Talea Beer’s West Village taproom is a haven for women and LGBTQ+ communities
Introducing Talea Beer's first taproom in Manhattan, featuring a vibrant design by Alda Ly Architecture
It's no secret that New York State is brimming with taprooms. The resurgence of the craft beer industry is strong, and there are more options available than ever before. While it’s an overwhelmingly male-dominated field, it's those venues that marry culture, design, and community that reign in the Big Apple's thirst for craft breweries and distilleries.
Talea Beer opens a taproom in the West Village
Talea, a pioneer in this regard, stands out as the first female and veteran-owned production brewery in New York City. With two established locations in Brooklyn, Talea recently partnered with Alda Ly Architecture (ALA) to create its third taproom in Manhattan, nestled on Christopher Street in the West Village. This new spot aims to celebrate the voices of women and LGBTQ+ communities while serving Talea's popular sour brews in an inviting space.
Visitors can easily navigate the bar via an open dining room and flexible seating. Street-facing windows complement the soft, pastel-like colours, welcoming the neighbourhood in. 'The space definitely felt like it had history and a past life. Originally built in 1920, the building has been a part of the fabric of the neighbourhood and a key part of the iconic Christopher Street elevation for a long time,' says ALA's project director Marissa Feddema.
Being a café by day and a bar by night, Talea hopes to be an active community spot, frequented for 'both work and play'. 'We opened up the space to provide as much open area [as possible] for the dining room, and brought the bar front and centre to highlight the taps with its extensive selection of beers,' adds Alda Ly, founder and principal of ALA.
The interior design combines classic saloon elements – such as exposed brick, decorative moulding, and brass accents – with modern finishes, including saffron and mandarino tiling, quartz countertops, and colourfully stained oak. The seating options include red Industry West ‘Scroll’ dining chairs, mauve ‘Rus’ chairs by Article, and a stained oak banquette, while ‘Junit’ pendants from Schneid Studio, made of oak, illuminate the space.
An emblematic spiralling staircase, maintained from the original building, is located behind the bar and opposite the seating area, which connects two different spaces. In the hallway, the restrooms feature images of distinguished locals and gender activists who have contributed to the rich history of the surrounding area, well-equipped for a mirror selfie. Continuing beyond the bar, you come to a flexible teamwork and dining space dubbed 'The Revolution Room', developed for groups of eight to ten people and ornamented by a Nuura ‘Miira 8 Oval’ chandelier.
Meanwhile, an intimate room nicknamed 'The Snug' pays homage to the once-designated secret areas in speakeasies. This one features Venetian plastered walls, an olive velvet banquette, and orange plush lounge chairs that give the space a tactile memory. The room is well-lit with brass ‘Dottie’ sconces by Kate Spade and features a vintage fireplace mantel, making it perfect for private events.
Excitingly, a fourth Talea taproom, designed by ALA, is set to open near Bryant Park in Manhattan, expanding its footprint in the city.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the professional she had become today. She holds a BSc in Business Management from King’s College London and an MA in Strategic Fashion Marketing from the London College of Fashion. Before joining the team in 2023, she served as an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
In Memoriam: Maria Pergay (1930 – 2023)
We remember design dame Maria Pergay, who died on 31 October 2023 aged 93
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Paul Smith unites with NYC label Commission for a collection inspired by family
For the ongoing &PaulSmith project, the British designer has united with Jin Kay and Dylan Cao’s Commission for a collection exploring generational style
By Jack Moss Published
-
‘Women in Revolt!’ at Tate Britain is a deliciously angry tour de force of feminist art
‘Women in Revolt!’ puts feminist art from 1970 – 1990 under the spotlight at Tate Britain
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘Hotel Kitsch’ uncovers the whimsical world of adults-only fantasy getaways
‘Hotel Kitsch’ is an A-to-Z guide to sleazy and hopelessly romantic American vacations
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson is PAC NYC’s new restaurant, designed by Rockwell Group
Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson is a contemporary American restaurant that draws from New York City – step inside
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
At Cucina Alba and Alba Accanto, journey to Italy’s coast without leaving New York
Cucina Alba and Alba Accanto, a vibrant restaurant and an elegant bar respectively, have been designed by GRT Architects and Prince Street Hospitality co-founder Cobi Levy
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Peek inside Martin Brudnizki’s Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York
The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York, designed by Martin Brudnizki, is revealed ahead of an October 2023 grand opening
By Daven Wu Published
-
Holiday cabins across the USA to plan your next escape
From Shelter Island to Phoenix, a slew of new hotels around the country take the form of charming holiday cabins and cottages
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
The Paramour Estate is a true Hollywood star
Paramour is a 1920s Silver Lake mansion making an elegant escape from one’s fans in Los Angeles
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Hawaiian resort Kona Village honours the sacred land it sits on
Hawaii’s new Kona Village carefully preserves the spirit of the site’s original 1960s resort, and respects the traditions of its location
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
‘Where To Now’: Zara and Wallpaper* launch offbeat travel guides
Zara and Wallpaper’s ‘Where To Now’ travel guides launch with five off-the-beaten-track adventures, from California to Naoshima, for armchair and actual explorers, available to buy now
By Simon Mills Published