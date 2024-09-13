Australian heritage meets European grandeur at Copperstone, a New South Wales retreat
Copperstone is New South Wales’ answer to the European country estate, and includes a five-bedroom retreat, set in 48 acres
Byron Bay may be the hub of Australia’s barefoot surfers and bohemian beach glamour, but a short drive away through winding roads, the small town of Bangalow is a very different story. Here in the rolling hinterland, is an equally tight-knit community that celebrates the agricultural landscape just as the Byron Bay crowd worships the waves. It’s on a former biodynamic stone fruit farm on the outskirts of this charming enclave that Emma and Tom Lane, founders of The Range Estates, have opened their latest retreat, Copperstone.
Copperstone, Bangalow, New South Wales
Over the past 20 years, the couple have garnered a reputation for restoring striking properties around the Byron Bay area, each of which marries Australian heritage with inspiration drawn from their worldwide travels. Designed by the Lanes alongside Story Design Collective, Copperstone is a new love letter to these two influences – a grand, equestrian-inspired estate that sits on 48 acres of picturesque countryside framed by regenerated rainforest.
The focal point of the estate is the Homestead, a five-bedroom home poised at the peak of the property so as to enjoy sunset views year-round. Inside, Emma Lane (with assistance from Helen Brenko of Island Luxe), has set out to create an interior that honours the estate’s agrarian setting while bringing in a warm, modern elegance.
Earthy tones run throughout the property, anchored by Tuscan-inspired plastered walls and pink travertine used in every bathroom, the whole space flooded with natural light by day and pooled with a soft glow from a mix of fixtures by night. The rustic hues of pink, ecru and brown are mirrored in the antique and custom furnishings, including the linen lampshades and the Italian velvet that covers the sunken lounge seating.
While European influences can be felt throughout, from the Italian-inspired alcove shelving cut into the bedroom walls to the chandelier by Vox Populi that hangs over the lounge, Lane has also taken care to work with locally sourced (and often recycled) materials and neighbouring craftsmen. Darwin stringybark timber sourced from an Indigenous group in Cape Tribulation is used for the flooring, ceiling beams and custom furniture pieces, such as the dining table by Spencer Lambourn Hull. Walls are dotted with works by new and established Australian artists, among them Coen Young, and concrete bench tops are crafted by local talent, Luke Manseni of Relik Design.
This mixing of textures, the old and the new, continues throughout the estate, which offers guests a variety of facilities. The Pool House’s bright rooms are equipped with a full gym, a massage room and an ice bath that sits on the front deck. Outside, there’s a 25m mineral swimming pool, a full tennis court and a games room, as well as stables and dressage arena. With so much to enjoy throughout Copperstone’s own grounds, it’d be easy to forget to explore the rest of the area’s charms.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
-
Where Hollywood's top players will be wining and dining ahead of the Emmys
Los Angeles bars and restaurants are judged as much on the scene they create as what’s on the menu. Here's five to add to the Rolodex
By Luciana Bellini Published
-
Mourad Mazouz tell us how the fusion of high art and haute cuisine has kept Sketch at the pinnacle of London dining
'Opening the restaurant felt like something we’d drawn over and over again': Sketch founder Mourad Mazouz tells Wallpaper* about the importance of artistic and culinary fusion
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Fashion’s favourite bookstore, Climax, opens a ‘sexy, angry’ New York outpost
Wallpaper* catches up with Isabella Burley, founder of Climax, as she inaugurates a New York outpost of the cult bookstore and showcases a playful new collaboration with fashion label Chopova Lowena
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Tap into local creativity at The StandardX, Melbourne
The StandardX, Melbourne is the first hotel in The Standard Group's new breed of ‘younger and rebellious’ properties
By Monique Kawecki Published
-
Basq House is the eclectic-cool stay to know in Byron Bay
Designed by StudioFAB and Léo Terrando, Basq House reverberates with the Australian town’s laid-back beach culture and artistic spirit
By Amber Hunter Published
-
Discover Beau Sydney, an intimate two-part restaurant enlivening the city’s laneways
Beau Sydney dishes up contemporary Australian cuisine, from baked goods to regional wines, amid elegant interiors by Smart Design Studio
By Stephen Crafti Published
-
Inside The Ghan train across Australia, new carriage interiors elevate a classic trip
The Ghan’s new carriage interiors designed by Woods Bagot reimagine modern rail travel for this epic trip between Darwin and Adelaide
By Monique Kawecki Published
-
Sydney’s The Darling shows off its playful and sophisticated suites
The Darling in Sydney unveils its recently renovated suites by Fender Katsalidis, paying homage to the surrounding cityscape
By Tianna Williams Published
-
St Ali & The Queen elevates Melbourne’s coffee culture with modern brews and brutalism
St Ali & The Queen is a Fiona Lynch Office-designed café and cocktail bar in Melbourne’s revitalised Queen Victoria Market
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Kangaroo Island’s Southern Ocean Lodge returns to full splendour
Kangaroo Island’s Southern Ocean Lodge reopens in one of Australia’s wildest and most enchanting remote corners, following the devastating 2019 bushfires
By Monique Kawecki Published
-
Six luxury lodges to discover in Western Australia
From desert camps to beach retreats, explore luxury lodges to rest and recharge in the sun-kissed region
By John Arlidge Published