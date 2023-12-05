Paul & Shark hits the slopes with a Cortina ski resort takeover

‘Paul & Shark takes Cortina’ sees the label take over the Italian ski resort, kitting out the town’s ski club and Scoiattoli chalet

Paul & Shark Cortina Ski Resort
‘Paul & Shark takes Cortina’ centres around the Italian ski resort’s Scoiattoli chalet
By Tianna Williams
published

In the heart of the Dolomites, Paul & Shark asserts its presence in the mountains with a project that sees the Italian label leave its mark on the historic ski resort of Cortina this winter. Titled ‘Paul & Shark takes Cortina’, it will see the brand create a miniature winter universe to celebrate its skiwear and outdoor wear in the town, where it has had a store on Corso Italia since 2000. 

Ski season: Paul & Shark takes Cortina

‘Paul & Shark takes Cortina’

Indeed, it’s fitting timing for Paul & Shark to arrive in the locale; in 2026, Cortina will host the Winter Olympics, the Alpine town already being transformed for the occasion. The takeover itself is centred on the Scoiattoli chalet, a historic refuge and local landmark.

Against the decadent backdrop of the powder-covered landscape, white and gold sharks – coupled with the brand’s signature shade of blue – adorn the chalet’s exterior, and also appear in the interior, on placemats, coasters, napkins, cushions and blankets. 

Giant ski mask installation on snowy mountain

Meanwhile, a playful installation in the form of an enormous ski mask frames the panoramic view over the Dolomites.

A partnership with the Cortina ski club serves to showcase the functionality of Paul & Shark garments and accessories; members will wear the brand’s helmets, made in collaboration with Atomic, masks and sweatshirts throughout 2023-2024 winter ski season.

Officially launching on 7 December 2023, the takeover will open with an après-ski party in the mountains and an in-store event – setting the mood for a celebratory season ahead.

Paul & Shark takes Cortina

Tianna Williams

Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.

