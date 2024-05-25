Celebrate summer in Ladbroke Hall’s new garden dining space

London, without a doubt, is an epicentre of creative forces in constant motion. Last year, in April 2023, Ladbroke Hall materialised as a vessel for contemporary art, design, culture and food inside a 1903 Grade II-listed building in Notting Hill. Led by Julien Lombrail and Loic Le Gaillard of Carpenters Workshop Gallery, the arts space has seen many initiatives flourish since its opening.

Ladbroke Hall introduces outdoor dining and secret garden

Its restaurant Pollini, brought together by Italian chef Emanuele Pollini and architect Vincenzo De Cotiis, was awarded the Best Restaurant recognition in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 for its range of classic Italian dishes presented against breathtaking contemporary art. Meanwhile, its gallery space, which serves as Carpenters Workshop Gallery’s London flagship, continues to attract visitors for its curated seasonal cultural program celebrating the best of art, design and learning.

Coinciding with the onset of spring and summer, the arts and social club now introduces a tranquil garden and al fresco dining space by London-based landscape designer Luciano Giubbilei. Seeing the success of Pollini, the Carpenters Workshop Gallery team sought to extend the fine dining experience by adding a private pavilion to the bamboo-rich oasis. The outdoor seating area, which also boasts an intimate setting for 70 guests, continues chef Emanuele Pollini’s menu, enriched by seasonal elements.

The extraordinary pavilion housing the new al fresco restaurant was designed by the influential French architect Jean Prouvé at the end of World War II as part of the atelier’s ‘demountable buildings’ project: an initiative to create prefab homes for French people displaced by the war. The wooden structure was carefully restored by a specialised team who added a two-by-six-metre porch, doors and airtight windows to elevate the comfort of the space. The original painting and parquet floors were rehabilitated to maintain the spirit of the initial design. Here, it serves as a private dining space for 18.

An original Prouvé 'maison demountable' at Ladbroke Hall garden (Image credit: Photography by David Brook. Courtesy of Ladbroke Hall)

Ladbroke Hall is located at 79 Barlby Rd, London, ladbrokehall.com