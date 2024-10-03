Focal launches Diva Utopia, wireless speakers for aesthetically minded audiophiles

French luxury audio specialist Focal has announced the Diva Utopia, a pair of active loudspeakers that is the company’s first foray into wireless tech. As with all things Focal, the Diva Utopia sits at the very upper end of the market, pitched at pursuers of perfect sound who want their audio accompanied with aesthetic flair.

Focal Diva Utopia wireless speaker (Image credit: Sylvie Bessou)

The 121cm-tall speakers are floorstanding and offer a commanding presence, with a three-way bass-reflex system and a unique design that accentuates the shape and position of the drivers via grey felt panels. The loudspeaker used employs electronics from Naim, and the system offers up to 400 watts of power in total. Focal has deployed Ultra Wideband wireless technology, a form of streaming that allows for higher audio quality than compact disc.

Focal Diva Utopia wireless speakers (Image credit: Sylvie Bessou)

Each loudspeaker appears to float atop a plinth, with bass speaker drivers located on the sides of the tower structure. The side panels also appear to float above the surface of the speaker, with a dividing line down the front panel that also accommodates an illuminated logo. The Utopia series, which includes open-backed audiophile headphones, has a number of familiar design codes, reproduced here, including the red and black double grille on the tweeter at the top of the tower.

Focal Diva Utopia wireless speaker (Image credit: Focal)

The other symbol of Focal’s Utopia products, also seen on the headphones, is the brushed aluminium 'ribbon' device at the base, described here as a ‘symbolic Yin & Yang, evoking harmony between expertise and technology’. The side panels are made from soft grey felt, an acoustically neutral, environmentally friendly material

Focal Diva Utopia wireless speaker (Image credit: Focal)

On board, you’ll find a complete suite of streaming music connectivity, including Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast and UPnP protocols as well as out-of-the-box access to Spotify Connect, TIDAL, popular Chinese service QQ Music and hi-res audio specialist Qobuz. There’s connectivity to TV, projectors, consoles and turntables, and Focal – and Naim – have ensured it dovetails with their current ecosystems, with a dedicated app to control playback.

Focal Diva Utopia wireless speaker (Image credit: Sylvie Bessou)

Diva Utopia by Focal, £29,000 per pair, Focal.com