Copenhagen is indisputably a global design hub, so it should come as no surprise that aesthete travellers head to the Danish capital to feed their senses. Days (and weeks) can be spent swooning through design stores and art galleries, running your hands over tactile textiles, and filling your belly at some of the best bakeries in the world. Whether you’re taking on the city by bicycle or seeking out smørrebrød (or both!), there’s something for everyone and anyone who likes to eat well, shop sustainably, and draw a new source of sartorial inspiration.

With the city’s design DNA and reverence for beauty, it’s no surprise that Copenhagen lays claim to some of the architecturally most interesting and thoughtfully restored hotels in the world. To make the most of your time in the creative capital, make sure to rest your head in one of these considered and artful properties. That way, even your sweet dreams will be design-minded.

Where to stay in Copenhagen

Hotel d’Angleterre

Hotel d’Angleterre (Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel d’Angleterre)

First established in 1755, the 250-year-old Hotel d’Angleterre underwent an extensive refurbishment by C.F. Møller Architects in 2013 to restore the famed property to its former glory. Lovingly called ‘The White Lady on Kongens Nytorv,’ this truly opulent hotel is located in the city square in central Copenhagen and is home to the Michelin-starred restaurant Marchal, as well as a champagne bar, patisserie, and spa. With 55 out of the 92 rooms being suites and each room complete with a delightful mix of age-old antiques, ornate chandeliers, elaborate cornicings, and bathed in sumptuous velvets and brocades all in muted tones, there’s no way to stay here without feeling like royalty.

Hotel d’Angleterre is located at Kongens Nytorv 34, 1050

Hotel Bella Grande

Hotel Bella Grande (Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Bella Grande)

From the hospitality team behind Coco Hotel came the 109-room, Venetian-inspired Hotel Bella Grande that opened in January 2025 – a true standout among the many more muted Scandinavian design hotels. Designed by Danish interior design studio TONEN, the inspiration for the property was an Italian Palazzo. The atrium and restaurant are bathed in pops of pink and rich reds and are an indulgent maximalist space, while the guest rooms are more pared back in palette and calming. ‘We started with a historic building and created a new and classic hotel with a touch of 1980s references thrown into the design,’ says Christian Lytje, founder of Cofoco. ‘Guests have an “Ahhh” moment when they step into the hotel’s soaring atrium, which is a lively and colourful place.’

Hotel Bella Grande is located at Vester Voldgade 23, 1552

Coco Hotel

Coco Hotel (Image credit: Courtesy of Coco Hotel)

According to owner Christian Lytje, Coco Hotel was created with the belief that great hospitality can be beautiful, affordable and sustainable ‘It’s like a small Parisian-style hotel with a Copenhagen sense of space and time – modern and classic, vintage and new,’ says Lytje, who opened the hotel in 2020. Located in the buzzy Vesterbro neighbourhood, the 88-room hotel’s lobby and cafe have been embraced by locals as a go-to hangout for both the day and night. The rooms are bright and contemporary with pops of colour, be it an emerald wall or patterned throw blanket, and the luckiest guests will have a room overlooking the luscious, leafy courtyard at the hotel’s heart.

Coco Hotel is located at Vesterbrogade 41, 1620

Hotel Hans

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Hans)

The first commercial hospitality interior project by Norrøn Architects, Hotel Hans may be one of the city’s most recent openings, but it is undoubtedly among its most design-led. Housed in a red-brick building from 1900 by architect Emil Blichfeldt, the hotel marries the aesthetic of two contrasting neighbourhoods: Nørrebro’s creativity and Frederiksberg’s serenity. An Alpi Verdi green terrazzo grid visually unifies the interior and exterior spaces, while floor-to-ceiling openings maximise daylight and views. Throughout, the hotel features bespoke furniture by Norrøn, alongside pieces from Fredericia Furniture, Carl Hansen & Søn and Møbel. A monumental courtyard sculpture anchors the outdoor space, courtesy of design duo Pettersen & Hein. Across the 91 rooms and suites, dark green ceilings, sage-toned walls and bespoke lacquered side tables, desks and cabinets reinterpret 19th-century craft traditions. The atmosphere extends into the warm tones of the Mediterranean-inspired in-house restaurant Bolo.

Hotel Hans is located at Åboulevard 29, 1960

Kanalhuset

Kanalhuset (Image credit: Courtesy of Kanalhuset)

Kanalhuset, the 260-year-old, canalside hotel in Christianshavn – owned by the founders of Flying Tiger – has had many past lives. First as an orphanage for young boys and then as the Royal Naval Hospice, all adding to the storied patina of the property’s current use as a colourful, community-driven apartment hotel. The building (which dates to 1754) was given a new lease of life by design studio EEN and opened in 2021 as a layered and cheerful space in keeping with classic Danish design from the 1930s-60s. Each room is unique – the result of EEN’s careful sourcing and scouring of flea markets – and adds to the property’s un-hotel-like feel, made even more homely by the lack of a reception desk and daily communal dinners welcome to locals and hotel guests alike.

