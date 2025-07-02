Waldorf Astoria Maldives rolls out a rare Ferrari joyride for guests
Waldorf Astoria Maldives, in partnership with Hedley Studios, allows guests to test-drive a scaled-down, all-electric version of Ferrari’s 250 Testa Rossa
Set across three lush islands encircling a turquoise lagoon in the South Malé Atoll, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has long been a haven of barefoot luxury, where walking, bicycles, and electric buggies are the standard means to glide from villa to spa. Now, guests have a decidedly more glamorous option: a scaled-down, all-electric version of the 1957 Ferrari’s Le Mans-winning 250 Testa Rossa.
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi partners with Hedley Studios
The activation results from a partnership with Oxfordshire-based Hedley Studios (formerly The Little Car Company), which produces licensed, precision-scale replicas of iconic sports cars. The exclusive Ferrari Testa Rossa J (one of only 299 models in existence) aligns with the resort’s reputation as one of the Maldives’ most luxurious destinations, while its all-electric drivetrain reflects Hilton’s Travel with Purpose sustainability targets; the resort also collaborates on marine conservation initiatives with Parley for the Oceans and a resident marine biologist.
‘Our team of craftspeople spend over 300 hours hand-beating the aluminium body of the Ferrari Testa Rossa J; a demonstration of skill, precision and artistic appreciation, and to see the result of this craft placed in a location as undeniably beautiful as Ithaafushi will be an awe-inspiring experience for guests at the island,’ said Ben Hedley, founder and CEO of Hedley Studios.
While the Ferrari Testa Rossa J will not serve as a transportation service on the island, guests will have the opportunity to test-drive it and commission their own model, with prices starting from $150,000. Throughout the year, the silver Ferrari Testa Rossa J with its distinctive ‘pontoon fenders’ will be showcased during key island celebrations and exclusive events.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Nothing pitches itself into the premium realm with its new flagship Nothing Phone (3)
The Nothing Phone (3) is a serious creative tool that brings fresh design, new features and a commitment to keeping tech fun
-
Nothing takes its first step into high-end audio with the new over-ear wireless Headphone (1)
Created in partnership with KEF, the Nothing Headphone (1) is designed to shake up the sector and present over-ear audio in a wholly new way
-
In Copenhagen, Charlotte Taylor gave us a glimpse into the mess of real life
At 3 Days of Design, Charlotte Taylor staged ‘Home from Home’, a group exhibition in collaboration with Noura Residency, showcasing the chaos of the everyday, from unmade beds to breakfast leftovers
-
One&Only’s portfolio of ultra-luxury escapes reaches out to new horizons
From the Maldives to Mexico, One&Only’s resorts and private homes around the world offer exceptional stays in idyllic locations, soon to include a first USA property, designed by Olson Kundig
-
Dive deep into Soneva’s ultra-luxury new resort in the Maldives
Soneva Secret, the first resort in the Haa Dhaalu Atoll, offers 14 secluded overwater and island villas
-
An eclectic luxury island getaway awaits at SO/ Maldives
Ennismore’s SO/ brand gives the Maldives a boost of vibrancy with its new opening a short 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé
-
At Patina Maldives, sustainability and luxury blend harmoniously
Luxury resort Patina Maldives recently partnered with natural skincare brand Haeckles to craft a bespoke wellbeing range
-
Missoni takes over One&Only Maldives resort in calming blue hues
Italian fashion house Missoni reimagines Maldives resort One&Only Reethi Rah
-
Waldorf Astoria — South Malé Atoll, Maldives
-
Nika Private Residence at Velaa Private Island — Noonu Atoll, Maldives
-
Lux* — North Malé Atoll, Maldives