‘What does a Luca Faloni jacket look like?’: this suede bomber marks the brand’s first foray into outerwear

The idea of provenance is central to Luca Faloni, the Italian label born from memories of the eponymous founder’s childhood in Turin, Italy, where he grew up surrounded by traditional craft and the artisans who made their living from it. As such, Luca Faloni – which is based between Milan and London – is defined by a ‘Made in Italy’ philosophy, with its various pieces, spanning lightweight cashmere sweaters, airy linen tailoring and silk-cotton polo shirts, assembled in local Italian factories and instilled with a mood of sprezzatura and ease.

Launching this autumn, the latest addition to the Luca Faloni roster is a goatskin leather bomber jacket, marking the label’s first foray into outerwear. ‘It‘s been a much-requested addition to the collection,’ says Faloni, who has taken ‘considerable time researching, designing and refining what a Luca Faloni jacket would look like’. The result is a lightweight bomber crafted by artisans in Veneto, northern Italy – a locale long synonymous with leather production – which is designed to traverse the seasons.

Luca Faloni introduces its first outerwear

The suede bomber is made to traverse the seasons, and features a hem in the brand’s signature cashmere (Image credit: Courtesy of Luca Faloni)

Available initially in rich navy and hazelnut brown with a soft, brushed finish and completed with a pure cashmere hem – a nod to the fibre for which the label is best known – Faloni says the aim, as with all of his pieces, is for it to be both durable in construction and timeless in design. ‘[I hope] it becomes a staple in all our customers' wardrobes that will be worn and enjoyed for years to come,’ he says.

Luca Faloni’s goatskin suede leather bomber jacket, £1,625, is available lucafaloni.com.

This article appears in the October 2024 Guest Editors’ Issue of Wallpaper* available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.