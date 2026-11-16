In 1976, a young Philippe Starck hid inside a giant disco ball at the Club Chalet du Lac during a Sex Pistols concert. He had just installed the mirrored sphere at the trendy Parisian discothèque, along with black paint that stubbornly refused to dry to a matt finish, and used a laser to supply the lighting above John Lydon’s head. Starck, who around the same time had painted the bottom of the pool at bathhouse-turned-party hang Les Bains Douches as a chessboard and enlisted divers to manoeuvre the pieces, describes these years as a time of slender budgets but few inhibitions: ‘There was a sense of communion, an outpouring of energy. People coming together, completely aligned, completely connected, all moving to the same music.’

Paris’s nightlife scene is entering a new era

Les Bains Paris (Image credit: Photo by @janarmbr)

Half a century later, many of these mythologised addresses may have disappeared from the map, but Paris wants to make that magic happen again – yet slightly less ramshackle. Gilbert and Thierry Costes’ L’Aventure, right across from the Arc de Triomphe, combines a restaurant and private club dressed in Martin Brudnizki’s celestial mosaics and jewel-toned velvet; Bus Palladium has made a comeback with a Studio KO-designed hotel above its Serge Gainsbourg-blessed dance floor; and Le Palace is preparing its return with illustrious designer Jacques Garcia. While most of these names are returning with expanded offerings, a purist appetite for the traditional nightclub format also remains, with newcomers such as underground boîtes Essaim and Tar cultivating followings of their own. It’s a tug of war between inheritance and invention.

The smaller scale at electronic music club Essaim allows founder Brice Coudert to book artists who need not draw thousands, while long sets and proximity to the DJ reward dancers prepared to follow unfamiliar names (Image credit: Photo by Kristen Pelou)

The City of Light has always had a taste for a burlesque coalescence of disciplines, audiences and beats. Montmartre’s cabarets were gorged with feathers and tongue-in-cheek humour; later, the smoky jazz cellars of post-war Saint-Germain-des-Prés drew musicians, artists and intellectuals together. Then came Régine Zylberberg, Paris’s formidable ‘queen of the night’, who helped define the modern discothèque at Chez Régine in 1956 and New Jimmy’s in 1963, keeping the beau monde amused for decades. When Bus Palladium opened in 1965, it broadened the offer: founder James Arch organised buses from the banlieue to buzzing Pigalle and back home, allowing teenagers to rub shoulders with the glitterati.

From Bus Palladium’s archive (Image credit: Courtesy of James Arch)

A stricter door policy was in place at Le Palace. In 1978, fun-loving tycoon Fabrice Emaer relocated the hedonist world of Le Sept – the gay restaurant and basement disco he had opened on Rue Sainte-Anne in 1968 – to a Rococo-inspired venue. Le Sept had cultivated a heady mix of subcultures that would define its successor, with DJ Guy Cuevas spinning soul, Motown and disco. Le Palace gave it a grand stage, inaugurated by Grace Jones performing ‘La Vie en Rose’ atop a pink Harley-Davidson in Yves Saint Laurent, surrounded by gleaming red roses. Presiding over the entrance, Jenny Bel’Air, model Edwige Belmore and actress Paquita Paquin hand-picked the kind of nocturnal crowd Amanda Lear immortalised in her 1979 song ‘Fashion Pack’.

From Le Palace’s archive (Image credit: Courtesy of Le Palace)

The mystique of these haunts lingers in the recollections of today’s owners. For French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Marois, who experienced Les Bains Douches before overseeing its reinvention as a hotel, restaurant and club in 2015, a night out promised discoveries unavailable at home. ‘You would go to Les Bains to see the latest fashion and style,’ he recalls, and to hear pleasingly unfamiliar music. ‘The big change is that all those things are so accessible right now on your phone.’

Les Bains Paris (Image credit: Photo by Jerome Galland)

Preserving the club was therefore central to the revival, even if Marois was initially encouraged to take a decidedly conventional route. ‘I was advised to make a gym in the basement instead of keeping the nightclub,’ he says. ‘Sorry, but this was not an option.’ Keeping the club gave the hotel local appeal, while the broader business has helped sustain an operation that might otherwise struggle on nightlife alone. This conversion inevitably required compromise: the club shrank to accommodate hotel and restaurant logistics, including staff changing rooms, while Tristan Auer designed the guestrooms upstairs. According to Marois, the hotel attracts a largely international clientele, while the restaurant, bar and club remain predominantly Parisian, with only some guests completing the circuit.‘What matters is bringing an energy to the place, an editorial point of view, a magnetic attitude. If those elements are present, I trust that standalone nightclubs still have a future.’

