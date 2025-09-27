Big flavours and bold design define La Nena Cantina, Los Angeles's newest Mexican hotspot
From handmade tortillas to 40-ingredient mole, this new Sunset Boulevard restaurant takes Mexican cuisine seriously
Los Angeles’s recent boom of modern cantinas shows no signs of slowing down. Case in point is this month’s opening in Hollywood, which arrives hot on the heels of a sister property in Malibu, both by Hospitality 70 Group, the team behind the beloved of Frida Mexican restaurants all across LA County.
Wallpaper* dines at La Nena Cantina
The mood: a Hollywood watering hole with a Mexican vibe
Walk past the Columbia Plaza outdoor patio on lively Sunset Blvd. into a calming indoor space designed by Jagar Architecture’s Jose Gonzales, with an organic colour palette featuring Roman clay walls and terracotta tiles. The long cedar bar, brushed and waxed, is perfect for drinks and full dining. Lighting is subtle, with natural fibre pendants and dimmed alabaster brass counter lamps.
The main dining room wall mural is a drawing by Mexican artist Cándida Peña on ink and paper, then carefully adhered to the wall using a wheat paste technique, finished with gilding and metallic brass and white tones, just above the light wood table booths with comfortable leather seating.
The food: complex mole and mezcal
At this Hollywood cantina, everything is made from scratch, from handmade tortillas to sauces, and many signature dishes involve labour-intensive preparation rooted in traditional techniques. For example, the mole 'poblano' from Puebla includes over 40 ingredients, such as dried chillies, nuts, seeds, spices and a hint of chocolate. The hours-long process begins with individually toasting and grinding each ingredient to release its unique flavours, then slowly simmering everything together into a deep, rich sauce.
The mole 'negro’, originating from Oaxaca, has a darker and smokier profile, prepared with roasted chillies, plantains, nuts and spices. And when Hospitality 70 Group president and CEO, Vicente del Río, recommends a cocktail, take note: the Adelita, with 1800 Tequila, pineapple, cucumber and fresh lime, offers the perfect balance for spicy dishes.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
La Nena Cantina is located at 6115 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028, United States.
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
-
Dario Vitale makes liberated, sexually-charged debut for Versace inspired by ‘bold attitude’ of Gianni Versace
Succeeding Donatella Versace, the ex-Miu Miu design director is the first to helm the brand outside of the Versace family. His debut last night in Milan was staged within the opulent rooms of Pinacoteca Ambrosiana
-
Dr Karen Doherty's new clinic reflects her reputation as London's chicest aesthetician
The aesthetician to London’s cultural elite opens a new Shoreditch space designed by Max Radford
-
In South Korea, a new Bangjja Yugi museum honours a centuries-old Korean tradition
Studio Heech transforms a coal-mining warehouse into a glowing cultural hub celebrating Korea’s master bronzesmith Lee Bong-ju – and the ancient craft of bangjja yugi
-
Aperitivo time is this Los Angeles bar’s ‘ragione di vita’
Located in Echo Park, Bar Bacetti is a welcoming haunt celebrating the great Italian ‘art of snacking’
-
This boisterous cocktail bar in Denver was inspired by Le Corbusier
A 1950s furniture showroom has been reborn as a modernist social hub in the city’s Sunnyside neighbourhood. Its cocktails? Semiprecious
-
In Los Angeles, Darling doesn’t want to be your average dinner spot
Vinyl, live-fire cooking, and California’s finest ingredients come together in this immersive new concept from a celebrated Southern chef
-
The best dinner party in San Francisco is thrown at this bistro and vinyl bar
A new chapter begins in Mission Creek as Side A opens in the former Universal Café space
-
Daisy Margarita Bar reimagines the Mexican tavern with vaquero flair in Los Angeles
From frozen guacamole margaritas to lamb shank with frijoles puercos, this new Sherman Oaks destination mixes playful gastronomy with tradition
-
Javier's, a new cathedral-inspired restaurant in downtown LA, offers a divine take on Mexican cuisine
At the restaurant's newest location, discovery lies around every corner – and on every plate
-
Why everyone in LA is talking about Café Tondo
Helmed by chef Valeria Velásquez and designed by Aunt Studio, this new spot delivers Latin American buzz all day long
-
Size doesn’t matter at Now Now, a micro-hotel for solo travellers in New York
Can you pack style into 32 square feet? We find out