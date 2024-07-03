Dive deep into Soneva’s ultra-luxury new resort in the Maldives
Soneva Secret, the first resort in the Haa Dhaalu Atoll, offers 14 secluded overwater and island villas
It seems good things do come to those who wait. Following almost three decades of fine-tuning the Soneva brand, its founders, Sonu Shivdasani and his wife Eva, have finally launched Soneva Secret.
Soneva Secret, Maldives
The group’s fourth property, and the third in the Maldives, the resort sets a new standard for the already elevated brand with an even more exclusive and bespoke offering. Unfolding on a lush postage stamp of an island in the Haa Dhaalu Atoll, along the remote north-western edge of the archipelago, there are just 14 overwater and beach villas that each come with two Barefoot Guardians (butlers) and a dedicated chef to attend to your every need.
As with all Soneva properties, Secret is guided by the brand’s philosophy for responsible and sustainable tourism, which filters through everything from the produce on the food menus to its design. Spearheaded by Eva herself, the look and feel of the property is unmistakably Soneva, with wood from sustainable plantations serving as a natural background for details like the furniture – which is crafted onsite by Soneva’s team of carpenters – colourful glassware and decorative pieces made from used glass bottles that are melted in the Soneva Art & Glass furnace, and upcycled aluminium cans that have been transformed into door handles and hooks.
The villas themselves are relaxed open-air spaces revealed through two bedrooms and bathrooms, a large outdoor deck with a pool, a private gym which can be personalised, a personal spa treatment room, and signature Soneva features. This includes the retractable roof in the main bedroom for stargazing, a water slide, and a walk-in mini bar that doubles up as a kitchen. Here, any of the 14 private chefs, who all specialise in a specific cuisine, are at hand to cook everything from Vietnamese to Russian dishes.
Elsewhere, The Living Room is a spectacular torn space that serves an all-day menu of international classics using fresh, organic ingredients from the island’s garden. Here are the signature ice cream & chocolate and cheese & charcuterie rooms, which are perfect snack spots after a morning spent exploring the abundant sea life.
And then there’s Out of This World, a castaway dining tower, wine cellar and observatory, which is accessible by zipline from the main island, and where the resident astronomer is at hand to help you navigate the night sky whilst tucking into an inventive multi-course tasting menu, with dishes like smoked cured leeks, calamari, cashew paste and Rossini golden caviar, in an open-air space with a central show kitchen and sea views.
Coming soon is the floating Castaway Villa, the first of its kind in the Maldives, which will only be accessible by boat and completes Soneva Secret as the cherry on the top for a brand that, over the past three decades, has accumulated steadfast fans worldwide.
Lauren Ho is the former travel editor at Wallpaper*. Now a contributing editor, she roams the globe, writing extensively about luxury travel, architecture and design for both the magazine and the website, alongside various other titles. She is also the European Academy Chair for the World's 50 Best Hotels.
