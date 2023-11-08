Talea Beer’s West Village taproom is a haven for women and LGBTQ+ communities

It's no secret that New York State is brimming with taprooms. The resurgence of the craft beer industry is strong, and there are more options available than ever before. While it’s an overwhelmingly male-dominated field, it's those venues that marry culture, design, and community that reign in the Big Apple's thirst for craft breweries and distilleries.

Talea Beer opens a taproom in the West Village

Talea, a pioneer in this regard, stands out as the first female and veteran-owned production brewery in New York City. With two established locations in Brooklyn, Talea recently partnered with Alda Ly Architecture (ALA) to create its third taproom in Manhattan, nestled on Christopher Street in the West Village. This new spot aims to celebrate the voices of women and LGBTQ+ communities while serving Talea's popular sour brews in an inviting space.

Visitors can easily navigate the bar via an open dining room and flexible seating. Street-facing windows complement the soft, pastel-like colours, welcoming the neighbourhood in. 'The space definitely felt like it had history and a past life. Originally built in 1920, the building has been a part of the fabric of the neighbourhood and a key part of the iconic Christopher Street elevation for a long time,' says ALA's project director Marissa Feddema.

Being a café by day and a bar by night, Talea hopes to be an active community spot, frequented for 'both work and play'. 'We opened up the space to provide as much open area [as possible] for the dining room, and brought the bar front and centre to highlight the taps with its extensive selection of beers,' adds Alda Ly, founder and principal of ALA.

The interior design combines classic saloon elements – such as exposed brick, decorative moulding, and brass accents – with modern finishes, including saffron and mandarino tiling, quartz countertops, and colourfully stained oak. The seating options include red Industry West ‘Scroll’ dining chairs, mauve ‘Rus’ chairs by Article, and a stained oak banquette, while ‘Junit’ pendants from Schneid Studio, made of oak, illuminate the space.



An emblematic spiralling staircase, maintained from the original building, is located behind the bar and opposite the seating area, which connects two different spaces. In the hallway, the restrooms feature images of distinguished locals and gender activists who have contributed to the rich history of the surrounding area, well-equipped for a mirror selfie. Continuing beyond the bar, you come to a flexible teamwork and dining space dubbed 'The Revolution Room', developed for groups of eight to ten people and ornamented by a Nuura ‘Miira 8 Oval’ chandelier.

Meanwhile, an intimate room nicknamed 'The Snug' pays homage to the once-designated secret areas in speakeasies. This one features Venetian plastered walls, an olive velvet banquette, and orange plush lounge chairs that give the space a tactile memory. The room is well-lit with brass ‘Dottie’ sconces by Kate Spade and features a vintage fireplace mantel, making it perfect for private events.

Excitingly, a fourth Talea taproom, designed by ALA, is set to open near Bryant Park in Manhattan, expanding its footprint in the city.

