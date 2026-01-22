Lilløy Lindenberg, the latest opening from the Frankfurt-based Lindenberg hotel group, is a dreamy, elemental escape perched on a fjord-flanked private island near Bergen. Comprising a mint-green clapboard house and an annexe – with just four guest rooms in total – this sustainably focused retreat acts as a portal from the modern world with a strong plant-based ethos, tactile Nordic interiors, and tech-free spaces designed for deep rest and unfiltered connection.

What’s on your doorstep?

Not much, and that’s all part of the appeal. A stay on this remote island in Norway’s Askøy municipality is an invitation to sink into a slower, more intentional rhythm. Days may be spent drifting along wind-lashed shores, roasting marshmallows over a crackling fire pit, or snorkelling the glassy, urchin-filled waters of the North Sea. If you find yourself yearning for more, the cluster of neighbouring islands provides plenty of diversions for foodies and history buffs. Locals speak highly of the family-run bakery, Bakstehuset, in the neighbouring village of Ask – and for good reason; its apple-topped cinnamon buns and lemon-cream croissants are worth every calorie.

Wartime bunkers and the remains of the Luftwaffe airbase at Herdla serve as reminders that this landscape was once a strategic Second World War stronghold, but today this picturesque archipelago strikes a softer note, with traditional hytter (cabins) dotting the moss-draped crags. Plus, it remains just a 40-minute drive from Bergen. Norway’s edgy second city, dubbed ‘the gateway to the fjords’, may be Europe’s rainiest, but it is also home to top-tier restaurants like Moon and Lola, buzzy natural wine bars such as Bodega and Tempo Tempo, as well as a thriving electronic music scene.

Who’s behind the design?

Renovating a century-old farmhouse on a storm-seasoned island is no mean logistical feat, and the Bergen-based architectural duo Vera & Kyte spent months ferrying materials back and forth across unruly waters in order to shape the property into what it is today. Guided by a low-waste philosophy, the pair sought to restore where possible, allowing the spirit of the original house to shine through its stripped timber walls and reinforced beams.

The duo are the creative force behind Lilløy’s quietly cool interiors, too. In a fitting tribute to their home turf, they have infused each space with a distinctly local flavour, collaborating with regional artists to create a warm antidote to the wild Atlantic weather. Ceramics by Joris-Jan Bos and glassware by Sigrid Rostad capture the island’s mercurial palette, creating a dialogue between indoors and out.

The hotel’s plant-based philosophy extends to the decor; the architects worked with Norwegian textile producers to source hardy wool upholstery over traditional leather or synthetic hides. ‘We had lots of discussions about the ethics of materials,’ the duo note. The result is reverential but alive – a preservation that feels like a continuation of the island’s story rather than a static museum piece.

Outside, the scalloped rooftop tiles are a major aesthetic draw, their pink-tinged granite grey reflecting the moody skyscapes. Each piece was taken down, washed by hand, repaired, and reattached in a labour of love that reaps its own rewards. This liquid sensibility carries indoors; in certain rooms, curved Glas Italia ‘Marlene’ mirrors by Philippe Starck distort reflections to mimic the ripples of the fjords.

The art collection is equally impressive, blending pieces from the owners’ private collection with works commissioned specifically for the project. A standout is the impressionistic forest scene by Bergen local Axel Vindenes, which takes pride of place in the library lounge.

Contemporary works are juxtaposed with framed family photos from the previous owners: black-and-white wedding shots of stern-faced couples in traditional Norwegian dress. Like the art, many of the antiques were gathered organically over time – a rustic assembly ranging from Scandinavian folk headboards and hand-painted trinket boxes to repurposed wooden school desks.

The room to book

Tucked into the eaves of the main house, the Moon Room’s peaked ceilings lend it a den-like quality – perfect for whispering secrets into the early hours, though less so for those over six feet tall. That said, the bathroom is worth crouching for, featuring a deep tub with views over the island. Downstairs, the Four Daughters room makes a nostalgic retreat for friends, with two single beds and two slightly bigger ones nestled into cosy, built-in snugs.

The adjacent Master Bedroom is a classic choice for couples, offering shore views from its king-sized bed, but our hearts are moored to the Ocean Room. Set apart in a self-sufficient, two-storey boathouse, it comes complete with a kitchenette, a piano, and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the sea, allowing the rhythmic lapping of the waves to serve as a nightly lullaby. Buyouts are also welcome, offering a rare chance to claim this salt-sprayed kingdom as your own.

Across all guest rooms, bathrooms feature large chunks of Larvikite – Norway's national rock, prized for its flashes of blue and silver – serve as sculptural shelves for all-natural L:A Bruket amenities. Meanwhile, yellow-striped bathrobes by OAS and glass jars of condoms and candies add a playful, irreverent touch. Most peculiarly, the beds feature mattresses infused with hand-harvested seaweed, a secret bit of engineering designed to draw guests into a restorative slumber.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

There is no formal restaurant at Lilløy. Instead, guests are invited to play chef in the fully equipped kitchen, served by an on-site shop of ready-to-cook ingredients, natural wines and freshly picked goodies. Better still, you can ask co-host and ecotrophologist Antje de Vries and her team to take over. A quietly charismatic force with a radical passion for sustainable cooking, she is known for plant-based cuisine that marks a bold departure from the traditional fish-heavy fare of Scandinavia. But sea-to-supper is still the name of the game here, and brave guests are invited to join de Vries on her daily dives, where she hand-forages the sea kelp that forms the backbone of her menu.

Her monthly ‘Kelp Club’ is a roaming, nine-course journey that moves from the boathouse to the fire pit, through the dining room, and into the lounge. There is even a course served in the sauna: a fittingly warming miso soup made with deep, seaweed dashi. Whether it’s fish-inspired tacos made with shiitake mushrooms or savoury seaweed-infused waffles, de Vries’ cooking is a masterclass in plant-based innovation.

Where to switch off

Once a wartime electrical station, then a crumbling shelter for the local sheep, the sauna has a peculiar history that’s echoed in its appearance. Vera & Kyte chose to honour its weathered, imperfect spirit, preserving the original structure rock-by-rock to create a sanctuary that feels as though it grew straight out of the earth.

In place of a vast, modern window, the duo kept the two original openings; they act as quiet, intimate frames for the horizon, where you might spot a rare bird or the distant breach of an orca. Inside, the air is heavy with the scent of hand-picked island herbs, inviting you to work up a sweat before letting the chilly Nordic air ground you.

This restful ritual extends to the terrace, where a hot tub is built into a platform of sleek, black bricks that provide a polished contrast to the sauna’s time-worn walls. On mild afternoons, the stone-sheltered fire-pit makes a prime aperitivo spot, with front-row seats to the island’s fiery Atlantic sunsets. Otherwise, the library lounge – a hushed space stocked with a curated selection of books and records – is a stylish shelter from the storm, designed for long, slow afternoons fuelled by homemade cakes and coffee.

The verdict

There is something wholly otherworldly about Lilløy Lindenberg. Perhaps it’s the rare, almost sacred silence that permeates its shores, or the dramatic Nordic light that brushes the sky with magnificent hues of violet and pink. Yet, for all the island’s dreaminess, Lilløy retains a sense of familiarity. Vera & Kyte’s tactile interiors create a grounding retreat, while convivial supper clubs and the warm hospitality of hosts Antje and Magnus ensure it always feels more of a home than a hotel.

Lilløy Lindenberg is located at Midtoyni, 5315 Herdla, Norway