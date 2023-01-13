Missoni takes over One & Only Maldives resort in calming blue hues

Missoni reimagines Maldives resort One & Only Reethi Rah, cloaking its beach club and beyond in cool blue

Blue missoni patterned parasol and lounger on blue sea at One & Only Reethi Rah Maldives resort
(Image credit: Courtesy One & Only Resorts)
By Martha Elliott
published

Missoni’s venture with luxury Maldives resort One & Only Reethi Rah sees residences as well as a popsicle stand, sports gear, beachwear and more transformed with the Italian fashion brand’s signature approach to colour and pattern.

Missoni at One & Only Reethi Rah Maldives resort

The One & Only Reethi Rah Maldives resort is set on the North Malé Atoll, the Indian Ocean setting providing a glorious backdrop for classic Missoni patterns. 

Daybeds are adorned with graphic stripes in a spectrum of blues, echoing the tones of the perfect surrounding seas. Equipment such as paddleboards, bikes and buggies in Missoni’s blue hues are available to use and various lounging and seating areas have been dappled with Missoni ware, including a DJ booth catering to any late-night beach-goers. 

Blue missoni patterns in egg chair on beach, at one & only reethi rah maldives resort

(Image credit: Courtesy One & Only Resort)

Some of the residences at the resort – The Treehouse, Grand Residence and Grand Sunset Residence, along with a number of the Grand Water Villas – have been incorporated into the Missoni transformation. As for accessories, a series of Missoni-adorned yoga mats, towels, water bottles and beachwear are available to acquire in the One & Only Reethi Rah boutique. 

One & Only’s 13 international resort locations offer guests the chance to experience holiday stays in 11 countries, including Mauritius, Mexico, Australia, Malaysia, Greece, Rwanda and South Africa. The resort group looks to the local surroundings in forming the experience of each hotel, and in doing so has an offering of diverse destinations, spanning urban, jungle and beachside environments, each making the most of their context.

missoni.com (opens in new tab); oneandonlyresorts.com (opens in new tab)

One & Only Reethi Rah, North Malé Atoll, Malé 08440, Maldives

Blue missoni patterned parasol and lounger on blue sea

(Image credit: Courtesy One & Only)

Blue missoni patterned seating at One & only resort

(Image credit: Courtesy One & Only Resort)

Blue missoni patterned seating at One & Only resort

(Image credit: Courtesy One & Only resorts)
Martha Elliott

Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.

