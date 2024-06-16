Ridley Scott turns three French farmhouses into artful holiday villas

Artists have long been drawn to Provence for its slow pace of life and sharply defining light. Matisse found clarity in Nice; Van Gogh sought relief among Arles’ honey-hued streets; and it was a distinctly Aixois glow that lit the path for Cézanne’s impressionistic pursuits. In 1992, filmmaker Ridley Scott joined their ranks when he acquired Mas des Infermières, a 35-hectare wine estate in the sun-dappled commune of Oppède.

French farmhouses turn holiday villas at Ridley Scott’s Mas des Infermières

‘I’m inspired by any landscape,’ Scott explains, ‘but when I drove here, I thought “Boom, this is it.”’ Perched on the edge of a national park, at the foot of the Luberon massif, the estate – which once belonged to General Baron Robert, the health officer of Napoleon’s army – recently introduced three design-led villas, available to rent throughout the year.

Originally farmhouses, the properties have been meticulously restored using local wood and stone from a nearby quarry. ‘I’m a bit of an architect, so I started drawing, then we totally gutted them,’ he continues. ‘I enjoy doing it, I’m hands-on.’

Scott’s creative input was supported by lead designers Pia Mclean and Chester Jones, who pay tribute to the region’s creative legacy through airy, open-plan interiors furnished with pieces from Scott’s collection of artworks and supplemented with one-off brocantes finds, many from the acclaimed Isle sur la Sorgue antique fair, just 20 minutes north of the estate. ‘Rough whitewashed walls, bleached beams, limestone floors and fresh white linen curtains create simple backdrops,’ designer Pia McClean tells Wallpaper*, ‘while accent patterns on the old African Kuba cloths, and modern, printed cushions add a touch of colour and texture.’

Across the residences – the three-bedroom Mas Marcou and Mas Gris, and five-bedroom Chênes Verts – Provençal warmth is conjured through reclaimed terracotta tiles, antique fireplaces salvaged from crumbling castles, and classic swing shutters, elements which sit harmoniously beside a tapestry of more contemporary trappings: modern artworks, midcentury furnishings and Crittall-style doors. Each villa also benefits from its own private pool, outdoor seating and dining areas.

Elsewhere on the estate, there’s a wine cave full of memorabilia from Scott’s cinematic universe – from uniforms worn by Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon, to a chariot from Gladiator. ‘I never kept anything,’ chimed Scott, ‘then I thought, I better take some stuff.’

Here, guests can discover the estate’s wares – honey, olive oil and wines – the labels of which have been hand-drawn by Scott and inspired by local stories; the Carré de Sator, for example, a legendary local stone said to bring good luck, was the genesis of Mas Des Infirmieres’ three-by-three logo.

Now available to purchase in the UK, the wines combine the characteristics of the Rhone region’s Mediterranean climate with that of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, and include two collections, ‘Source’ and ‘Chevalier’, as well as a crisp red cuvée, ‘Ombre de Lune’, a sparkling rosé ‘Perle du Mas’, and a new, sulphite-free red, ‘Jo Jo’, named after Ridley’s dog.

As for Ridley himself, wine-making is but another form of creative expression: ‘Everything I do is about artistic legacy. Everything I learned in art school is with me all day, every day.’

masdesinfermieres.com

