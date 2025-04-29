The Alpina Gstaad hotel, in the town’s Oberbort neighbourhood, has been attracting the well-heeled and design-conscious since it launched in 2012. The property’s latest evolution comes in the form of Monti, whose arrival, just in time for its first summer season, brings a fresh take on Swiss alpine dining.

Peak season: Monti, Gstaad

(Image credit: Photography by Giulio Ghirardi)

Like the hotel itself, Monti, under the direction of executive chef Martin Göschel, operates seasonally. It’s open from mid-December to mid-March and from mid-June to mid-September – a considerably more relaxed schedule that allows the kitchen to recharge its creative juices during the off-peak seasons.

The warm yet sleek dining room is by interior architect Jakob Sprenger and creative director Antonia Crespi; their debut collaboration yields a space that cleverly interprets alpine tradition without resorting to pastiche. Meanwhile, Alexander Kellas, the designer behind the visual identities for Cipriani and Chateau Marmont, brings his distinctive touch to the menus and branding. ‘Our goal was to create an atmosphere that reflects the environment,’ say Sprenger and Crespi. This approach is evident in details such as bespoke chairs with playful elements inspired by ski swings and hand-carved wooden details that nod to regional craftsmanship.

(Image credit: Photography by Giulio Ghirardi)

(Image credit: Photography by Giulio Ghirardi)

This commitment to authenticity extends to the materials. The walls and ceiling feature 200-year-old wood reclaimed from regional farmhouses, while all the furniture is bespoke, crafted from locally sourced elm that’s grown, manufactured and finished entirely within Switzerland. Three design elements particularly distinguish Monti’s space. A 4m-long buffet table, sculpted from layered fibreglass and bronze, anchors the dining room, its organic form inspired by the surrounding landscape. Bespoke lighting fixtures combine bronze with Murano crystal or fabric shades, while sliding doors crafted from delicate, woven bronze sheets add textural contrast.

One of the restaurant’s most striking features is the bespoke carpet designed by Sprenger with an intricate motif. Depicting local flora and fauna, its abstract stamp-like patterns draw inspiration from découpage. Produced in Denmark from pure wool, Sprenger says the piece connects regional heritage with a contemporary design sensibility.

(Image credit: Photography by Giulio Ghirardi)

(Image credit: Photography by Giulio Ghirardi)

This hyper-local design approach is echoed in Göschel’s cooking, the Swiss chef artfully balancing classic French techniques with local ingredients and a farm-to-table approach. Summer guests might find alpine strawberries, garden peas, char and regional veal on the menu – a roster that will change with the seasons and local availability. ‘We use exclusively Swiss meat and fish,’ notes Göschel, who also stewards the hotel’s other intimate fine-dining venue, the eponymous Michelin-starred Martin Göschel. The chef’s cooking style favours both family-style sharing plates and classic preparations – quick searing in summer, rich braises in winter – that highlight the natural quality of ingredients. ‘I love things like ceviche and beef tartare, as well as fresh, vibrant dishes that showcase exceptional products,’ he says.

(Image credit: Photography by Giulio Ghirardi)

Beyond the dining room, a generous terrace offers views down across the Gstaad valley, with snow-capped glaciers and the 3,123 m Oldenhorn peak providing

a panoramic backdrop. The vista sweeps from the village below to the Wasserngrat mountain on one side and Eggli on the other – a particularly striking montage during summer’s long evenings.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After a day slicing through powder or hiking along alpine trails, Monti is the perfect place to fill up on Swiss treats. In a region that still clings to fondue pots and raclette wheels like cherished heirlooms, Göschel’s kitchen deftly navigates between reverence and reinvention – proving that even in the most traditional corners of the Alps, there’s still room for a new kind of mountain cuisine.

Monti is located at Alpinastrasse 23, 3780 Gstaad, Switzerland; thealpinagstaad.ch

A version of this article appears in the May 2025 Design Issue of Wallpaper* , available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today .