An eclectic luxury island getaway awaits at SO/ Maldives
Ennismore’s SO/ brand gives the Maldives a boost of vibrancy with its new opening a short 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé
With new resorts popping up across the Maldives almost continuously, it’s not easy to stand out from the crowd. The recently opened SO/ Maldives, though, is turning heads thanks to its bold design and playful, free-spirited attitude.
Step inside SO/ Maldives
The 10th hotel to join Ennismore’s SO/ brand, the Maldives iteration concludes the launch of Crossroads, a multi-resort lifestyle destination a short 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé. A joint effort between Singapore-based firm eco-id and Dubai-based Stickman Tribe – behind the public spaces – a bold red Arrival Pavilion awaits guests, which seems to float above the sea and doubles up as an open-air bar, featuring flowing organically-shaped Cassina chairs by Patricia Urquiola, a striking handwoven tapestry made from upcycled yarn and sea waste by Thai textile artist Ploenchan Vinyaratn, and a bold central staircase that spirals up to Hadaba.
One of the resort’s three restaurants, the spot offers Levantine dishes like the Maldivian lobster with Aleppo pepper, garlic butter and finger lime within a space furnished with curved rattan chairs and banquettes in shades of blue that match the vivid sea views outside.
It’s all about vibrancy at SO/ Maldives, and the rest of the resort winds its way through the bright blue turquoise waters of Emboodhoo Lagoon, past the multicoloured mosaic beachside pool, and 80 beachfront and overwater villas. Private glass-wrapped sanctuaries with open-plan layouts make the most of the views with beds that face private decks, each with its own pools, leading directly into the gently lapping seawater.
The interiors are clean and modern: natural hues accented with colourful textures and details, also by Ploenchan, include the timber hat stand at the entrance, woven with colourful rope; the bed headboard, which runs the length of the room and boasts an upholstered bold geometric zig-zag pattern; and the standout oversized lamp shade that hangs above the freestanding bath.
On the food front, Citronelle Club, the Asian-inspired all-day dining restaurant, is the best place to start your day (preferably with the spanner crab eggs on brioche), followed by poolside lounging at Lazuli Beach Club: a vibrant day-to-night spot that serves crowd-pleasing Mediterranean fare, from pizzas and burgers to the scarlet prawn carpaccio, alongside refreshing cocktails against a live DJ soundtrack.
If this doesn’t tickle your fancy, Crossroads, with its plethora of restaurants, is a complimentary boat ride away. However, with a Wellness Camp offering a menu of treatments from facials to massages, as well as a sauna and steam room, it’s likely you’ll never want to leave SO/ Maldives.
SO/ Maldives is located at Lagoon, Emboodhoo, Malé, all.accor.com
Lauren Ho is the former travel editor at Wallpaper*. Now a contributing editor, she roams the globe, writing extensively about luxury travel, architecture and design for both the magazine and the website, alongside various other titles. She is also the European Academy Chair for the World's 50 Best Hotels.
