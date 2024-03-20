Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs is a Parisian pied-à-terre for modern travellers

Within the spirited Left Bank quartier of Saint-Placide lies Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs – a sanctuary for the discerning traveller seeking an intimate pied-à-terre in all-Parisian chic. Inspired by the Golden Age of Travel, where exploration was an art form, and luxury meant savouring the journey, the boutique hotel, a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, is the perfect design-led escape to explore Paris’ best-kept secrets.

(Image credit: Kate Devine)

Situated between the Montparnasse Train Station and the Saint Germain district, known for its galleries and artistic heritage, the hotel embodies the rich cultural tapestry of its surroundings. Designed by Fabrizio Casiraghi, who at 34 is among the top emerging names of the European design scene, the Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs transports guests into the private residence of a Parisian art collector.

Entrance to Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs and Le Bar (Image credit: Kate Devine)

Lobby at Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs (Image credit: Kate Devine)

Casiraghi, whose work embraces modernity infused with references from the past (and includes Experimental Chalet in Verbier for the Experimental Group, and Cassio restaurant in Hong Kong), describes the hotel’s overall style as ‘nostalgic but innovative’. He adds, ‘We strive to design spaces that draw inspiration from history while maintaining a contemporary approach by collaborating with young artists and working with custom-made furniture. Our goal is not to fabricate a false sense of history but to create spaces that reflect the present while evoking nostalgia, providing today’s comfort, beauty, and aesthetic, without veering too far into minimalism.’

Poppy Bar (Image credit: Kate Devine)

From lithographs by Gustav Klimt to sculptures by Stefan Traloc and mirrors by Osanna Visconti, every detail creates an ambience that reflects the culture of travel associated with Montparnasse, historically a departure point for Parisians on holiday and the area which was home to many artists. The ground floor welcomes guests with its wooden floors, mosaic tiles, and exquisite artworks, while downstairs, the Poppy Bar, open until 2am, beckons with lithographs by Marc Chagall and live music sessions.

Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs Gym (Image credit: Kate Devine)

For Casiraghi, the entrance is the most noteworthy area, considering ‘it’s quite unique that one enters the hotel and encounters the reception, bar, and restaurant all in one space’. He explains, ‘The entrance is almost a hybrid spot, creating a vibrant atmosphere as it remains active almost 24 hours a day, with guests checking in or out, enjoying drinks at the bar, and dining in the restaurant.’

Le Bar (Image credit: Kate Devine)

Le Restaurant (Image credit: Kate Devine)

The hotel’s pièce de résistance is its chic brasserie, where French and American influences come together in the form of decadent, ingredient-focused dishes that get the Parisian stamp of approval. Beyond its aesthetic allure, Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs serves as a cultural hub for both locals and visitors alike. With its clandestine bar, avant-garde gym, and stylish restaurant, the hotel offers a space for socialising, relaxation, and cultural exchange – a true reflection of the bohemian spirit of Saint-Placide.

Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs Signature Queen Room (Image credit: Kate Devine)

Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs Junior Suite (Image credit: Kate Devine)

Each room within the hotel is imbued with its own distinct personality. From the elegant carpets depicting star maps to the plaster cornices and bas-reliefs, every element has been chosen to transport guests back to the Golden Age of Travel while providing modern comforts. For Casiraghi, the goal was ‘to create a space that feels like a comfortable, private home for world travellers, allowing them to experience a slice of Parisian life typically reserved for locals.’ Even the bathrooms, though small in size, are infused with colour and mosaic tiles, embedding the feel of a townhouse retreat.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

View from the room (Image credit: Kate Devine)

(Image credit: Kate Devine)

Bathroom (Image credit: Kate Devine)

fabriziocasiraghi.com, hoteldesgrandsvoyageurs.com