhancing them with a verdigris and patina. The interior features warm yellow and milky grey tones, juxtaposing hard and soft surfaces, and warm and cool metals.

‘We conceived San Sabino as an evolution, a space to explore ideas we’ve both had since the runaway success of Don Angie,’ GRT Architects tell Wallpaper*. ‘We aimed to create something new, familiar yet fresh, evolving our prior collaboration with Angie and Scott and still developing voices.’

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

True to its Italian-American roots, San Sabino’s menu showcases a tantalising array of seafood delights and handmade pasta, drawing inspiration from coastal regions across the United States, with nods to San Francisco, New Orleans, the Jersey Shore, and New York City – see, for example, the Greenpoint Co Oysters or the East Coast Halibut.

The story behind the San Sabino traces back to Rito’s upbringing in her family’s Italian bakery in Cleveland, which laid the foundation for her passion for Italian cuisine, while Tacinelli’s career transitioned from advertising to the culinary world. Together, they embarked on an adventure that led them from prestigious kitchens to the acclaimed opening of Don Angie in 2017.

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

San Sabino arrives courtesy of Quality Branded, the restaurant group behind Don Angie and a host of other modern dining establishments, founded by the father-son duo Alan and Michael Stillman.

sansabinonyc.com