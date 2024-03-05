Nothing Phone (2a) and Punkt MC02: our hands-on review

Today marks the launch of the Nothing Phone (2a), the newest and third handset from the UK-based tech start-up and an indication of how much the brand has matured in a short space of time. After examining the handset’s design and engineering approach in our Nothing Phone (2a) preview, we’ve now had a chance to get our hands on the phone and dive into the device, which we review below. We also took the chance to look at the new Punkt MC02, a simple smartphone with an added layer of privacy – read on and take your pick.

Nothing Phone (2a) review: a smarter phone than ever

Nothing Phone (2a) in white (Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing’s hardware design certainly makes the phone stand out, and the switch to a tough plastic rear cover gives the (2a) a lighter feel without compromising too much on quality. Nothing’s OS operating system, now on v2.5, is swiftly powered by a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro, instead of the Snapdragon processors used in Phones (1) and (2). With the same 6.7in screen as the Nothing Phone (2), but a slimmer bezel, the new (2a) presents a meticulous face to the world. This is heightened by the design of the OS, which features Nothing’s carefully developed black and white icon set and geometric widgets for time, calendar, pedometer, compass, media player, and so on.

Nothing Phone (2a) (Image credit: Nothing)

It all makes the stock Google Android system look rather cartoonish and – crucially – gives the device a welcome sense of simplicity that goes some way to lowering the dopamine-driven addictive qualities of the modern smartphone. Other enhancements include Nothing’s ‘Smart Clean technology’, a background process that tidies up the onboard storage to keep the phone feeling snappy as it ages. Nothing only offers three years of Android support (Google now offers seven years for its latest Pixel 8 series), but the company’s strong commitment to reducing and recycling – as seen in its packaging – seems to carry more weight.

Nothing Phone (2a) (Image credit: Nothing)

Phone (2a) also comes with a larger battery, not only capable of lasting longer than its predecessors, but also more efficient in the way it uses power. Up to 12GB of RAM is available, along with a standard 256GB of storage. The three cameras – 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide and a 32MP front (‘selfie’) camera – deliver much better results than on earlier models, with a new image signal processor bringing increased low-light ability.

Nothing Phone (2a) (Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing has matured its offering without losing the edge that makes it stand out. As a self-described ‘mass premium’ offering, the Phone (2a) is a welcome alternative to the smartphone hegemony. Little touches like the Glyph composer for constructing custom ringtones really speak to the nimbleness of a small, diverse design and hardware team and their interests and influences.

Punkt MC02 prioritises privacy over complexity

Punkt. MC02 Smartphone (Image credit: Punkt.)

Also new to market this spring is the latest handset from Swiss electronics company Punkt. The flagship device in an eclectic line-up of minimal technology, the MC02 is the first smartphone to run Apostrophy OS. The company, which came to prominence with its deliberately Luddite LP01 non-touchscreen smartphone and also makes beautiful, post-Braun electronics like the AC02 alarm clock (both devices were designed in collaboration with Jasper Morrison), favours a more mindful attitude to electronics.

Punkt. MC02 Smartphone (Image credit: Punkt.)

While the MC02 is a fully featured Android phone, the inclusion of Apostrophy’s bespoke operating system gives it an added layer of data privacy and simplicity. Apostrophy OS sets up internal barriers for its bespoke Email, Calendar, Contacts, Notes and Storage apps, maintaining your info in Switzerland with its extensive data privacy laws, out of the hands of invisible monetisation courtesy of the big tech providers. It’s a subscription-only service - you’re effectively paying not to be advertised to – with 12 months free included in the price of the phone.

Punkt. MC02 Smartphone (Image credit: Punkt.)

In addition, the MC02 has ‘Digital Nomad’, your own personal VPN for secure, location-agnostic browsing, plus the ability to monitor the privacy implications of apps installed via Google Play (as well as see their energy impact).

Punkt. MC02 Smartphone (Image credit: Punkt.)

Punkt stresses that the MC02 isn’t about blazing speed or cutting-edge specs. Petter Neby, the company’s founder and CEO, says that they ‘disagree with the modern idea that privacy is nothing but the ability to hide secrets – and that this is a fairly recent misnomer. Alongside many other rights, the right to privacy is a fundamental human value, is nuanced and context matters,’ he says, adding, ‘We feel this makes for a better relationship with tech and mental wellbeing.’

Punkt. MC02 Smartphone (Image credit: Punkt.)

The screen is 6.7in, the main camera is 64MP and the onboard memory extends to 6GB. Punkt’s camera system has much more aggressive image processing than Nothing, and although the blacks are darker, image crispness is down to the software sharpening up the edges of objects, rather than the quality of the lens.

Punkt. MC02 Smartphone (Image credit: Punkt.)

To this end, the MC02 also goes for a monochrome approach, albeit with far less abstract icon design than Nothing. Punkt’s visual style evokes the personal organisers of the 1990s, all part of the company’s ‘intentional consumer electronics’ approach. Straight out of the box, it’s fully functional and if you’re intent on using Apostrophy’s abilities to the full, you’ll never need to dip into the Google Play store.

Nothing Phone (2a) is now available from Nothing.Tech, @nothing

Punkt. MC02, £599, Punkt.ch, @Punktdesign