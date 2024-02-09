London’s The BoTree Hotel reveals interiors that burst with life

In a flawless location with Bond Street Tube station on its doorstep, The BoTree hotel is a vibrant new destination that has boosted London’s hospitality landscape.

Perched at the intersection of Marylebone, Mayfair and Soho, from the outside, the property – the work of local practice EPR Architects – is a head turner, its entrance marked with a bronze lattice façade adorned with flowers and greenery that scales the full height of the building. The rest of the design seamlessly reflects the architectural styles of the streets it is located on, with brickwork detailing the side that sits on Marylebone Lane, while on the other side, contrastingly robust, solid materials like concrete and stone celebrate the architecture of Welbeck Street.

The BoTree Hotel opens in Marylebone

This sets the tone for bold interiors bursting with life by Amsterdam-based outfit, Concrete, which took its cues from the flower displays found outside the boutiques in Marylebone, with a distinctive floral theme that includes colourful custom-designed padded wall panels behind the beds in each of the guestrooms, and flowers woven into the ceiling of the 7th-floor Penthouse Suite.

Here, parquet flooring and a curved living room with a vivid red mohair-covered wall look towards floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony with views down Marylebone Lane towards Mayfair. Like in the other 199 guestrooms, the hotel’s ‘Conscious Luxury’ ethos takes centre stage, with vegan toiletries by Jo Loves – the niche perfume brand founded by Jo Malone – vegan leather headboards and environmentally friendly eucalyptus tencel bedding.

After a day spent exploring the streets and sights of London, head back for a cocktail at The BoTree Bar – with its vibrant colour-changing ceiling – where the team send out creative tipples, like the yuzu margarita or the house mojito made with strawberry and roasted fennel, from behind a teal marble bar. Follow this with a meal at LAVO, the latest opening from global hospitality group TAO, which is also behind London favourites Hakkasan and Yuatcha.

Following in the footsteps of its sister restaurant in Los Angeles, this Italian restaurant serves up crowd-pleasers from the showstopping giant meatball made from wagyu beef and topped with ricotta, to pizzas made with wholegrain, single-source flour. Don’t miss out on the fresh homemade tagliatelle al limone, infused with marjoram, sweet butter and oscietra caviar, which can be perfectly paired with a glass from the extensive wine list or else washed down with a negroni bianco, using fresh botanicals and locally sourced ingredients and inspired by the Italian coastline.

