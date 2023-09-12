The latest over-ear headphones offer easy listening and effortless style
Over-ear headphones, whether wireless or wired, offer comfortable listening, effective noise-cancelling and crystal-clear calls
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We explore what’s new in personal audio design, with this collection of recently launched over-ear headphones and on-ear headphones that range from traditional wired devices to the latest Bluetooth 5.3 models.
JBL Live 770NC wireless headphones
JBL’s new Live 770NC are wireless automatic noise-cancelling over-ear headphones that sport Bluetooth 5.3 (with LE audio support). Choose between total immersion (with Bluetooth and ANC on you’ll get up to 50 hours of battery life) or allow for ambient background noise and conversations through the integral microphones. A special video mode should do away with the irritating slightly out-of-sync playback you sometimes get with wireless Bluetooth devices, and the headphones also have Alexa and Google Assistant built in. The 770NC is available in black, white, blue and sandstone.
JBL Live 770NC headphones, £159.99, UK.JBL.com
Soundcore Space One wireless headphones
Anker’s Soundcore brand has launched its new range of over-ear headphones, the Space One. Capable of extremely fast charging (plug them in for five minutes to get four hours of playback), the Space Ones have a soft, streamlined design. Available in black, latte cream, and sky blue, the headphones are said to reduce exterior noise by up to 98 per cent, with five levels of ‘transparency’ to gradate your exposure to real life.
Soundcore Space One, £89.99, UK.Soundcore.com
PSB M4U 8 MK II wireless headphones
PSB Speakers M4U 8 MkIIs are available in a stylish Espresso Brown colourway, which pairs well with the aluminium detailing on the headband. The wireless over-ear headphones (which also come in black) feature Bluetooth HD wireless, Active Noise Cancelling and a dedicated ‘Personal Sound’ feature available from the PSB app. There’s also the option to wire them up with standard 3.5mm connectors (on both sides), with 25 hours of listening time.
PSB M4U 8 MK II headphones, £229, PSBSpeakers.com
Bugatti x Master & Dynamic headphones
Bugatti’s collaboration with Master & Dynamic doesn’t just include earbuds, but these branded examples of M&D’s famed over-ear headphones. As with the earbuds, there are three colourways for the new range, all of which reference hues made famous by the hypercar maker. The range consists of the MW75 ANC Wireless headphones, MG20 Wireless Headphones and MW08 Active Noise-Cancelling Earphones.
Master & Dynamic for Bugatti collection, MW75 ANC Wireless Headphones, £649, MG20 Wireless Headphones, £529, MW08 Active Noise-Cancelling Earphones, £419, MasterDynamic.co.uk
Sendy Audio Apollo headphones
One of Sendy Audio’s signature characteristics is the use of real wood finishes. The new Apollo Open-back Planar Magnetic Balanced Headphones continue this theme, combining rosewood chambers with a leather and stainless steel headband. Planar Magnetic drivers are essentially a high-end method of sound reproduction, using a thin diaphragm that’s moved by a signal bearing wire to reproduces sound, unlike the simpler, cheaper and more robust dynamic drivers. Despite the precision and complexity, the Apollos are relatively compact and lightweight.
Sendy Audio Apollo, £469, SendyAudio.com
Sennheiser HD 660S2 headphones
These open-backed over-ear headphones are notable for their emphasis on rich, deep bass, part of the company’s ongoing evolution of its 600 range. To get the best of this kind of device, a separate headphones amplifier is probably needed, limiting its application for everyday listening on the move.
Sennheiser HD 660S2, £499, Sennheiser-Hearing.com
Sony WH CH720N wireless Headphones
Sony’s WH CH720N noise cancelling headphones are light, effective and affordable. Complete with Multipoint Bluetooth (allowing two devices to be connected at once – say a laptop and a phone – with the ability to switch seamlessly to the one that needs priority) and 35 hours of listening time, these are headphones for those with an innate trust in Sony’s long-standing portable audio experience.
Sony WH CH720N, £99, Sony.co.uk
Yamaha YH-E700B wireless headphones
The new YH-E700B wireless headphones from Yamaha come at something of a premium, perhaps because of the Japanese conglomeration’s heritage and heft – it’s one of the largest musical instrument manufacturers in the world and owns a raft of big names as well as its own brand equipment. Graced with the iconic triple tuning fork logo, and available in freshly fashionable beige, the YH-E700B headphones – a next-generation entry into the E700-class of wireless noise-cancelling models – have adaptive noise cancelling, the ability to tune themselves to your particular ear shape and 32 hours of listening time.
Yamaha YH-E700B, £295, UK.Yamaha.com, Amazon.co.uk
Hugo X Urbanista Los Angeles solar-powered wireless headphones
Swedish audio brand Urbanista has teamed up with Hugo, the German fashion brand, to create a limited edition version of its innovative solar-powered Los Angeles headphones. Drawing on Hugo’s recent runway collections, the Hugo x Urbanista Los Angeles headphones have a unique two-tone colourway that fades across the device, incorporating the solar headband that gives practically infinite playtime when you’re out and about.
HUGO x Urbanista Los Angeles, £209, Urbanista.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Zegna x The Elder Statesman launches with Los Angeles pop-up in a Jean Prouvé-designed structure
Zegna x The Elder Statesman arrives worldwide this month, including a special stop in Los Angeles. Here, Alessandro Sartori and Greg Chait tell Wallpaper* the story behind the collaboration
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Peek inside Rose Uniacke’s London home, as she talks of the power of interiors, and her new book
Unveiling ‘Rose Uniacke At Work’, her second monograph, the designer invites us in, sharing her passions, inspirations, and how she approaches her own interiors
By Tilly Macalister-Smith Published
-
Locke at East Side Gallery: step inside its characterful interiors in Berlin
Locke at East Side Gallery in Berlin opens its doors; get ready to check into its dynamic interiors by Grzywinski+Pons
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
New Polaroid I-2 sees the revitalised brand continue to innovate
The Polaroid I-2 adds manual controls, digital connectivity and a host of high-quality improvements to this familiar creative tool
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Music makers: from pocket synths to standalone beat machines, we’ll help you make some noise
Ten of the best-designed audio devices and experimental instruments for music makers
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Nothing Phone (2) doubles down on the brand’s minimalist, low-key aesthetic
Nothing Phone (2) is the alternative choice, a high-tech handset designed to wean you off digital distractions without compromising quality or function
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Motorola Razr 40 is a compact foldable that emphasises minimal screen time
Powerful yet pocketable, the Motorola Razr 40 shows how the clamshell phone is maturing, pitched at those who prefer to keep digital temptation at bay
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Astell&Kern gives its flagship portable media player a material makeover
The Astell&Kern A&ultima SP3000 offers high-fidelity sound in a compact, if weighty, package with features galore for the discerning audiophile
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Taking Google’s sleek Pixel Tablet for a test run
The Google Pixel Tablet is a premium slice of media tech, complete with speaker dock that transforms it into the central hub of a smart home set-up
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Portable and pocketable travel tech: four take-away gadgets with which to stay connected
Work and play remotely with these travel tech devices: TicWatch Pro 5; a stylish new Samsung battery pack; Urbanears’ latest earbuds; and the evergreen Tula microphone
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Audio-Technica adds new hues to its classic Sound Burger record player
The Audio-Technica Sound Burger offers portable analogue audio for all, with a colour menu that nods to the bold electronics of the 1980s
By Jonathan Bell Published