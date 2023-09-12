The latest over-ear headphones offer easy listening and effortless style

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We explore what’s new in personal audio design, with this collection of recently launched over-ear headphones and on-ear headphones that range from traditional wired devices to the latest Bluetooth 5.3 models.

JBL Live 770NC wireless headphones

JBL Live 770NC wireless headphones (Image credit: JBL)

JBL’s new Live 770NC are wireless automatic noise-cancelling over-ear headphones that sport Bluetooth 5.3 (with LE audio support). Choose between total immersion (with Bluetooth and ANC on you’ll get up to 50 hours of battery life) or allow for ambient background noise and conversations through the integral microphones. A special video mode should do away with the irritating slightly out-of-sync playback you sometimes get with wireless Bluetooth devices, and the headphones also have Alexa and Google Assistant built in. The 770NC is available in black, white, blue and sandstone.

JBL Live 770NC headphones, £159.99, UK.JBL.com

Soundcore Space One wireless headphones

Soundcore Space One wireless headphones (Image credit: Soundcore)

Anker’s Soundcore brand has launched its new range of over-ear headphones, the Space One. Capable of extremely fast charging (plug them in for five minutes to get four hours of playback), the Space Ones have a soft, streamlined design. Available in black, latte cream, and sky blue, the headphones are said to reduce exterior noise by up to 98 per cent, with five levels of ‘transparency’ to gradate your exposure to real life.

Soundcore Space One, £89.99, UK.Soundcore.com

PSB M4U 8 MK II wireless headphones

PSB M4U 8 MK II wireless headphones (Image credit: PSB)

PSB Speakers M4U 8 MkIIs are available in a stylish Espresso Brown colourway, which pairs well with the aluminium detailing on the headband. The wireless over-ear headphones (which also come in black) feature Bluetooth HD wireless, Active Noise Cancelling and a dedicated ‘Personal Sound’ feature available from the PSB app. There’s also the option to wire them up with standard 3.5mm connectors (on both sides), with 25 hours of listening time.

PSB M4U 8 MK II headphones, £229, PSBSpeakers.com

Bugatti x Master & Dynamic headphones

Bugatti x Master & Dynamic headphones (Image credit: Master & Dynamic)

Bugatti’s collaboration with Master & Dynamic doesn’t just include earbuds, but these branded examples of M&D’s famed over-ear headphones. As with the earbuds, there are three colourways for the new range, all of which reference hues made famous by the hypercar maker. The range consists of the MW75 ANC Wireless headphones, MG20 Wireless Headphones and MW08 Active Noise-Cancelling Earphones.

Master & Dynamic for Bugatti collection, MW75 ANC Wireless Headphones, £649, MG20 Wireless Headphones, £529, MW08 Active Noise-Cancelling Earphones, £419, MasterDynamic.co.uk

Sendy Audio Apollo headphones

Sendy Audio Apollo headphones (Image credit: Sendy Audio)

One of Sendy Audio’s signature characteristics is the use of real wood finishes. The new Apollo Open-back Planar Magnetic Balanced Headphones continue this theme, combining rosewood chambers with a leather and stainless steel headband. Planar Magnetic drivers are essentially a high-end method of sound reproduction, using a thin diaphragm that’s moved by a signal bearing wire to reproduces sound, unlike the simpler, cheaper and more robust dynamic drivers. Despite the precision and complexity, the Apollos are relatively compact and lightweight.

Sendy Audio Apollo, £469, SendyAudio.com

Sennheiser HD 660S2 headphones

Sennheiser HD 660S2 headphones (Image credit: Sennheiser)

These open-backed over-ear headphones are notable for their emphasis on rich, deep bass, part of the company’s ongoing evolution of its 600 range. To get the best of this kind of device, a separate headphones amplifier is probably needed, limiting its application for everyday listening on the move.

Sennheiser HD 660S2, £499, Sennheiser-Hearing.com

Sony WH CH720N wireless Headphones

Sony WH CH720N wireless Headphones (Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s WH CH720N noise cancelling headphones are light, effective and affordable. Complete with Multipoint Bluetooth (allowing two devices to be connected at once – say a laptop and a phone – with the ability to switch seamlessly to the one that needs priority) and 35 hours of listening time, these are headphones for those with an innate trust in Sony’s long-standing portable audio experience.

Sony WH CH720N, £99, Sony.co.uk

Yamaha YH-E700B wireless headphones

Yamaha YH-E700B wireless headphones (Image credit: Yamaha)

The new YH-E700B wireless headphones from Yamaha come at something of a premium, perhaps because of the Japanese conglomeration’s heritage and heft – it’s one of the largest musical instrument manufacturers in the world and owns a raft of big names as well as its own brand equipment. Graced with the iconic triple tuning fork logo, and available in freshly fashionable beige, the YH-E700B headphones – a next-generation entry into the E700-class of wireless noise-cancelling models – have adaptive noise cancelling, the ability to tune themselves to your particular ear shape and 32 hours of listening time.

Yamaha YH-E700B, £295, UK.Yamaha.com, Amazon.co.uk

Hugo X Urbanista Los Angeles solar-powered wireless headphones

HUGO X Urbanista Los Angeles solar-powered wireless headphones (Image credit: Urbanista)

Swedish audio brand Urbanista has teamed up with Hugo, the German fashion brand, to create a limited edition version of its innovative solar-powered Los Angeles headphones. Drawing on Hugo’s recent runway collections, the Hugo x Urbanista Los Angeles headphones have a unique two-tone colourway that fades across the device, incorporating the solar headband that gives practically infinite playtime when you’re out and about.

HUGO x Urbanista Los Angeles, £209, Urbanista.com