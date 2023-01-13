Missoni takes over One & Only Maldives resort in calming blue hues

Missoni’s venture with luxury Maldives resort One & Only Reethi Rah sees residences as well as a popsicle stand, sports gear, beachwear and more transformed with the Italian fashion brand’s signature approach to colour and pattern.

The One & Only Reethi Rah Maldives resort is set on the North Malé Atoll, the Indian Ocean setting providing a glorious backdrop for classic Missoni patterns.

Daybeds are adorned with graphic stripes in a spectrum of blues, echoing the tones of the perfect surrounding seas. Equipment such as paddleboards, bikes and buggies in Missoni’s blue hues are available to use and various lounging and seating areas have been dappled with Missoni ware, including a DJ booth catering to any late-night beach-goers.

(Image credit: Courtesy One & Only Resort)

Some of the residences at the resort – The Treehouse, Grand Residence and Grand Sunset Residence, along with a number of the Grand Water Villas – have been incorporated into the Missoni transformation. As for accessories, a series of Missoni-adorned yoga mats, towels, water bottles and beachwear are available to acquire in the One & Only Reethi Rah boutique.

One & Only’s 13 international resort locations offer guests the chance to experience holiday stays in 11 countries, including Mauritius, Mexico, Australia, Malaysia, Greece, Rwanda and South Africa. The resort group looks to the local surroundings in forming the experience of each hotel, and in doing so has an offering of diverse destinations, spanning urban, jungle and beachside environments, each making the most of their context.

missoni.com (opens in new tab); oneandonlyresorts.com (opens in new tab)

One & Only Reethi Rah, North Malé Atoll, Malé 08440, Maldives

(Image credit: Courtesy One & Only)

(Image credit: Courtesy One & Only Resort)