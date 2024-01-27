Death & Co DC is the new cool kid on Washington, DC’s Blagden Alley

Nestled within Washington, DC’s culturally rich Blagden Alley, Death & Co DC emerges as the new cool kid in this historic district, once home to working-class immigrants and African Americans. The alley, now a blend of rehabilitated carriage-house homes and a thriving hub for bars, restaurants, and mural art, is a must-visit destination in the nation’s capital.

Death & Co DC – an intimate cocktail spot

(Image credit: Courtesy of AAmp Studio)

As Death & Co’s fourth establishment, following successful ventures in New York City, Denver, and Los Angeles, the new cocktail spot, designed by Portland- and Toronto-based AAmp Studio, beckons visitors with its curated zones that range from cosy lounge areas for intimate conversations to communal spaces fostering social interaction.

‘What’s interesting is how the bar programme, created by Death & Co 17 years ago in New York’s East Village, seeks to bring together a community of cocktail lovers, and the streets in Blagden Alley feel like an extension of the bar’s moody and intimate atmosphere, paying homage to the similarly alley-like stretch of their original location on 6th Street,’ reflects Andrew Ashey, founder of AAmp.

(Image credit: Courtesy of AAmp Studio)

(Image credit: Courtesy of AAmp Studio)

As you step inside the 1,500 sq ft interior, a sunken dark bar surrounded by raised perimeter booths adorned in warm wood and rich greens steals the spotlight. Above, a signature wood ceiling is softly illuminated. Meanwhile, the 800 sq ft three-season patio bar and lounge feature lighter tones that harmonise with brick walls and steel-framed windows.

Despite the ample size of the room, AAmp prioritised intimacy by ’placing glass panels in strategic locations to help bring a layer of warmth’. Ashey notes, ‘We also introduced a tucked-away larger booth – affectionately known as the party pod – to have a special place where larger groups can feel a sense of privacy or autonomy without feeling disconnected.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of AAmp Studio)

(Image credit: Courtesy of AAmp Studio)

AAmp Studio’s ingenuity comes to life with a strategic 90-degree shift in the room and bar orientation, providing unobstructed views across the bar, outdoor patio, and charming alley. Dismantled walls and reorganised level changes create an open environment interconnecting public and semi-private spaces. The journey for visitors unfolds on the upper level, offering the choice to descend into the bar area from either direction.

‘For us, the layout and material choices all centred around the bar – literally – as we wanted that to feel like the anchoring element in the space,' explains Ashey.

(Image credit: Courtesy of AAmp Studio)

(Image credit: Courtesy of AAmp Studio)

The menu features illustrated drink profiles, starting with light and refreshing options and ending with ‘spiritous’ drinks, alongside a zero-proof section. Categories include ‘Light & Playful’, ‘Boozy & Honest’, and ‘Bright & Confident’. The cocktail selection will rotate over time.

(Image credit: Courtesy of AAmp Studio)

(Image credit: Courtesy of AAmp Studio)

Formerly the Columbia Room, a cocktail bar and tasting room by mixologist Derek Brown that garnered industry respect and international acclaim, the venue has undergone a transformation, guided by AAmp, that respects the past while embracing the future. The central symbol, a custom mosaic mural, stands as a tribute to the former tasting room’s legacy, echoing the commitment to the fine craftsmanship of cocktails.

‘Along the side of the bar with the window facing the alley sits the Columbia Room’s original mosaic in its original location, as a nod to the lauded bar’s legacy and the space’s history,’ adds Ashey.

aampstudio.com