Les Bains Paris (Image credit: Courtesy of Les Bains Paris)

That editorial instinct now extends to extracurricular ventures. Les Bains Guerbois, Marois’ perfume brand, is stocked in more than 100 stores worldwide, he says. Collaborations spanning Pierre Hardy sneakers and leather travel pieces, an Officine Générale shirt and Thierry Lasry sunglasses, alongside a trunk show with Diehm Bespoke, have kept the name in step with contemporary culture. Marois has also worked to restore Les Bains’ reputation as a live-music spot, reconnecting the club with a history that saw Joy Division, Depeche Mode and others perform there. An annual free music festival continues that lineage, adding new names to the archive.

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Hotelier Nicolas Saltiel, founder of the Chapitre Six group, whose collection will grow to nine properties with the forthcoming Bourbon Hotel in Courchevel, has been testing a similar proposition with the newly revived Bus Palladium and attributes the renewed appetite for night-clubbing to a thirst for analogue experiences. ‘At some point, you simply start craving very physical things again: a table, a stage, a dance floor, another person standing in front of you,’ he says. His formative nights were spent at Le Baron, where the crowd was as compelling as the music. ‘It’s about the casting, almost like theatre: who walks in, who meets whom, and what happens between people.’ His new Le Bus makes a seductive case for staying out – and staying over.

Bus Palladium (Image credit: Photo by Matthieu Salvaing)

Saltiel and Christian Casmèze, the building’s longstanding owner, have substantially rebuilt the property around its dancefloor. ‘Everything started with the club,’ Saltiel insists. Studio KO has designed a double-height room encircled by a mezzanine, with carpet climbing the walls, silver lamé curtains and chainmail evoking Pigalle’s unabashed taste for glamour and indiscretion. Under Lionel Bensemoun’s artistic direction – the impresario behind now-shuttered hot tickets Le Baron and La Mano – concerts, cabaret and other live performances sit alongside traditional club nights, acoustically isolated from the groovy guest rooms above. ‘Recreating the Bus couldn’t mean freezing that word in the 1960s or 1970s. We had to translate its spirit for today,’ says Saltiel.

Bus Palladium’s vertical red neon sign returns to light up the club’s façade on the Rue Pierre Fontaine in Pigalle (Image credit: Photo by Alexandra Dautel)

Paris has, of course, combined eating and dancing before – Emaer’s Le Sept did precisely that. The contemporary ambition is to keep an entire building busy across different hours and occasions. That appeals to theatre producer Mickael Chétrit, the current custodian of Le Palace. ‘I believe much less in the traditional nightclub model that only comes alive for a few hours in the middle of the night,’ he says. His plans pair concerts and performances in the main hall with an intimate club downstairs, where DJs and emerging artists can be programmed separately. Set to open in late 2027, Jacques Garcia’s design will introduce contemporary technical systems within the historic interior. ‘I do not want the audience to see the technology. I want them to feel its effects,’ says Chétrit. He is emphatic that a literal reconstruction of the Palace’s famous years would be pointless: ‘Our job is to understand what made this place so special and translate that energy into the present.’

From Le Palace’s archive (Image credit: Courtesy of Le Palace)

On Paris’s north-western edge, La Main Jaune hopes to inject new kinetic energy into France’s first roller disco, putting a new generation on skates beneath its mirrored pillars. The enclave became a fixture of Paris nightlife in the 1980s, where disco, funk, new wave and the emerging rhythms of hip-hop collided on a subterranean roller rink, immortalised in Claude Pinoteau’s film La Boum. ‘We want it to feel more playful, more physical, more unpredictable, ’ says current owner Mathias Colomba. ‘Somewhere you can still be surprised. What interests us is its spirit: something free, playful, open and slightly mad.’ Studio Malka has preserved the building’s existing volumes, yellow railing and surviving marks, including graffiti left by the artists and dancers who occupied the space after its closure in the early 2000s. ‘Nostalgia is a raw material, not a creative direction,’ says Colomba, adding: ‘If, in five years, people are still only talking about what happened here in 1980, then we’ll have missed something.’

