Alexander Hotel marries European hospitality with sleek Mexican design

Jutting through a leafy green patch of the Parque de la Luz section of Chapultepec Park in Mexico City, the iconic Torre Virreyes structure is home to the new Alexander Hotel, a refined modern respite from the bustling surroundings.

Named after Alejandro Magno, Alexander III of Macedon, this urban landmark lies in the upscale Lomas Virreyes neighbourhood, which was developed as a ‘Garden City’. The five-star hotel, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, offers a heliport and a direct-access elevator within the building.

Alexander Hotel, Mexico City

The 26 light-filled suites feel more like private apartments, and are conceived by architect Daniel Álvarez, whose design features floor-to-ceiling windows, dark ebony woods, rare marble and meticulous Italian craftsmanship. ‘The idea was to create a concept for a very high-level hotel. The clients wanted the best and most luxurious hotel in the country,’ Álvarez comments.

Created in collaboration with Linda Masri and Lorena Cherem of Ambia Studio Interior Design, the public spaces and suites blend earthy colours with Mexican elements and the calming influence of calcite blue marble.

‘The interior design has a European soul with a Mexican accent,’ shares Masri. ‘Featuring Italian furniture of the highest quality, mostly from Poltrona Frau.’ Rimadesio was used for shelving and closets; Villeroy & Boch tableware; Riedel glassware; amenities from Byredo; Matouk bathrobes; and 1,200-thread count bed linens. ‘Every last square centimetre was designed with yacht-like precision,’ adds Álvarez.

While seeking to create an immersive environment that transcends traditional hotel experiences, the duo looked to luxury and sophistication as the primary inspiration for the interiors. ‘We specialise in transforming living spaces into personalised sanctuaries, blending functionality with aesthetic appeal,’ says Cherem. ‘Luxury is not just a feature but a philosophy.’

Focusing on the opulence of materials like marble, silver, crystal, gold and leather, the design duo aimed to create an atmosphere of timeless elegance and sophistication. ‘The use of marble adds a sense of grandeur and permanence, while silver and gold accents bring in warmth and a touch of regal splendour,’ notes Masri.

Under the direction of chef Gabriela Ruiz, that theme continues at the oval-shaped caviar bar. Here, you can dine on a selection of Petrossian caviar from Ossetra Imperial and Beluga. For the ultimate pairing, try the house Alexander Martini concocted by mixologist Mica Rosseau with Gin Harris infused with sugar kelp, dry vermouth, and olive juice, served alongside a Kumamoto Oyster topped with Baeri caviar.

Other engaging pursuits on offer around the property include viewing the permanent black-and-white photographic collection from seven Mexican artists, captured between 1987 and 2023. Titled ‘Elegance and Enduring Mirages’, it was curated by Nicole Badín Sucar.

The works on display weave through different photographic techniques while exploring youth, beauty, and expressions of vitality, and offer a complementary touch to the overall design aesthetic of the hotel.

Alexander Hotel is located at Bosque de Chapultepec, Lomas - Virreyes, Pedregal 24, Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, alexanderhotel.mx