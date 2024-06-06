It’s a Paul & Shark summer at Juvia restaurant in Formentera

Paul & Shark has dressed stylish Formentera restaurant Juvia for the season, as the Italian sportswear brand continues a streak of hospitality collaborations that began last summer with Liguria’s Tigu Beach Club and most recently included the makeover of Rifugio Scoiattoli in Cortina.

Juvia by Paul & Shark

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paul & Shark)

Located in the heart of Es Pujols – a lively town with a shell-shaped beach and peppered with restaurants, bars, shops and nightclubs – Juvia by Paul & Shark is a soothing treat for the senses, from the calming sound of nearby waves to the warm rays of Mediterranean sun and the restaurant’s minimalist-chic decoration. ‘While Juvia is the start and end point for the experience, the island’s sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters and wild nature allow one to reconnect with nature in its most authentic form,’ states the brand.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paul & Shark)

With a passion for water in all its forms, Paul & Shark has filled the space with nautical nods. There are soft blue hues, beach-style chairs, cotton cushions, and furniture made from recovered wood, in line with the brand’s upcycling efforts across previous projects.

As for the food, the spot offers Italian and Spanish cuisine that highlights fresh Mediterranean produce. An array of signature cocktails is available too, best enjoyed in the outdoor beach bar facing the seaside horizon.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paul & Shark)

Now open to guests for the summer season, Juvia by Paul & Shark supports local organisation Vellmarì, which has been involved in the research and protection of the marine ecosystem for the last three decades, particularly Formentera’s abundant posidonia, an aquatic plant that covers and protects the seabed; together, the partners hope to plant 700 new specimens in the Balearic waters.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paul & Shark)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paul & Shark)

Juvia by Paul & Shark is located at 27 Carrer de la Mar, Es Pujols, Formentera paulandshark.com