La Main Jaune (Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Malka)

The restaurant-bar-club formula also has its appeal for founders without a historic name to resurrect. At café de quartier Le Cornichon, located in a residential pocket of the 11th arrondissement and featured in the Wallpaper* Paris Travel Guide, restaurateurs Bertrand Chauveau and Paul Henri have watched enough dinners turn into parties to know their regulars might welcome a later bedtime. They were looking for a late-night restaurant when they came across the former L’Internationa in the 11th arrondissement, whose possibilities furthered their ambitions. The recently opened Le Poisson Volant, with chef Yanxin Yin at the helm, gives their loyal regulars somewhere dynamic to eat, drink and dance well into the night. ‘It is not inherently a club, but it becomes one through the way it is used,’ they say. Claves Architecture has drawn on the saturated nocturnal worlds of Wong Kar-wai for an interior of purple-brown walls, patinated steel, patterned carpet and mirrors.

Le Poisson Volant (Image credit: Photo by Camille Mompach)

For Chauveau and Henri, celebrations such as the Fête de la Musique reveal a particular appetite for festivities that spill from day into night. Asked whether the pure club still has a future, the childhood friends do not hesitate, pointing to the recent success of dens such as Essaim and Fvtvr. ‘Paris has a musically knowledgeable audience and a scene that turns up when high-quality projects are launched,’ they say. ‘There is room for many more ideas and concepts.’ The city is certainly testing new propositions, but not at the expense of conviction. A club can still simply be a club, with music and its audience at its core. What matters is the trust and culture built around it. Founders may bring experience and relationships from earlier clubs, but each new venue has to earn a reputation of its own – especially as genres become increasingly porous, and tastes shift quickly. The question, then, is how to build enough loyalty for people to return. Starck remains sceptical about recovering that atmosphere through familiar names: ‘If we are bringing back old names today, perhaps it is simply because we have not found better ones.’

Fvtvr (Image credit: Courtesy of Fvtvr)

At Essaim, co-founder Brice Coudert, previously associated with the now-closed techno and house mecca Concrete, has concentrated that effort on an intimate dance floor, addressing aspects of club culture he felt other venues had overlooked. At the Dorothée Hachiken-designed basement of the Château-Landon fire station, the DJ booth stands at floor level among the dancers, with no VIP enclosure or bottle service. Sound, programming, capacity, welcome and security are treated as parts of the same experience, down to the price of a drink and the manner of the person at the door. The smaller scale allows him to book artists who need not draw thousands, while long sets and proximity to the DJ reward dancers prepared to follow unfamiliar names. ‘We believe that offering a special club experience creates loyalty,’ he says. ‘For us, the dancefloor is the main field of action, and the very important people are the dancers, not people sitting around a bottle. A community is not simply a bunch of regular customers; it is a group of people who feel involved in the life of the club.’ Coudert’s references include New York’s Loft and Paradise Garage and Chicago’s Warehouse and Music Box, acknowledging the Black and queer cultures that defined them.

Essaim (Image credit: Photo by Luan Charlaix)

Former Le Baron DJ Maël Buathier is also betting on intimacy. After an eight-year residency at the 8th arrondissement institution, he began testing the idea through temporary nightlife spaces during film festivals and fashion weeks. ‘I wanted something that wasn’t exactly a club, but a place to meet, talk and spend time – somewhere open very late that felt closer to a large apartment or house party,’ he says. ‘That’s why I call it a “night salon”.’ Tar is the permanent Parisian expression of that idea, a seasonal club with an eclectic, electronically driven programme spanning house, techno, disco and hip-hop. Its raw, domestic interior evolved partly by accident: Buathier initially disliked the roughcast plaster walls, but once repainted and lit, their irregular surface took on a tar-like quality that persuaded him to keep them (influencing the site’s name). The first crowd came through relationships built over 15 years across music, film, fashion and art, then widened through word of mouth.

Tar (Image credit: Photo by Ovidiu Oltean)

Red-lit discretion defines the experience. Photography and filming are strictly banned, with phone cameras covered by stickers on arrival. Buathier links the policy to the French saying Pour vivre heureux, vivons cachés – roughly, ‘to live happily, live out of sight.’ DJs remain unannounced too, their names revealed only afterwards on a monthly poster resembling a festival line-up – ‘except the festival has already happened,’ says Buathier. Occasional private events help support what he calls ‘the complicated economics of running an independent place like ours’, while he plans season by season, conscious of how quickly audiences can tire of an address. The clearest sign of loyalty, Buathier points out, is that many clients now come alone.

