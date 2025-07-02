Set across three lush islands encircling a turquoise lagoon in the South Malé Atoll, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has long been a haven of barefoot luxury, where walking, bicycles, and electric buggies are the standard means to glide from villa to spa. Now, guests have a decidedly more glamorous option: a scaled-down, all-electric version of the 1957 Ferrari’s Le Mans-winning 250 Testa Rossa.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi partners with Hedley Studios

The activation results from a partnership with Oxfordshire-based Hedley Studios (formerly The Little Car Company), which produces licensed, precision-scale replicas of iconic sports cars. The exclusive Ferrari Testa Rossa J (one of only 299 models in existence) aligns with the resort’s reputation as one of the Maldives’ most luxurious destinations, while its all-electric drivetrain reflects Hilton’s Travel with Purpose sustainability targets; the resort also collaborates on marine conservation initiatives with Parley for the Oceans and a resident marine biologist.

‘Our team of craftspeople spend over 300 hours hand-beating the aluminium body of the Ferrari Testa Rossa J; a demonstration of skill, precision and artistic appreciation, and to see the result of this craft placed in a location as undeniably beautiful as Ithaafushi will be an awe-inspiring experience for guests at the island,’ said Ben Hedley, founder and CEO of Hedley Studios.

While the Ferrari Testa Rossa J will not serve as a transportation service on the island, guests will have the opportunity to test-drive it and commission their own model, with prices starting from $150,000. Throughout the year, the silver Ferrari Testa Rossa J with its distinctive ‘pontoon fenders’ will be showcased during key island celebrations and exclusive events.

