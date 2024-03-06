Bondst Hudson Yards promises intimate Japanese dining in NYC
Bondst inaugurates its second location, facing the Hudson River, following the success of its flagship location in NoHo
The opening of Bondst Hudson Yards follows the 25-year success of the restaurant’s debut location in NoHo. Boasting panoramic vistas of the Hudson River and Heatherwick Studio’s sculpted Vessel, the new Hudson Yards outpost embraces the ethos of contemporary Japanese dining and understated New York elegance.
Bondst Hudson Yards: intimacy meets elegance
Design and architecture studio Jeffrey Beers International, in collaboration with Jonathan Morr, Bondst’s founder, envisioned a space that encapsulates the brand’s essence while ushering in a fresh aesthetic. From custom-designed decorative light fixtures reminiscent of Japanese lanterns to playful textiles adorning the upholstered furnishings, every detail helps create a contemporary and warm environment.
When stepping into the main dining room, guests encounter white oak flooring and wall panels, complemented by a trellis ceiling adorned with botany by Blondie’s Treehouse. The space exudes intimacy, with cosy banquettes nestled amidst intimate niches and corners, as well as an inviting sushi bar for a more interactive dining experience. The restaurant also features a vibrant bar and lounge area, perfect for social gatherings and casual encounters.
Adding to the allure is a secluded Japanese garden pavilion concealed by a veil of lush bamboo foliage. When approached, the soft glow of modern Japanese lanterns illuminates the path to this tranquil sanctuary, which blends traditional Japanese architecture with contemporary design elements, creating a serene oasis amidst the bustling urban landscape.
Japanese-inspired dishes range from traditional delicacies to modern interpretations, such as tuna tarts and Japanese Wagyu rib-eye, while the cocktail bar includes popular favourites. Whether indulging in the omakase experience at the open kitchen bar or savouring the exquisite flavours in the rice paper-wrapped private dining rooms, every visit will lure you to return for more.
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
