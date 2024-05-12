Grand Hotel Bellevue London is a perfect home away from home
Fabrizio Casiraghi-designed interiors bring flair to a historic Victorian Townhouse
‘Imagine a couple: one embodies aristocratic elegance, while the other exudes a cultivated, eccentric persona, coming together to create a hotel that blends classical elements with daring design choices,’ says Paris-based architect Fabrizio Casiraghi about his latest project, Grand Hotel Bellevue London.
Fabrizio Casiraghi designs Grand Hotel Bellevue London
Following Casiraghi’s Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs, a Parisian pied-à-terre for modern travellers, Grand Hotel Bellevue London, the first British property by French hospitality group Lignée Hotels, lies in the heart of bustling Paddington. Set within a historic Victorian townhouse, spanning five floors overlooking the serene Norfolk Square, it houses 60 rooms infused with the unmistakable ambience of a traditional English home.
The hotel’s reception area sets the tone for the overall aesthetic with a mix of bespoke furniture and antique finds that hold almost as much character as the room’s dark boiserie and bold orange hue throughout. The gift station, a surprising addition to the hotel’s facilities, also resides in this area and displays an assortment of caps, notebooks and other accessories in collaboration with fashion brand Bode.
‘Emily, the founder of Bode, has been a close friend for years. We had discussed collaborating on the hotel’s bar and reception area long before the brand achieved its recent success. We gave Emily carte blanche, under a brief on the colonial theme and a sense of exoticism. Emily, sensitive to these themes due to her husband’s Indian roots, brilliantly brought them to life. The decision to create the Bode gift station came later as a natural extension of our collaboration,’ Casiraghi shares with Wallpaper*.
A vintage feel meets a more contemporary approach in the hotel rooms. ‘Some artistic choices in the interiors include traditional English brocade, carpeted floors and vibrant textiles. These are mixed with more daring elements like floral-painted carpets in the hallways or colourful bathroom,’ adds Casiraghi. Bespoke furniture in dark wood is elegantly paired with matching carpets and curtains in muted tones. All rooms are equipped with amenities by Floris Cosmetics and include access to the 24-hour Nohrd Fitness Studio.
The energetic spirit of the Grand Hotel Bellevue London culminates in the Pondicherry Bar, extending an invitation to the city while evoking the intimate feeling of an exclusive members’ lounge. Casiraghi opted for a daring palette, adorning the walls with a bright yellow hue, offset by the rich tapestries also created in collaboration with Bode. ‘The deep blue tapestry boasts motifs that nod to South Asia, with elephants and tigers as well as men dressed in traditional garb adding a rich element of colour to the space,’ points out Casiraghi.
Grand Hotel Bellevue London is located at 27 Norfolk Square
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
A 635 Park apartment reimagined, drawing on ‘curiosity and courage’
A 635 Park apartment in New York has been transformed by Andrew Magnes of AMA into a flowing and open, contemporary urban haven for a private family
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
The new Krug winery in the Champagne heartland connects process and nature
AW2 Architects’ design for the Krug winery encapsulates the part rural, part urban landscape of the French winemaking region of Ambonnay
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Time to go pop: TAG Heuer and Kith's Formula 1 watch collaboration
The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Kith watch embraces a rainbow of bright colours
By James Gurney Published
-
Take off with Wallpaper* June 2024: The Travel Issue
The Wallpaper* June 2024 Travel Issue is on sale now, ready to whisk you to the best of Ho Chi Minh City, Caracas’ modernist marvels, classy Canadian cabins, a Swiss sleep retreat, and more
By Bill Prince Published
-
Roe, a new Canary Wharf restaurant, tempts with coral-like interiors and culinary innovation
Roe in London’s Canary Wharf features a vertical foraging garden, 3D-printed interiors and an open kitchen championing zero waste
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Linger at Nightingale, a Tutto Bene-designed Mayfair restaurant
Nightingale restaurant in Mayfair is one of London-based design studio Tutto Bene’s debut projects
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The new London restaurants to book now
This month, explore the best new restaurants in London, from Arlington, an iconic celebrity hangout, to Los Mochis, where Tokyo meets Tulum
By Sofia de la Cruz Last updated
-
Crispin at Studio Voltaire, in Clapham, is a feast for all the senses
New restaurant Crispin at Studio Voltaire is the latest opening from the brains behind Bistro Freddie and Bar Crispin, with interiors by Jermaine Gallacher
By Billie Brand Published
-
Step inside Juno Omakase, London’s smallest counter dining experience
Juno Omakase, inside Los Mochis Notting Hill, offers a one-of-a-kind tasting menu in which Tokyo meets Tulum
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Revel in 007 glamour at Raffles London at The OWO
Raffles London at The OWO opens its doors after a majestic six-year restoration
By Daniel Scheffler Published
-
Mimosa at The Langham brings French Riviera flavour to London
Mimosa, the new restaurant at The Langham hotel, London, boasts a menu and interiors infused with Riviera style
By Tianna Williams Published