Paul & Shark hits the slopes with a Cortina ski resort takeover

In the heart of the Dolomites, Paul & Shark asserts its presence in the mountains with a project that sees the Italian label leave its mark on the historic ski resort of Cortina this winter. Titled ‘Paul & Shark takes Cortina’, it will see the brand create a miniature winter universe to celebrate its skiwear and outdoor wear in the town, where it has had a store on Corso Italia since 2000.

Indeed, it’s fitting timing for Paul & Shark to arrive in the locale; in 2026, Cortina will host the Winter Olympics, the Alpine town already being transformed for the occasion. The takeover itself is centred on the Scoiattoli chalet, a historic refuge and local landmark.

Against the decadent backdrop of the powder-covered landscape, white and gold sharks – coupled with the brand’s signature shade of blue – adorn the chalet’s exterior, and also appear in the interior, on placemats, coasters, napkins, cushions and blankets.

Meanwhile, a playful installation in the form of an enormous ski mask frames the panoramic view over the Dolomites.

A partnership with the Cortina ski club serves to showcase the functionality of Paul & Shark garments and accessories; members will wear the brand’s helmets, made in collaboration with Atomic, masks and sweatshirts throughout 2023-2024 winter ski season.

Officially launching on 7 December 2023, the takeover will open with an après-ski party in the mountains and an in-store event – setting the mood for a celebratory season ahead.

