Step inside Saltine, Highbury’s light-filled dining hotspot
Saltine serves bright seasonal fare in a setting inspired by natural light and honest materials
After establishing four colourful coffee shops in North and East London under Fink’s, Jess Blackstone and Mat Appleton have made their first foray into the world of restaurants with Saltine. Situated on Highbury Park, their newest venture is not only more gastronomic but more grown-up when it comes to design. Open Wednesday to Sunday for coffee, lunch and dinner, it comprises a chic, understated bar at the front and a gallery-like, glass-roofed dining area at the rear.
Saltine is Highbury’s new neighbourhood restaurant from the team behind Fink’s
‘As soon as we walked in and saw the way the light streamed through the skylight, we fell in love with the space,’ says Blackstone. Formerly home to a high-street chicken shop, the site was an empty shell, but the duo saw beauty in its imperfections, from the cracked concrete floor to the crumbling brick and plaster walls. The building had lots of character that we immediately wanted to preserve. Blackstone continues, ‘And we wanted to create something that would patinate nicely over time.’
Blackstone, an artist who previously worked with 6a Architects on her own RIBA-nominated home, led the design process. ‘Honest materials are really important to me,’ she says. ‘I don’t like to cover things up for the sake of it.’ The use of raw, soft-grey tile adhesive on the walls in the bar and in part of the dining room is particularly noteworthy for its tactile appearance. Elsewhere, resin-cast wood wool has been used for the ceiling and promises pleasing acoustics.
The interiors have been minimally decorated so as not to distract from the light and materials. There’s personality, though, in the carefully sourced vintage wooden chairs – 1970s Bruno Rey chairs in the bar and 1970s Lübke chairs in the dining room – and the bespoke Douglas fir seating booths. A trio of acacia pravissima trees (tall, fern-like evergreens) bring a lush touch to the space.
In contrast, the boldly painted bathrooms are likely to surprise and delight off-guard guests. Artist Paul Kindersley has created vibrant yellow and green murals depicting abstract nude figures dancing across the walls and ceilings. Those with eagle eyes may well spot small snippets of Kindersley’s figures in the dining room too.
Saltine might be playfully named after a cracker Blackstone describes as ‘bland,’ but the food is anything but. Previously of Spring and St John Marylebone, chef Phil Wood’s menu will change with the seasons but will always offer inventive takes on classic dishes: chicken liver parfait with saltines, braised mutton with carrots and caraway, and sticky toffee apple cake, for instance.
As Blackstone says, ‘The restaurant has been designed to frame the food. Both the menu and design are inspired by honest, simple ingredients and materials that we have treated beautifully.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Moncler and Sacai have united to create the wardrobe of the future
Bridging past, present and future, Chitose Abe of Sacai looks forward 70 years for a new Moncler collaboration
By Jack Moss Published
-
Studio Blanco combines creative work and community spirit
From their Reggio Emilia, Italy, HQ, Studio Blanco collaborates with clients including Formafantasma and Kerakoll
By Yoko Choy Published
-
Discover Dyde House, a lesser known Arthur Erickson gem
Dyde House by modernist architect Arthur Erickson is celebrated in a new film, premiered in Canada
By Hadani Ditmars Published
-
Say hello to Dalla, Hackney's friendliest neighbourhood Italian eatery
Dalla is East London's newest Italian-inspired restaurant, embracing both Mediterranean design and cuisine
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Broadwick Soho joins the soul, flavour and history of London's West End
Broadwick Soho is a flamboyant luxury retreat with in-house bars, restaurants, suites and a penthouse
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The Wolseley City brings the brand’s 1920s glamour and identity to the 21st century
The Wolseley City opens to a design by Fabled Studio, bringing the celebrated hospitality brand from Piccadilly to the City of London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Cromwell Place Café in South Kensington is inspired by iconic hospitality design of the 20th century
Cromwell Place Café is led by London gastro-veteran Martin Cohen and with interiors by Nick Vinson, its design the result of an extensive research into iconic contemporary hospitality design
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Il Gattopardo is a Mayfair centrepiece of modern Italian design
Mayfair's new restaurant Il Gattopardo celebrates the golden age of Italian decor and cuisine
By Tianna Williams Published
-
We spend the night at The Peninsula London
We spend a night at The Peninsula London, which raises the bar for the premier Asian hospitality specialist
By Lauren Ho Published
-
New London restaurant Pollini opens at Ladbroke Hall with interiors by Vincenzo De Cotiis
Vincenzo de Cotiis Architects and chef Emanuele Pollini create Pollini, Ladbroke Hall's new restaurant
By Malaika Byng Last updated
-
The Peninsula hotel in London is a finely tuned global ‘showpiece’
The Peninsula, the world’s longest continually operating hotel group, opens its long-awaited London location in Belgravia; we take a first look inside
By Tilly Macalister-Smith Published