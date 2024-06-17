An eclectic luxury island getaway awaits at SO/ Maldives

With new resorts popping up across the Maldives almost continuously, it’s not easy to stand out from the crowd. The recently opened SO/ Maldives, though, is turning heads thanks to its bold design and playful, free-spirited attitude.

Step inside SO/ Maldives

Aerial view of SO/ Maldives arrival deck (Image credit: Courtesy of SO/ Maldives)

The 10th hotel to join Ennismore’s SO/ brand, the Maldives iteration concludes the launch of Crossroads, a multi-resort lifestyle destination a short 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé. A joint effort between Singapore-based firm eco-id and Dubai-based Stickman Tribe – behind the public spaces – a bold red Arrival Pavilion awaits guests, which seems to float above the sea and doubles up as an open-air bar, featuring flowing organically-shaped Cassina chairs by Patricia Urquiola, a striking handwoven tapestry made from upcycled yarn and sea waste by Thai textile artist Ploenchan Vinyaratn, and a bold central staircase that spirals up to Hadaba.

One of the resort’s three restaurants, the spot offers Levantine dishes like the Maldivian lobster with Aleppo pepper, garlic butter and finger lime within a space furnished with curved rattan chairs and banquettes in shades of blue that match the vivid sea views outside.

Aerial view of SO/ Maldives (Image credit: Courtesy of SO/ Maldives)

Bar stool at the Arrival Pavilion (Image credit: Courtesy of SO/ Maldives)

Seats decoration at the Arrival Pavilion (Image credit: Courtesy of SO/ Maldives)

It’s all about vibrancy at SO/ Maldives, and the rest of the resort winds its way through the bright blue turquoise waters of Emboodhoo Lagoon, past the multicoloured mosaic beachside pool, and 80 beachfront and overwater villas. Private glass-wrapped sanctuaries with open-plan layouts make the most of the views with beds that face private decks, each with its own pools, leading directly into the gently lapping seawater.

The interiors are clean and modern: natural hues accented with colourful textures and details, also by Ploenchan, include the timber hat stand at the entrance, woven with colourful rope; the bed headboard, which runs the length of the room and boasts an upholstered bold geometric zig-zag pattern; and the standout oversized lamp shade that hangs above the freestanding bath.

Interior of Overwater Pool Villa Collection (Image credit: Courtesy of SO/ Maldives)

Interior of Overwater Pool Villa Collection (Image credit: Courtesy of SO/ Maldives)

Outside view of Overwater Pool Villa Collection (Image credit: Courtesy of SO/ Maldives)

On the food front, Citronelle Club, the Asian-inspired all-day dining restaurant, is the best place to start your day (preferably with the spanner crab eggs on brioche), followed by poolside lounging at Lazuli Beach Club: a vibrant day-to-night spot that serves crowd-pleasing Mediterranean fare, from pizzas and burgers to the scarlet prawn carpaccio, alongside refreshing cocktails against a live DJ soundtrack.

If this doesn’t tickle your fancy, Crossroads, with its plethora of restaurants, is a complimentary boat ride away. However, with a Wellness Camp offering a menu of treatments from facials to massages, as well as a sauna and steam room, it’s likely you’ll never want to leave SO/ Maldives.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Citronelle Club Outdoor Area (Image credit: Courtesy of SO/ Maldives)

The Citronelle Club Private Area (Image credit: Courtesy of SO/ Maldives)

Pizza equipment at the Lazuli Beach Club (Image credit: Courtesy of SO/ Maldives)

Bed couple at the Spa (Image credit: Courtesy of SO/ Maldives)

Vichy Rainforest Shower Edition at the Spa (Image credit: Courtesy of SO/ Maldives)

SO/ Maldives is located at Lagoon, Emboodhoo, Malé, all.accor.com