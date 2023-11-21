Locke introduces Locke am Platz, a design-led city escape in Zürich
At aparthotel Locke am Platz, elegant Riviera style meets layered modernism
Locke, known for its trendsetting lifestyle aparthotels, debuts in Switzerland with its 15th property, Locke am Platz. Nestled in Zürich's Enge neighbourhood, the launch marks the brand's entrance into the Swiss market, and follows previous openings such as Ember Locke and Buckle Street Studios, both in London; WunderLocke in Munich; and Locke at East Side Gallery in Berlin.
Locke am Platz, designed by Sella Concept, opens in the heart of Zürich
In collaboration with London-based Sella Concept, led by Tatjana von Stein, Locke am Platz embraces Zürich's cultural identity and local flair through a distinctive and sophisticated design. Positioned amidst greenery and botanical gardens, the aparthotel is spread across six floors, comprises 80 units, and offers an idyllic city break.
'We designed Locke am Platz with a layered approach, juxtaposing modernism and the grandiose Zürich lake life, inspired both by the building, the city and local icons' work such as [that of] Le Corbusier,' shares Tatjana von Stein, founder and creative director of Sella Concept.
Apartments at Locke am Platz echo a boudoir-style ambience, featuring vibrant colours, modern patterns and bespoke decorative curtains. Each studio, in Locke fashion, includes a living area and a fully fitted kitchen. Additionally, the property offers 40 hotel-style rooms for short-stay guests.
The thoughtfully designed social spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows create a bright, inviting atmosphere, while the use of stainless steel and rich upholstery strikes a balance between hard and soft materials. Connecting the restaurant and the lounge is a central bar, facilitating a seamless day-to-night transition.
Situated on a raised platform, the lounge features bespoke furniture by Sella Concept, incorporating terracotta, green, and yellow velvet finishes to craft an intimate and vibrant space. This versatility extends to the lounge and restaurant, where an evening DJ booth transforms into a high table during the day.
Choupette, the on-site restaurant under the guidance of head chef Jaco Redelinghuys, introduces a creative fusion of a French brasserie with modern Nordic influences. Curated by Dino Schön, the wine list complements the culinary offerings. For private functions, a separate dining area adorned with classic-style mural wallpaper and a Villa Borsani-inspired rug awaits, illuminated by Gio Ponti ‘Bilia’ lamps.
'With a slight theatrical nod, we aspired to create an environment which incentivises Locke's guests to move from morning to evening with connectivity between spaces, while creating moments of intimacy and surprise, as we see Locke's core essence to be around the connection between people and culture,' adds von Stein.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the professional she has become today. She holds a BSc in Business Management from King’s College London and an MA in Strategic Fashion Marketing from the London College of Fashion. Before joining the team in 2023, she served as an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Studio Nicholson’s tactile Zara collaboration, now from fashion to furniture, is built to last
Studio Nicholson’s Nick Wakeman talks Wallpaper* through her second Zara collaboration, promising luxurious fabrics across menswear, womenswear and homeware – with a rebellious streak
By Jack Moss Published
-
A sleek country house in the south of England maximises views and efficiency
Adam Knibb Architects has completed a timber country house that’s designed to gradually bed into the landscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
London’s new Lavazza flagship store blends coffee, dining and design
The refurbished Lavazza flagship store serves up velvety Italian coffee classics and much more in lush surroundings
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Hotel Grace La Margna St Moritz reopens as the perfect luxury Alpine retreat
Hotel Grace La Margna St Moritz returns after an intensive renovation by Divercity Architects and interior designer Carole Topin
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Hotel Drei Berge brings a touch of elevation to the Swiss mountains
The historic mountaintop Hotel Drei Berge has been reinvigorated under the creative eye of Ramdane Touhami as a dream-like retreat that blurs past and present
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Discover Swiss bliss in St Moritz, the chicest of Alpine escapes
In St Moritz, ski chic meets creative cachet. Here’s our pick of the perennial pleasure centre’s cultural attractions
By Jessica Klingelfuss Published
-
The Zurich List: art, culture, design and architecture in Mitteleuropa’s most handsome city
By Simon Mills Last updated
-
The Japanese by Chedi Andermatt — Andermatt, Switzerland
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
The Hamlet — Geneva, Switzerland
By Melina Keays Last updated
-
Alex — Zurich, Switzerland
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Schweizerhof — Zermatt, Switzerland
By Georgia Dehn Last updated