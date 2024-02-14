Love is in the air at Hôtel de la Boétie in Paris
Hôtel de la Boétie, designed by Beata Heuman, emerges as the perfect Parisian pied-à-terre
The Beata Heuman-designed Hôtel de la Boétie is a perfect romantic getaway in the heart of Paris. As the sixth addition to Touriste’s portfolio, the property presents a movie-like approach to design, following in the footsteps of Luke Edward Hall’s Hôtel Les Deux Gares and Chloé Nègre’s flamboyant Hôtel de Beauregard.
Hôtel de la Boétie sits in the heart of Paris
Situated in Paris’ eighth arrondissement, near the Champs-Élysées area, the 40-room property combines rococo style with modern design, featuring chic interiors. Heuman’s choices were informed by the simplicity of Parisian style but with a twist. The unassuming façade of the building’s 19th-century architecture houses simple interiors with a palette of rich block colours, natural woods, stainless steel and brass. Some surfaces and materials are reflective and glossy, giving guests a distorted reflection of themselves.
The lobby leads to a theatrical lounge wrapped in silver wallpaper, which reflects passers-by on the street. Grassy green carpets run throughout, all the way to the bedrooms, which showcase three colour schemes: moody, glossy blue; shades of brown; and a light, airy blue across the top two floors. The bedrooms feature Heuman’s original headboards and upholstered sculptural rugs inspired by Cappelle Medici’s inlaid marble floors in Florence.
Each room displays offbeat art, antiques, and objects, including many items from Heuman’s own interior collection ‘Shoppa’, such as the ‘Knot’ handles on the wardrobes, the ‘Cub’ chair, the ‘Lion’ chair, as well as irreverent statement lighting such as the ‘Dodo Egg’ light, ‘Crinkle’ lights, and ‘Paper Bag’ lights. The hotel’s clean, streamlined design mostly features natural and solid materials to age gracefully; the desks, bedsides and breakfast tables are all made from wood that will develop a beautiful patina over time. Existing elements of the former hotel were also preserved where possible and reworked into the new design, such as the marble entrance, lift and staircase.
Heuman believes that a hotel is all about having an experience for a day or two, which enables designers to explore a concept and a mood to a greater extent. ‘We can treat it a bit like a stage set, which is not the approach I would take when it comes to someone’s home.’ She continues: ‘When it comes to residential, the client is in the centre, but with commercial work, it is more about our vision, rather than another individual. This has opened up new paths for us creatively, which has been inspiring. I also loved working on the hotel’s branding, a first for us.’
Hôtel de la Boétie is located close to Parisian attractions such as Le Petit Palais, Le Grand Palais, l’Arc de Triomphe, Musée Yves Saint Laurent, La Galerie Dior, and Avenue Montaigne.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Clase Azul Mexico’s first hospitality destination is a showcase of Mexican culture
Clase Azul Mexico, the Mexican luxury house known for its exquisite spirits and hospitality, adds destinations and experiences to its portfolio, starting in Baja California
By Simon Mills Published
-
Cappadocia landscapes and history inspire Galerie Philia’s latest designs
The result of a Cappadocia residency, Galerie Philia presents its latest Transhumances initiative with designs made in Turkey and inspired by the region's Paleolithic past
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Salone del Mobile 2024: David Lynch will lead the fair’s new cultural approach
Salone del Mobile 2024 will take place from 16-21 April. The programme was just announced, with Eurocucina returning to the fair, SaloneSatellite celebrating 25 years of emerging design talent, and a new cultural programme that includes David Lynch’s Thinking Rooms
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Chef Raphael Rego’s Oka Fogo in Paris is two Brazilian restaurants in one
Oka Fogo in Paris, by Michelin-starred chef Raphael Rego, offers two dining spaces, with interiors by Arnaud Behzad and joyful frescoes by Florence Bamberger
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Disneyland Paris Hotel has reopened its doors – and it was worth the wait
Step into the brand-new Disneyland Paris Hotel, where we discover luxury with a fairytale twist
By Hannah Silver Published
-
100 years on, Hotel San Régis continues to glisten with Golden Age glamour
Hotel San Régis is the discreet and luxurious Paris bolthole to bookmark for your next travel to the French capital
By Caragh McKay Last updated
-
Sushi Yoshinaga and sake bar Omasake bring Tokyo experiences to Paris
Sushi Yoshinaga and Omasake celebrate the coexistence of different universes in downtown Tokyo; situated within 27/4, a multipurpose hospitality project in Paris
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Highstay's stylish travel apartments in the heart of Paris make a chic alternative to hotels
Highstay offers a wide selection of apartments in central locations across Paris
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Hôtel Particulier Villeroy — Paris, France
By Melina Keays Last updated
-
The Signature Suites at Hotel Lutetia — Paris, France
By Melina Keays Last updated
-
Hotel Ballu
By Rooksana Hossenally Last updated