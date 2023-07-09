The Dorchester hotel unveils 21st-century look by Pierre-Yves Rochon

The Dorchester has been given a makeover. The iconic London hotel has unveiled the latest phase in its refreshed image, including room interiors, following the ground floor's public areas (of which we revealed a first glimpse in December 2022) – all courtesy of celebrated French interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon and his studio PYR. The surgical renovation also encompassed a restoration and clean-up of the hospitality venue's historic façade, facing Hyde Park.

(Image credit: Mark Read Photography for Dorchester Collection)

The Dorchester: past, present and future

The Dorchester's 176 rooms and 61 suites have been reinvented as a luxurious, 21st-century interpretation of the hotel's rich heritage. Meanwhile, the renewed public areas range from the art deco-inspired lobby, which blends existing materials and details with new, craft-focused fittings and artwork; the glamorous Artists' Bar, filled with Lalique bespoke creations, among others, and a round bar counter that instantly draws the eye; and the Promenade, which spans the length of the main public space, connecting the lobby and bar via a mesmerising sequence of seating and art – a fine balance between opulence and comfort.

(Image credit: Mark Read Photography for Dorchester Collection)

Key to the redesign was the opening up of the ground level – from removing layers in the lobby to reveal windows and bring in natural light, to strategic gestures and routes that bring said light deep into the space, in areas that felt previously dark. Now, the entire public area feels bright and welcoming – a combination of daylight and clever artificial lighting.

(Image credit: Mark Read Photography for Dorchester Collection)

Additional 'invisible' touches that make all the difference are the acoustics and subtle smells everywhere, courtesy of lush flower arrangements that include the Dorchester's symbol, the rose (a public-facing store on the hotel's corner, Cake & Flowers, is a new addition to the hotel and provides not only plants for the Dorchester's spaces and events, but also the entire neighbourhood). The harder things to achieve, Rochon explains, are often the ones you don't necessarily see.

(Image credit: Mark Read Photography for Dorchester Collection)

In terms of style, 'PYR remained faithful to The Dorchester's rich legacy and unmistakably British spirit,' the designers say. The decor draws on the hotel's 1930s origins and heritage nature, blending it with a series of bespoke items and made-to-measure detailing, such as rugs, inlays, and table centrepieces.

(Image credit: Mark Read Photography for Dorchester Collection)

Adding to the tailor made feel everywhere, the Promenade features a series of hand-picked artworks, especially selected for their spot, referencing elements from the hotel's and location's history - from the natural seasons, to flowers and Queen Elizabeth II. It all works towards an atmosphere of undeniable grandeur that touches all the senses.

(Image credit: Mark Read Photography for Dorchester Collection)

(Image credit: Mark Read Photography for Dorchester Collection)

dorchestercollection.com

pyr-design.com