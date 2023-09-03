Inside the renovated Boca Raton Resort by Rockwell Group
The Boca Raton Resort in Florida approaches its 100th anniversary with a new look by Rockwell Group
The Boca Raton Resort in Florida was originally opened in 1926 as the Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn, built by Boca’s city planner and architect Addison Mizner. As its 100th anniversary approaches, the venue unveiled a redesign of some of its key areas, led by Rockwell Group and merging modernity and the hotel’s original design codes.
Rockwell worked on several of the 200-acre waterfront property’s areas, with the project including a redesign of the Boca Raton Tower’s guestrooms and suites and a series of public spaces, from the Palm Court lobby lounge to four restaurants across the hotel, led by Major Food Group.
Boca Raton Resort redesign by Rockwell Group
‘We were inspired to create cohesion and luxury, embracing Mizner’s original Mediterranean Revival style and embracing indoor-outdoor connections,’ says the design studio. By stripping away elements of previous renovations, the team took great care to uncover the building’s original features, including them in the new design. ‘Our design team highlighted historic features and added warmth and timeless modern luxury.’
Among the studio’s interventions is a redesign of the lobby and a new vision for the hotel’s Palm Court,serving as a bar and main social space for the resort. The latter is defined by a series of glazed arches framed in black steel, which reference the original architecture and offer great views of the lake.
‘Rockwell Group stripped away previous renovations of the storied Palm Court to re-center it as the heart of the property – an inviting lobby and lounge serving as a bar and flexible common space.’
Other elements of the new design include interiors for some of the property’s restaurants by Major Food Group. These include the minimalist Japanese Bocce Club and tropical Flamingo Grill, as well as Principessa Ristorante, fashioned like an Italian villa.
Among Rockwell’s interventions is a redesign of the Tower, the resort’s luxury waterfront hotel. Originally built in 1969, the 27-storey building has views over the Atlantic Ocean and the South Florida coast: the design team reimagined the tower’s guestrooms and social spaces with a coastal inspiration.
‘The bright and spacious rooms and suites have a casual luxury, with linen fabrics and bleached wood accents that emphasise the spectacular 360-degree views,’ they say. The design includes travertine tiles that reference the sand from the beaches below, while artworks inspired by Florida pay tribute to the location and create an intimate environment.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
