At Cucina Alba and Alba Accanto, journey to Itay’s coast without leaving New York

Cucina Alba and Alba Accanto, a vibrant restaurant and an elegant bar respectively, have been designed by GRT Architects and Prince Street Hospitality co-founder Cobi Levy

Cucina Alba New York restaurant interior
(Image credit: Peter Murdock)
By Pei-Ru Keh
published

On an already eye-catching corner of Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood resides an Italianate power duo, Cucina Alba and Alba Accanto – a vibrant restaurant and holiday bar respectively – that will whisk even the most seasoned Mediterranean travellers away to the bel paese. Designed by GRT Architects together with the concepts’ co-founder, Cobi Levy of Prince Street Hospitality, the two venues are located side by side on the ground floor of Thomas Heatherwick’s Lantern House. Distinct, yet complementary, both these culinary destinations capture the polish of the Italian north, while blending it with warmth and brightness of the south.

Inside Cucina Alba

Cucina Alba New York restaurant interior

(Image credit: Peter Murdock)

bar interior with canopied yellow and white striped ceiling

(Image credit: Peter Murdock)

At Cucina Alba, the restaurant’s interiors evoke the joy and vigour of an Italian vacation. With Heatherwick’s distinctly faceted bay windows on one side of the space’s L-shaped footprint, GRT Architects located banquettes around the restaurant’s perimeter to create a terrarium-like space by the windows, lush and richly planted with an array of found objects and follies interspersed between. Accented with pale oak millwork, radiused panelling, soft tones of coral and butter as well as a sandy-toned terrazzo floor, the restaurant’s welcoming yet elegant interior is amplified by the chrome curvature of Marcel Breuer’s 1928 ‘Cesca’ chair, which has been paired with caned backs at the bar and upholstered chenille fabric in the dining room. 

Custom-designed lighting by GRT Architects, in the form of sconces with handpainted lampshades and articulated coral pink arms, adds another playful gesture to the lively space that continues through to the anodised aluminum curtain that separates the private dining and main restaurant space. Filled with artwork sourced in collaboration with art advisor Elizabeth Marguiles, a sprawling mural by Alex Proba and custom pottery and handpainted tableware from Crita Ceramiche and Cuorecarpenito, the space transports visitors to fantastical, idyllic climes.

New York restaurant entrance

The entrance amid the distinctive windows of the Lantern House building by Heatherwick Studios

(Image credit: Peter Murdock)

Alba Accanto bar offers both intimacy and glamour

Next door at Alba Accanto, the journey continues, this time with the seaside spirit of the Italian coast. The more intimate space continues where the cucina left off, now with hits of blue and coral and a travertine floor instead of terrazzo. Behind the statuesque quartz bar, deep portals have been carved out and paired with corduroy glass for a more luscious feel. Topped with a tighter striped ceiling as well as a mix of upholstery in suede, wool and leather throughout, Alba Accanto feels especially evocative in its private dining room, which glamorously combines a high-gloss ceiling and walls clad with textural concrete ‘Flutes & Reeds’ tiles of GRT Architects own design. 

Alba Accanto bar interior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Alba Accanto)

‘The design of Alba Accanto is exuberant and maximalist in style, utilising bright colours to reflect the vibrance of Italian coastal cities like Positano, while the design of Cucina Alba is polished, contemporary, and warmly inviting with wood accents, embodying the soul of Milan,’ says Levy. ‘We wanted to capture the distinct atmosphere of each city, and with Accanto, we achieved that same sense of vitality but with a maximalist approach.’

cucinaalba.com

Alba Accanto interior by GRT Architects

(Image credit: Courtesy of Alba Accanto)
Topics
New York
Pei-Ru Keh

Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