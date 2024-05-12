Grand Hotel Bellevue London is a perfect home away from home

‘Imagine a couple: one embodies aristocratic elegance, while the other exudes a cultivated, eccentric persona, coming together to create a hotel that blends classical elements with daring design choices,’ says Paris-based architect Fabrizio Casiraghi about his latest project, Grand Hotel Bellevue London.

Following Casiraghi’s Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs, a Parisian pied-à-terre for modern travellers, Grand Hotel Bellevue London, the first British property by French hospitality group Lignée Hotels, lies in the heart of bustling Paddington. Set within a historic Victorian townhouse, spanning five floors overlooking the serene Norfolk Square, it houses 60 rooms infused with the unmistakable ambience of a traditional English home.

The hotel’s reception area sets the tone for the overall aesthetic with a mix of bespoke furniture and antique finds that hold almost as much character as the room’s dark boiserie and bold orange hue throughout. The gift station, a surprising addition to the hotel’s facilities, also resides in this area and displays an assortment of caps, notebooks and other accessories in collaboration with fashion brand Bode.

‘Emily, the founder of Bode, has been a close friend for years. We had discussed collaborating on the hotel’s bar and reception area long before the brand achieved its recent success. We gave Emily carte blanche, under a brief on the colonial theme and a sense of exoticism. Emily, sensitive to these themes due to her husband’s Indian roots, brilliantly brought them to life. The decision to create the Bode gift station came later as a natural extension of our collaboration,’ Casiraghi shares with Wallpaper*.

A vintage feel meets a more contemporary approach in the hotel rooms. ‘Some artistic choices in the interiors include traditional English brocade, carpeted floors and vibrant textiles. These are mixed with more daring elements like floral-painted carpets in the hallways or colourful bathroom,’ adds Casiraghi. Bespoke furniture in dark wood is elegantly paired with matching carpets and curtains in muted tones. All rooms are equipped with amenities by Floris Cosmetics and include access to the 24-hour Nohrd Fitness Studio.

The energetic spirit of the Grand Hotel Bellevue London culminates in the Pondicherry Bar, extending an invitation to the city while evoking the intimate feeling of an exclusive members’ lounge. Casiraghi opted for a daring palette, adorning the walls with a bright yellow hue, offset by the rich tapestries also created in collaboration with Bode. ‘The deep blue tapestry boasts motifs that nod to South Asia, with elephants and tigers as well as men dressed in traditional garb adding a rich element of colour to the space,’ points out Casiraghi.

Grand Hotel Bellevue London is located at 27 Norfolk Square

grandhotelbellevuelondon.com