‘What does a Luca Faloni jacket look like?’: this suede bomber marks the brand’s first foray into outerwear
‘Made for years to come’, this lightweight bomber marks Luca Faloni’s entry into outerwear and encapsulates the label’s provenance-focused approach
The idea of provenance is central to Luca Faloni, the Italian label born from memories of the eponymous founder’s childhood in Turin, Italy, where he grew up surrounded by traditional craft and the artisans who made their living from it. As such, Luca Faloni – which is based between Milan and London – is defined by a ‘Made in Italy’ philosophy, with its various pieces, spanning lightweight cashmere sweaters, airy linen tailoring and silk-cotton polo shirts, assembled in local Italian factories and instilled with a mood of sprezzatura and ease.
Launching this autumn, the latest addition to the Luca Faloni roster is a goatskin leather bomber jacket, marking the label’s first foray into outerwear. ‘It‘s been a much-requested addition to the collection,’ says Faloni, who has taken ‘considerable time researching, designing and refining what a Luca Faloni jacket would look like’. The result is a lightweight bomber crafted by artisans in Veneto, northern Italy – a locale long synonymous with leather production – which is designed to traverse the seasons.
Luca Faloni introduces its first outerwear
Available initially in rich navy and hazelnut brown with a soft, brushed finish and completed with a pure cashmere hem – a nod to the fibre for which the label is best known – Faloni says the aim, as with all of his pieces, is for it to be both durable in construction and timeless in design. ‘[I hope] it becomes a staple in all our customers' wardrobes that will be worn and enjoyed for years to come,’ he says.
Luca Faloni’s goatskin suede leather bomber jacket, £1,625, is available lucafaloni.com.
This article appears in the October 2024 Guest Editors’ Issue of Wallpaper* available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
