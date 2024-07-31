Stylish Paris ice cream parlours for melting moments
Cool off with the best ice cream in Paris: Wallpaper’s favourite scoops span from classics at chef Alain Ducasse's ‘glacerie’ to ice cream sandwiches at JJ Hings
Paris may be famed for its patisserie, yet during summer, ice creams have Parisians queuing around the block. The number of Paris ice cream parlours (glaceries in French) and pop-ups continues to grow, merging classic flavours and traditional techniques with international ingredients and innovation. Read on for Wallpaper’s favourite scoops.
The best ice cream in Paris
Brigat’
After making an impression in London, Barcelona and Kuwait, brothers Lucio and Thomas Colombo decided to bring their blend of Italian expertise and world flavours to Paris with their bakery and next-door ice cream shop, Brigat’. The contemporary design of the glacerie mirrors the brothers’ simple, modern approach to traditional Italian ice cream, with pared-back neutral interiors showing off a counter of colourful sorbets and ice creams that highlight the quality of the raw ingredients. Expect flavours that reference home, such as Sorrento lemon sorbet and tiramisu, but also French tradition, such as their mille-feuille. You can even enjoy your scoops in a homemade brioche.
Brigat’ is located at 6 Rue du Pas de la Mule, brigat.paris
Folderol
After gaining a Michelin star at their Paris restaurant Le Rigmarole, chef couple Jessica Yang and Robert Compagnon combined their love of natural wine and ice cream by taking over the space next door to launch Folderol. The pair retained the flooring and exposed stone walls and oversaw the rest of the interiors themselves, notably the porcelain pendant lights that Yang threw in their ceramics studio above. With just one machine making small batches, Yang and Compagnon can play around with many different flavours to ‘make ice cream that people want to eat’. If you don’t snag a spot around the horseshoe bar slash ice cream counter, do as the locals do and spill out onto the street, with a glass of wine or one of Folderol’s vintage ice cream coupes in hand.
Folderol is located at 10 Rue du Grand Prieuré, folderol.com
Jade Genin
Chocolatier Jade Genin wanted to reference the duality of chocolate in the design of her first boutique and asked object designer Kaled Kolsi to step up to the challenge. Stark white walls contrast with golden highlights, a nod to the gilded statues that sit atop the nearby Palais Garnier, whilst hand-carved organic table legs contrast with the more sober vertical wall panels. Although best known for her pyramid chocolates, shaped after the tip of the obelisk in place de la Concorde, Genin’s ice creams have now become a seasonal speciality. Choose from two signature offerings, either the snowy light granités-neige, inspired by the Japanese shaved ice dessert kakigōri, or the crèmes glacés, which are unusually made by shaving the ice cream for a creamier texture.
Jade Genin is located at 33 Av. de l'Opéra, jadegenin.fr
JJ Hings Ice Cream
What began as a summer pop-up with essentially a fridge in a room quickly turned into one of Paris’ most beloved ice cream shops. New Zealander chef Julia Bell named the shop JJ Hings after her grandmother and great uncle and takes an equally personal approach to creating her ice creams, which are inspired by childhood memories and the personalities of friends and family. Flavours are fun and unexpected, think Chilli Crunch topping on a vanilla soft serve or Living La Vida Luca with pumpkin spice and miso sesame caramel. As Bell uses only the freshest seasonal ingredients, each flavour is fleeting, so catch them while you can. Also look out for limited-edition ice cream sandwiches, ice pops and nostalgic ice cream floats.
JJ Hings Ice Cream is located at 46 Rue Bichat, @jjhings
La Glace Alain Ducasse
It is not surprising that Alain Ducasse, the French-born Monégasque chef whose restaurants hold 21 Michelin stars, also has his name above one of the best ice cream shops in Paris. La Glace Alain Ducasse is part of the chef’s mini gourmet empire in the 11th arrondissement and serves ice cream from an open-front shop inspired by the traditional ice cream cart. Classic flavours are particularly indulgent here: its vanilla scoop comprises three varieties. Look out for more unusual options such as Plombières, a citrus and almond ice cream based on a forgotten 19th-century Italian recipe.
La Glace Alain Ducasse is located at 38 Rue de la Roquette, lechocolat-alainducasse.com
Maison Aleph
Levantine flavours inspire both the delicate pastries and rich ice creams at Maison Aleph. Pastry chef and founder Myriam Sabat tapped architect Eloise Bosredon, who also designed Chocolaterie Cyril Lignac, to create both her stores in Le Marais and Montmartre. The pair worked together to translate the graphic ornamentation of the Levant into clean blue and white lines – note the tiled exterior and geometric floor – while the pattern on Maison Aleph’s packaging is inspired by the now partially destroyed flooring of a palace dating back to the Umayyad era. Sabat has since grown her ice creams from one, the still bestselling Rosa Damascena, to a collection of 12 flavours, including two more signatures: Iranian Pistachio with caramelised pistachios and milk chocolate with halva.
Maison Aleph is located at 20 Rue de la Verrerie, maisonaleph.com
Originally from Leeds, Nicola Leigh Stewart lived in London and Madrid before moving to Paris, where she writes about travel and food for the likes of Conde Nast Traveler, The Telegraph, The Times, Design Anthology UK, and Robb Report. She has also co-authored Lonely Planet guidebooks on Paris and France and teaches travel writing at the American University of Paris.
