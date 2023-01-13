Missoni takes over One & Only Maldives resort in calming blue hues
Missoni reimagines Maldives resort One & Only Reethi Rah, cloaking its beach club and beyond in cool blue
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Missoni’s venture with luxury Maldives resort One & Only Reethi Rah sees residences as well as a popsicle stand, sports gear, beachwear and more transformed with the Italian fashion brand’s signature approach to colour and pattern.
Missoni at One & Only Reethi Rah Maldives resort
The One & Only Reethi Rah Maldives resort is set on the North Malé Atoll, the Indian Ocean setting providing a glorious backdrop for classic Missoni patterns.
Daybeds are adorned with graphic stripes in a spectrum of blues, echoing the tones of the perfect surrounding seas. Equipment such as paddleboards, bikes and buggies in Missoni’s blue hues are available to use and various lounging and seating areas have been dappled with Missoni ware, including a DJ booth catering to any late-night beach-goers.
Some of the residences at the resort – The Treehouse, Grand Residence and Grand Sunset Residence, along with a number of the Grand Water Villas – have been incorporated into the Missoni transformation. As for accessories, a series of Missoni-adorned yoga mats, towels, water bottles and beachwear are available to acquire in the One & Only Reethi Rah boutique.
One & Only’s 13 international resort locations offer guests the chance to experience holiday stays in 11 countries, including Mauritius, Mexico, Australia, Malaysia, Greece, Rwanda and South Africa. The resort group looks to the local surroundings in forming the experience of each hotel, and in doing so has an offering of diverse destinations, spanning urban, jungle and beachside environments, each making the most of their context.
missoni.com (opens in new tab); oneandonlyresorts.com (opens in new tab)
One & Only Reethi Rah, North Malé Atoll, Malé 08440, Maldives
Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.
-
‘Ageing bodies and failing forms’: Torbjørn Rødland’s new Zurich photography show
‘Old Shep’ at Galerie Eva Presenhuber sees Norwegian photographer Torbjørn Rødland explore themes of time in a visual blend of nordic noir and American pop culture
By Sophie Gladstone • Published
-
Pitti Uomo 103: everything you need to know
As menswear fair Pitti Uomo wraps for another season, Wallpaper* selects its highlights – from an Italo-Disco ode to Florence from Martine Rose to new collections from Brunello Cucinelli, Herno, and more
By Jack Moss • Published
-
These London spas are utterly relaxing urban escapes
These London spas offer transformative treatments in awe-inspiring spaces for total relaxation in the midst of the big city.
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Best carry-on luggage for luxurious departures
Jet off with our stylish selection of carry-on luggage and cabin bags, guaranteed to turn heads in an airport terminal or hotel reception. The sky is your style limit!
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Waldorf Astoria — South Malé Atoll, Maldives
By Melina Keays • Last updated
-
Nika Private Residence at Velaa Private Island — Noonu Atoll, Maldives
By Daven Wu • Last updated
-
Lux* — North Malé Atoll, Maldives
By Chris Allsop • Last updated
-
Autoban designs the much-anticipated JOALI in the Maldives — Raa Atoll, Maldives
By Lauren Ho • Last updated
-
Soneva Jani — Medhufaru, Maldives
By Ella Marshall • Last updated
-
Coco Privé Private Island — North Malé Atoll, Maldives
By Lauren Ho • Last updated
-
Cheval Blanc Randheli — Noonu Atoll, Maldives
By Lauren Ho • Last updated