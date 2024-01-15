Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is the best place to see the solar eclipse in April 2024
Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo on Mexico’s Pacific coast offers the perfect observation deck to catch April’s solar eclipse – earning it a Wallpaper* Design Award 2024
On 8 April 2024, day will turn into night as a total solar eclipse unfolds, journeying from Mazatlán in Mexico to Newfoundland in Canada, cutting across 13 of the United States. Expected to last up to four minutes and 27 seconds, the event will see the moon entirely conceal the sun’s visible surface, revealing its corona in a rare luminous display against a darkened sky.
While in the past, eclipses often appeared in myths and legends (the Cherokee people believed a supernatural frog was trying to eat the sun, while the Aztecs depicted it as a jaguar), today they still beckon us to pause and wonder at the vastness of the universe – like the Navajos, who see a solar eclipse as a time for renewal and reflection. According to Nasa, the 2024 Great North American Eclipse marks a pivotal moment, being the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous US until August 2044.
Four Seasons Tamarindo, a one-of-a-kind luxury resort
The Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo in Mexico emerges as a privileged spot to observe this astronomical phenomenon, inviting us to embrace the convergence of light and shadow. The Mexican property is located within a private reserve encompassing 1,200 hectares of vibrant jungle and unexplored shorelines and driving distance of the eclipse’s ‘zone of totality.’
The luxury resort boasts 157 cliffside and beachfront accommodations, three chef-led dining establishments, two bars, three cascading infinity pools, an oceanfront golf course designed by David Fleming, a serene spa, and a plethora of experiences. It presents an authentic immersion into Mexico, showcasing its diverse ecosystems and cultural richness.
