Arlo NoMad hotel makes the American diner officially cool again

The American diner is officially cool again. Nostalgia for this retro restaurant typology has steadily grown over the past decade, and in New York City, many of the storied, celebrated diners have been given a new lease of life – and become some of the city’s top spots again. The concept and design of the classic 1950s diner have also influenced a string of new eateries, in which both the easily identifiable interior style and beloved casual all-day menu have been given a contemporary twist.

NoMad Diner NYC

Inside the Arlo NoMad hotel, a couple of blocks from the Empire State Building, the NoMad Diner is a prime example. It was designed by Stonehill Taylor, the firm behind the TWA Hotel at JFK airport – another revived midcentury icon – and The Ned NoMad just a stone’s throw from the diner. The New York-based studio took cues from both the classic retro diner and the neighbourhood’s fashionable reputation when designing the interior, resulting in a ‘modern interpretation’ of the space-age aesthetic that’s familiar to so many from movies like Pulp Fiction, Grease, and, of course, Diner.

NoMad Diner retains the standard polished chrome accents on table edges and stool bases, and mirrors that form a reflective dado rail around the perimeter of the space, which were added ‘to give the illusion of expansion while amplifying the play of light and reflections.’ Meanwhile, other elements are given a fresh spin or welcome update. Offsetting each row of stone tiles across the chequered floor by half a tile has resulted in a more Milanese pattern, and the laminate countertop is replaced with richly veined stone.

Banquette seats and backs are covered in brown leather and suede, and a striped fabric, creating a more mature look than the quintessential bright red or aqua upholstery. Other unexpected features include a fluted wood cornice that continues around the lowered ceiling above the back bar, and warm millwork panelling across the wall opposite – all complemented by soft lighting that’s a far cry from the harsh overheads prevalent in most 1950s diners.

‘Drawing inspiration from streetwear and the typical materials found in a retro diner, Stonehill Taylor created playful juxtapositions including leather and wood materials for an unexpected balance of the past and present,’ said the studio. ‘Each detail was thoughtfully considered to evoke a sense of whimsy sophistication.’

As one might presume, American cuisine is the name of the game here. The breakfast and brunch menus include unfussy favourites like biscuits and gravy, French toast, shrimp and grits, and a stellar breakfast sandwich, while the all-day offering adds burgers, mac and cheese, and a pastrami reuben to the extensive list of options. A NoMad Happy Meal comprising beer, fries and a fortune cookie, and a Wine and Wings combo are among the daily ‘Lucky Hour’ specials. The diner’s Cocktail Club rewards anyone who buys ten drinks (and stamps their card as many times) with a free cocktail and appetiser.

Close to tourist-dominated Midtown, and within a hotel popular with international travellers, NoMad Diner offers visitors a slice of Americana in a more sophisticated setting than they would (perhaps) expect. But Stonehill Taylor has kept just enough of the visual DNA for the space to be recognizable as a diner and to complement the elevated versions of much-loved US dishes. Comfort food, in a more comfortable environment.

NoMad Diner NYC is located at Arlo NoMad, 11 E 31st St, New York, NY 10016, United States, nomaddinernyc.com