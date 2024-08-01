Check into the exclusive Missoni x Delta One Lounge at JFK

In 2023, we saw Missoni transform the One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives with its signature stripes and patterns in cool shades of blue. For summer 2024, the Italian luxury fashion house has embraced a change of scenery by beginning a partnership with Delta, the American airline.

A Missoni flight of fancy for Delta One

(Image credit: Courtesy of Missoni)

As part of the special project, Missoni has personalised the new Delta One Lounge at New York’s JFK International Airport and customised the Delta One amenity kits. Both feature the label’s vibrant colours and patterns, elevating the travel experience with warmth and playfulness. Now open, the Missoni x Delta One Lounge offers a restful space, featuring a selection from Missoni’s home collection. The brand has also adorned the Fireplays Lounge and the Scented Arbor terrace with customised cushions, books and vases.

The co-branded amenity kits, currently offered on all Delta flights to and from Italy and Paris with plans for a global rollout in September 2024, showcase Missoni’s distinctive textured zigzag design on the outside and a custom pattern and colour scheme that celebrates Delta’s almost 100-year aviation legacy on the inside.

Delta One is the most exclusive experience offered by the airline, and during fly-time includes premium amenities such as plush bedding, more beverage options, a seasonal onboard menu – and now, a touch of Missoni.

Missoni x Delta One amenity kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Missoni)

‘We’ve been intentional about creating a Delta One experience that feels truly premium,’ says Mauricio Parise, vice president of Brand Experience Design at Delta. ‘The Missoni-designed amenity kits, along with unique design elements that will be featured in our Delta One Lounge at JFK, offer a distinct, high-end enhancement to our most premium spaces.’

delta.com, missoni.com