Kanalhuset is located at Overgaden Oven Vandet 62A, 1415

Nimb Hotel

Nimb Hotel (Image credit: Courtesy of Nimb Hotel)

The 38-room Nimb Hotel stands in Tivoli Gardens, one of the world’s oldest amusement parks, built in 1843, and the sprawling 1,300 sq m roof terrace, complete with plunge pool, offers arguably the best views of the park possible (and ride passes for all hotel guests!). The original Moorish-inspired building by architect Knud Arne-Petersen harks back to 1909 and has undergone several notable renovations, one in 2007 by Italian architect Matteo Thun to restore the facade and another in 2017 by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners to add 21 new rooms. ‘Our ambition with Nimb was to design a hotel that defies time – a space so profoundly original and quality-driven it simply refuses to fade,’ says Nimb’s interior curator, René Jasper, of the interiors that combine antiques from Denmark, England, and Belgium with art from around the world. Make sure to leave time in your itinerary to spend a few hours in Nimb’s impressive spa, which is complete with a Moroccan hammam and steam area.

Nimb Hotel is located at Bernstorffsgade 5, 1577

Nobis Hotel

Nobis Hotel (Image credit: Courtesy of Nobis Hotel)

Located in the heart of the city centre, the 75-room Nobis Hotel is a stone’s throw from Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen Central Station, and the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek art museum. ‘When I first saw the 1903 property, I was struck by an immediate sense of awe,’ says Nobis owner, Alessandro Catenacci, of the former Royal Danish Conservatory of Music – originally designed by Martin Bloch – that contains marble staircases, lofty ceilings, intricate stucco work and graceful balustrades. All such details were preserved in the building’s thoughtful renovation by famed Swedish architect Gert Wingårdh in 2017. The project blended Danish classicism with Swedish sensibility to create the ultimate luxury city hotel with all of the latest amenities, including a fitness centre and spa with sauna and cold plunge.

Nobis Hotel is located at Niels Brocks Gade 1, 1574

Hotel Sanders

Hotel Sanders (Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Sanders)

The 54-room Hotel Sanders is tucked away on an unassuming side street right off Kongens Nytorv, which makes walking into the hotel’s charming lobby all the more surprising. ‘Entering Sanders is like stepping into a theatre,’ says renowned ballet dancer-turned-hotelier, Alexander Kølpin, who opened the hotel in 2017. ‘Guests will always remain centre stage, but the carefully curated interiors will be the elegant and exquisite backdrop for their experience.’ Designed by British design firm Lind + Almond, the interiors weave the best of Dutch mid-century with British colonialism, infused with a touch of Paris. The result is a layered and characterful space best enjoyed in the glow of candlelight at the cocktail bar or perched in front of the lobby’s numerous fireplaces. Hotel Sanders is unpretentious, intimate, and a favourite among Copenhagen’s most style-minded visitors.

Hotel Sanders is located at Tordenskjoldsgade 15, 1055

Hotel SP34

Hotel SP34 (Image credit: press)

In the heart of Copenhagen’s bohemian Latin Quarter, Hotel SP34 is a bijou bolthole balancing mid-century and contemporary Nordic design. Home to 118 rooms and suites, guests can choose from intimate single bedrooms to penthouse suites with private balconies or a rooftop terrace. Formerly known as Hotel Fox, Brøchner Hotels (the group behind city hotspots Hotel Danmark and Hotel Astoria) tapped Danish architect and designer Morten Hedegaard to dress the sumptuously snug interiors with local furnishings and finishes, including moulded wood and caramel leather headboards, bespoke ceiling lights by Rubn, and an adaptation of the Hans Wegner Rope Chair design. The hotel’s buzzy restaurants include Vækst, which focuses on Nordic flavours, the American diner Cocks and Cows, and Din Nye Ven, an authentic neighbourhood coffee house.

Hotel SP34 is located at Sankt Peders Stræde 34, 1453

Villa Copenhagen

Villa Copenhagen (Image credit: Courtesy of Villa Copenhagen)

The former Post Office building was thoughtfully brought back to life by Goddard Littlefair and Universal Design Studio in 2019 to create a space that was contemporary, uncluttered and calming. This property, which became the 390-room Villa Copenhagen, was originally built in 1912 in the Neo-Baroque style, which provides an interesting counterpoint to the pared-back contemporary Danish interiors meant to make guests feel like they’re at home. Guest rooms blend brushed chrome finishes with oak parquet floors, with special touches like customised Louis Poulsen desk lamps and Finn Juhl armchairs. For the colour palette, Universal Design Studio looked to the paintings by Wilhelm Hammershøi to infuse the space with ‘sludgy grey-green, dark brick-red, and ochre.’

Villa Copenhagen is located at Tietgensgade 35, 39, 1704