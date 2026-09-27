They say nothing worth having comes easy, and that could certainly apply to getting to Anantara Tented Camp Kafue River in Zambia. After an 11-hour flight, followed by another two-hour hop by plane, and a five-hour car journey (the resort will soon get its own private airstrip), our 4x4 slowly rolled into camp after the sun had set, leaving it wrapped in darkness. Happily, glowing lights illuminated the pathway to a private villa, where we would stay for two days.

In the morning, light touched the surrounding landscape, proudly revealing where we had landed up and the tranquillity of the gently flowing Kafue River nearby. The camp itself, which had been under construction for three years before opening in September 2026, is elevated three metres above the ground on a series of stilts, its various elements connected by winding walkways. Ahead lies a slice of the 1,576km river, where elephants, hippos and crocodiles cool off.

With monkeys playing outside, eagles and kingfishers calling, and a mother elephant and her calf casually grazing at the entrance to the camp, the journey was well worth the effort.

Wallpaper* checks in at Anantara Tented Camp Kafue River

What’s on your doorstep?

Luxury hotel group Anantara, best known in Zambia for Anantara The Royal Livingstone at Victoria Falls, launched the tented camp as a way of creating a more sustainable safari experience. However, the thread that runs through the entire stay is its adaptability. This is achieved predominantly through a villa host – a dedicated member of the team who ensures guests’ itinerary runs smoothly, from bringing early-morning cappuccinos to escorting you to the safari area.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anantara)

Start the day just after dawn with a 4x4 safari through Kafue National Park. The rangers, charming and knowledgeable, identify and point out camouflaged wildlife, from rare birds and leopards to elephants and warthogs. Enjoy coffee and homemade biscuits along the way, before returning to the camp for breakfast. If you prefer being on the water, a river safari is an incredibly calming way to start or end the day. Here, spotting a hippo in the Kafue River is as easy as seeing a cow in the English countryside. Resist any urge to take a dip, however, as the local wildlife is not accommodating of the casual swimmer.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anantara Tented Camp Kafue River)

One note: pack long trousers and long-sleeved tops to help prevent insect bites, and avoid blue and black – the pesky tsetse fly’s favourite colours.

Who is behind the design?

The interiors of the villas, suites and main reception and dining area are tactile, vibrant and playful. Meg Ralph, founder of her namesake design studio based in South Africa, spearheaded the design and steered clear of any clichéd game-park interiors – think animal prints and British colonial touches.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Anantara)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anantara)

Instead, she focused on the abstract. Wall hangings that resemble a recognisable giraffe print are formed from clusters of geometric shapes; fringed pieces hang from the walls, fully integrating decoration into the interior; and large tables display carefully selected books that highlight the region’s craftsmanship. Curved wicker lights anchor the space, acting as both sculptural and functional elements.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anantara)

The room to book

The camp comprises ten Kafue Pool Villas and three Horizon Terrace Suites. The former are set along a winding walkway, each named after a native tree. At the entrance, there is space for shoes, umbrellas and blankets, as well as an Instax Mini camera, free to use during your stay. Inside, the space truly unfolds. Glass sliding doors form the façade facing the river, offering uninterrupted views. The living area to the right is generous, with a fridge and a coffee machine stocked and ready. To the left are a large bed, a walk-in wardrobe and a desk.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anantara Tented Camp Kafue River)

Further into the villa, there is a dressing table, and a built-in spa suite for treatments from the comfort of your room. The bathroom features a large central tub, while double sinks overlook the terrace outside. The shower doubles as a sauna and steam room, ideal for unwinding. Outside, you will find an outdoor shower, a plunge pool, a seating area and a kitchen, giving guests the option to dine at their villa at any time.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anantara Tented Camp Kafue River)

The Horizon Terrace Suite feels like staying amid the tree canopy. Elevated 14.3 metres above the ground, it is accessed via a glass lift and offers 360-degree views of the river and park – a perspective rarely found in a safari camp.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anantara)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

The food is inspired by the setting, but can be adapted to your preferences. There is the main dining area, Luzuba Harvestry, or you can enjoy food in the comfort of your villa. Less conventional are a sunken pontoon floating in the middle of the river, for a more intimate experience, and the chance to sip a mojito or a gin and tonic made with local 1964 Gin out in the bush.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anantara)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anantara)

Where to switch off

The riverside location is embraced throughout the design of the camp and even feeds into the gym. Fully equipped with Technogym equipment, the fitness suite floats on the water, overlooking the surrounding wildlife – the first of its kind in Africa.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anantara)

The suites, with their private spa areas, are perfect for enjoying a massage or facial treatment and truly unwinding. However, a highlight of the trip was enjoying a refreshing mocktail at the end of the day, sitting in deep chairs around three giant fire pits in the main resort area. It’s a beautiful way to share stories and get to know fellow travellers.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anantara)

The verdict

Anantara Tented Camp Kafue River aims to set a benchmark for eco-tourism, with the environment at the forefront of its design. What holds the camp together, though, is the hospitality – care and attentiveness sit at its heart, while kindness radiates throughout.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anantara)

Stays start from £5,500 per room per night based on two people sharing a suite on full board, premium beverages, game drives and massage treatments. anantara.com