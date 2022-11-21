Wallpaper* wants… ten best-designed wireless chargers for Apple devices
Looking to get rid of wires? Our top ten elegantly designed MagSafe-compatible wireless charging stations will help you find your way through the tangle
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Conventional phone chargers swiftly became the kind of generic object that you keep out of sight and out of mind, especially to conceal the inevitable tangle of wires. The introduction of wireless chargers changed all that, and it’s become increasingly common to seek out systems that let two or three devices charge at once. Here’s our guide to wireless charging desktop docks that look good.
TEN BEST-DESIGNED WIRELESS CHARGERS
1. Vitra Ampi Charging Station
Vitra’s Ampi was shaped by London-based design consultancy Layer for the mighty furniture maker Vitra. This neat desk accessory combines wireless charging with a concealed sliding compartment for devices that still need wires, where you’ll find a couple of conventional sockets and a brace of USB ports. Available from Vitra in two different finishes, basic dark and soft grey, this is pitched at the home office market. It’s also Layer’s first collaboration with Vitra and is the furniture maker’s debut tech product.
Vitra Ampi, Vitra.com (opens in new tab)
2. Courant Catch:3
Courant, which was founded by Evan Moskal and Monish Sabnani in 2018, produces the neat Catch:3, which treats the charger like an accessory and pairs a pad with a helpful tray for odds and ends. Perfect for those who grab a phone or earbuds on the way out of the door along with their keys. The company also has a new MAG range that’s designed to work with Apple’s hugely successful MagSafe system.
Courant Catch:3, $80, StayCourant.com (opens in new tab)
3. GroveMade Wood MagSafe Stand
GroveMade specialises in humanising technology through craft. While its MagSafe Stand doesn’t include the charger itself, it’s a hand-finished hardwood and vegetable-tanned leather stand paired with a solid metal base, creating an intentionally weighty and solid-looking device for your iPhone to perch on when it’s not in your pocket. Finishes include Eastern Hard Rock Maple and American Black Walnut, as well as ceramic-coated steel or brass, and a natural cork base.
Wood MagSafe Stand, $155, Grovemade.com (opens in new tab)
4. Anker 3-in-1 Cube
Anker has acquired a solid reputation for quality and its new 3-in-1 Cube is a pared-back solution for Apple aficionados. The device incorporates a magnetic iPhone charge pad on the folding top, beneath which is a nook for your AirPods. Finally, there’s a pull-out drawer that serves as a handy charge platform for an Apple Watch.
Anker 3-in-1 Cube, $149.95, Anker.com (opens in new tab)
5. Belkin BoostCharge Pro
Belkin’s take on the 3-in-1 device takes a different tack, with a T-shaped bar supporting iPhone and Apple Watch chargers (letting you keep track of the time), while AirPods sit on the circular base. Available in both black and white, the BoostCharge Pro incorporates stainless steel and fast 15W charging.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro, £139.95, Belkin.com (opens in new tab)
6. Ikea Nordmärke
Not to be outdone, Swedish giant Ikea continues to bolster its appliance and device division with a range of neat, affordable wireless charging pads. Nordmärke comes with a triple-pad version that is simplicity itself – space for three devices (three phones, if that’s your thing) on a simple lozenge-shaped pad with a non-slip cork surround.
Ikea Nordmärke Triple pad for wireless charging, £45, ikea.com (opens in new tab)
7. Twelvesouth HiRise 3
A space-saving solution, the compact HiRise 3 still manages to charge three key devices within its small footprint. As well as the angled iPhone stand, a perch for your Apple Watch is tucked away at the back and AirPods go on the base (or a second phone). Available in white or black, this is a fine choice for a nightstand or countertop.
Twelvesouth HiRise 3, $79.99, TwelveSouth.com (opens in new tab)
8. Nomad Base Station Pro
Base Station Pro has capacity for three devices, as well as a special ‘full surface’ design that means you don’t have to hunt for the sweet spot to make a connection. A simple, slender black slab, it comes with a padded leather surface on which to rest your wireless-enabled devices.
Nomad Base Station Pro, $199, Nomadgoods.com (opens in new tab)
9. Kerf MagSafe Standing Dock
Kerf is a small company dedicated to crafting high-tech accessories in a variety of woods. As well as tactile eccentricities like plywood and a wide range of different solid wood cases for iPhones, Pixels and Samsung phones, the company also hand-makes beautiful traditional pencil cases. We’re here for the MagSafe Standing Dock, however, a tasteful desk accessory that’s available in cherry, maple, or walnut.
Kerf MagSafe Standing Dock, $90, Kerfcase.com (opens in new tab)
10. Oakywood Triple Dock
Oakywood’s take on the Triple Dock goes for sculptural rather than sleek. A faceted chunk of wood that conceals its electronic innards well, the dock offers wireless charging for the current holy trinity of Apple products, with a natural, smooth finish in oak or walnut that looks good even when it’s empty. The Poland-based company breaks down its prices so you can see exactly where your money goes (including a small percentage to environmental initiates).
Oakywood Triple Dock, £78, Oakywood.shop (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Peninsula House is a timeless piece of Greek island architecture
Peninsula House, Atelier Bow-Wow’s latest collaboration with developer Oliaros, is a free-flowing, art-filled holiday home on the Greek island of Antiparos
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Men’s grooming products: these brands deliver dapper looks daily
From effective skincare and convenient concealers to beard brilliance, these brands offer men’s grooming products to address your daily needs
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
New book for star-crossed cartophiles chronicles the world’s space bases, big and small
Blast off: ‘The Atlas of Space Rocket Launch Sites’ offers a global photographic tour of gateways into orbit, both high profile and off the radar
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Microsoft goes William Morris: the Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition is now available
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition is a hybrid tablet and laptop embellished with a bespoke design
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Google accelerates home WiFi with shapely new Nest WiFi Pro router
Google’s newest domestic device is inspired by ceramic art and incorporates the newest ultra-fast standard of WiFi technology, WiFi 6E
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Cut your own grooves with Teenage Engineering’s new Record Factory
The PO-80 Record Factory from Yuri Suzuki and Teenage Engineering is a musical toy with a serious side
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The little Amazon Astro is a big company’s first foray into domestic robotics
Amazon is betting big on home automation. Can the friendly-looking Astro ensure our relationship with robots gets off to a healthy start?
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Hands on with new Nothing Phone (1): a clearly different smartphone
Nothing Phone (1) launches, hitting the sweet spot between price, performance, and efficiency, and promoting the simplification of your smartphone life
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Alice Camera is a clever blend of AI, high-quality optics, and smartphone intelligence
Launching in summer 2022, the Alice Camera is designed to offer ‘the intelligence and user experience of a phone but with the image quality of a DSLR’
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Wallpaper* wants… five new earbuds for the best audio on the move
Five new earbuds with the very latest in noise-cancelling technology, comfort and sound
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Nothing Phone (1) preview: a radical reinterpretation of mobile tech
There’s much ado about the forthcoming Nothing Phone (1). In our exclusive interview, the minds behind the device tell us what to expect from a design that will ‘bring the inside out’
By Jonathan Bell • Published