Tar (Image credit: Courtesy of Tar)

Among the success stories of the new millennium, Arnaud Frisch’s Silencio hardly needs an introduction. When it opened in 2011, late filmmaker David Lynch had transformed the former printing rooms of L’Aurore into an irresistible subterranean rendezvous with a sizeable cinematic pedigree. Frisch recalls Lana Del Rey’s first Paris concert and Virgil Abloh’s first DJ set among its milestones. Its calendar has also accommodated regular screenings, such as Harmony Korine’s recent Baby Invasion (2025) and Snowballs (2011) for Proenza Schouler, exhibitions by Ai Weiwei and Martin Parr, and, most recently, a three-day residency of Centre Pompidou’s literary cabaret ‘Extra!’. ‘You can create the conditions for things to happen by inviting artists, directors, writers and musicians you believe in and giving them freedom,’ he says. ‘But you cannot manufacture what a place means culturally.’

Silencio in Paris (Image credit: Alexandre Guirkinger, courtesy the West Hollywood Edition)

For 15 years, Silencio has juggled the allure of its beloved interior with a repertoire that gives a discerning audience reasons to return. Cinema, art, food and music have shared its premises from the outset, with membership helping to fund the calendar and gather a familiar creative circle. ‘The original idea was to create a place where people from different creative industries could meet regularly, discover each other’s work and sometimes start projects together,’ Frisch says. What the hospitality industry now packages as ‘experience’ and ‘community’ was, in his account, the reason for opening. That ambition has since travelled beyond Paris, with outposts in New York and Ibiza, pop-ups during the Cannes Film Festival and Art Basel Miami Beach, and a Berlin residency running until May 2027.

Earlier this year, Silencio headed to Los Angeles for three nights to coincide with Frieze. Revellers were able to boogie down beneath 400 disco balls at the West Hollywood Edition (Image credit: Courtesy the West Hollywood Edition)

At the same time, Frisch has cultivated different crowds through Wanderlust, his seasonal open-air club beside the Seine, which opened in 2012, and Fvtvr, launched in 2023, whose darker, industrial setting puts electronic music at the centre of the night. Both keep the group close to emerging scenes as Silencio settles into its institutional standing. ‘What connects them is that we have never tried to reproduce the same formula,’ he says. ‘Each project responds to a place, a moment and the community around it.’ Younger audiences, he observes, now pass freely between the worlds these venues bring together, with little inclination to pledge allegiance to a single scene.

The raw, brutalist interior of techno club Fvtvr, designed by Hypnos (Image credit: Photo by Lea Legallais)

Frisch hints that a hotel could be next, yet he remains wary of allowing an established name to dictate its future. ‘A club cannot be preserved like a museum; it has to respond to new generations, new artists and changes in the city around it.’ For independent founders, the expense of running a Paris address can leave little room for experimentation. At Essaim, Coudert says ‘every night needs to be a success’, while Buathier supplements Tar’s income with occasional private events. Behind the apparent abandon of a good party lies an exacting business of staffing, security, licences and soundproofing. Saltiel acknowledges that tighter regulation is justified ‘in many respects’, but the owners also want their contribution to the city recognised. ‘Nightlife needs to be considered part of the city’s cultural ecosystem rather than simply something to regulate,’ says Frisch. For Chauveau and Henri, that begins close to home. ‘Paris is an extremely dense city, and conflicts with neighbours are ever-present,’ they say, calling for dialogue and mutual understanding.

Madonna and Charli XCX co-hosted an afterparty at Bus Palladium in June 2026 during Paris Fashion Week (Image credit: Photo by Sansho Scott)

For their audiences, the evening’s expense begins before the first drink. Marois points to housing costs that push young creatives into the suburbs, making journeys into central Paris an expensive undertaking. Saltiel wants restaurants open after performances and transport that gets people home once the music stops. ‘A capital city cannot be extraordinarily alive at 8 pm and become difficult to navigate at 2 am,’ he says. James Arch’s buses to and from Bus Palladium recognised the same necessity six decades ago.

Clipping from Bus Palladium’s archive; its headline translating to ‘The “bus” shaking up the habits of all of Paris’ (Image credit: Courtesy of James Arch)

However differently these custodians run their establishments, they share an understanding of the club as a vessel of culture. Their projects give music, fashion and sociability a home. Nostalgia explains some of the investment and attention, but their ambitions are contemporary: supporting artists, cultivating regulars and making a place for the club in the city’s daily life. That culture circulates well beyond the famous addresses, along the Ourcq towards Pantin and into Montreuil. Somewhere among the restored stages and unfamiliar names are the nights another generation will one day insist you had to be there for. Energy can’t be created or destroyed; it transforms. So does the life of a club.

A version of this article appears in the December 2026 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 5 November. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.