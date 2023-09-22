Palazzo delle Pietre is a Rome hotel full of history and the warmth of a family home

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In the heart of Rome, where history echoes in every cobblestone street and ancient monument, lies Palazzo delle Pietre, a hidden 15th-century palace that blends the past with the present. Restored by the Mazzi family to create a haven of unique and innovative living spaces, the hotel offers an exclusive experience to discerning travellers while preserving the warmth of a typical Italian family home.

Palazzo delle Pietre, Rome

(Image credit: Antonio Monfreda)

Engineer Carlo Mazzi, with support from his wife Patrizia, daughter Barbara, and son Luca, embarked on an audacious project that harmoniously merges their love for antiques with their creative vision.

At the core of this transformation lies a captivating collection of stone artefacts, curated over generations, dating back to various periods in Italian history, from the Roman Imperial era to the Renaissance.

(Image credit: Antonio Monfreda)

Located on Via delle Coppelle, an ancient Roman thoroughfare, Palazzo delle Pietre boasts a rich history that stretches back to the time of the Terme Alessandrine ex-Neroniane (a Roman bath complex), constructed in 62 AD. This location, once owned by Vatican Arciconfraternita della SS Annunziata, has seen centuries of changes in ownership, finally finding its guardians in the Mazzi family in 2012.

(Image credit: Antonio Monfreda)

The family's inspiration for Palazzo delle Pietre came from their extensive travels and stays in exclusive accommodations worldwide. They envisioned a residence that would cater to those who cherish travel, culture, and seek a private and beautiful environment away from home.

(Image credit: Antonio Monfreda)

Through seven years of restoration works, Palazzo delle Pietre was transformed, retaining its historical and cultural significance. Within its walls, the past intertwines with the present through coloured inlays, reclaimed marble, antique parquet flooring, and fragments of sculptures. Inlaid friezes are juxtaposed with not only modern lighting by the likes of Artemide, furniture by De Padova and Alivar, and accessories by Kartell, but also by Altai carpets and luxurious linens by Rivolta and Carmignani that lend a sense of opulence to this marriage of contemporary design and antiquity, infusing the space with a distinctive and unique character.

(Image credit: Antonio Monfreda)

As Barbara Mazzi Pensieroso, the Mazzi family's representative, eloquently puts it, 'Palazzo delle Pietre is us, our family, our personal history, our home. Every corner represents what we are: the love for nature, the passion for art, the attention to detail. With passion and dedication, we welcome our guests, ensuring they feel at home and experience unforgettable emotions.'

(Image credit: Antonio Monfreda)

Palazzo delle Pietre blends tradition with innovation, offering travellers a distinctive and enriching experience that seamlessly marries the past and the present in the very heart of Rome, the eternal city.

Palazzo Delle Pietre

Via delle Coppelle, 23

00186 Roma

palazzodellepietre.com

(Image credit: Antonio Monfreda)