Locke introduces Locke am Platz, a design-led city escape in Zürich

Locke, known for its trendsetting lifestyle aparthotels, debuts in Switzerland with its 15th property, Locke am Platz. Nestled in Zürich's Enge neighbourhood, the launch marks the brand's entrance into the Swiss market, and follows previous openings such as Ember Locke and Buckle Street Studios, both in London; WunderLocke in Munich; and Locke at East Side Gallery in Berlin.

Locke am Platz, designed by Sella Concept, opens in the heart of Zürich

In collaboration with London-based Sella Concept, led by Tatjana von Stein, Locke am Platz embraces Zürich's cultural identity and local flair through a distinctive and sophisticated design. Positioned amidst greenery and botanical gardens, the aparthotel is spread across six floors, comprises 80 units, and offers an idyllic city break.

'We designed Locke am Platz with a layered approach, juxtaposing modernism and the grandiose Zürich lake life, inspired both by the building, the city and local icons' work such as [that of] Le Corbusier,' shares Tatjana von Stein, founder and creative director of Sella Concept.

Apartments at Locke am Platz echo a boudoir-style ambience, featuring vibrant colours, modern patterns and bespoke decorative curtains. Each studio, in Locke fashion, includes a living area and a fully fitted kitchen. Additionally, the property offers 40 hotel-style rooms for short-stay guests.

The thoughtfully designed social spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows create a bright, inviting atmosphere, while the use of stainless steel and rich upholstery strikes a balance between hard and soft materials. Connecting the restaurant and the lounge is a central bar, facilitating a seamless day-to-night transition.

Situated on a raised platform, the lounge features bespoke furniture by Sella Concept, incorporating terracotta, green, and yellow velvet finishes to craft an intimate and vibrant space. This versatility extends to the lounge and restaurant, where an evening DJ booth transforms into a high table during the day.

Choupette, the on-site restaurant under the guidance of head chef Jaco Redelinghuys, introduces a creative fusion of a French brasserie with modern Nordic influences. Curated by Dino Schön, the wine list complements the culinary offerings. For private functions, a separate dining area adorned with classic-style mural wallpaper and a Villa Borsani-inspired rug awaits, illuminated by Gio Ponti ‘Bilia’ lamps.

'With a slight theatrical nod, we aspired to create an environment which incentivises Locke's guests to move from morning to evening with connectivity between spaces, while creating moments of intimacy and surprise, as we see Locke's core essence to be around the connection between people and culture,' adds von Stein.

