These 8 high-end mini PCs pack their computing power into a tiny footprint
Speed, space efficiency and style come together in new-generation mini PCs, an excellent way to keep your tech out of sight and out of mind
If you’re wedded to a desk and have no need for mobile computing, your best option is to go for one of the latest mini PCs. In the past decade, these ultra-compact desktop boxes have largely replaced the tradition tower PC configuration, being sold as standalone devices to plug into your existing keyboard and screen set-up.
Unless your computing requirements are especially heavyweight, the new generation of mini PCs will do all you need without dominating desk or floor. It’s also a world where new brands come at you thick and fast, often supplanting the biggest names in computing, and specifications and upgrades occur weekly.
Which mini PC is best for you?
Apple Mac Mini
For many of us, the answer to this question is simple: the Mac Mini. The latest generation of this iconic compact computer incorporates Apple’s M2 and M2 Pro chips for the first time. It’s nearly two decades since the first Mini appeared, helping set the stage for a host of imitators who followed the pared-back package and shipped without a keyboard, display or mouse. The square form factor – initially interrupted only by a front-loading slot for the CD-Rom – was another Apple innovation. Round the back you’ll find plenty of ports, and the build quality is second to none.
Apple Mac Mini, from £649, Apple.com
Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5
Lenovo’s range of tiny desktop machines has recently been expanded with the introduction of the ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5. Pitched more at general admin and business use rather than full-on creative exploration, the AMD Ryzen-powered model can still contain up to 64GB of RAM and has no fewer than seven USB ports and up to two solid state hard drives; the case is designed for easy access to upgrade and swap out key components. It’ll even power three displays.
Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5, from £469.99, Lenovo.com
HP Z2 G9 Mini Workstation
HP’s Z2 G9 Mini Workstation sports an NVIDIA T1000 graphics card, giving it the horsepower to run even the most graphic-intensive jobs. Small enough to be mounted behind a monitor, and therefore remain completely out of site, the tiny case (which can be opened up without any tools) also incorporates recycled plastic.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
HP Z2 G9 Mini Workstation, from £1,679.99, HP.com
Dell Optiplex Micro
Dell’s entry into this dizzying category is the Optiplex Micro, a slim and rugged mini tower with the capacity to run at least three separate displays. This is a must-have machine for multi-monitor set-ups like home trading, with the support of Dell’s decades of experience in building business machines. While the simple, unfussy box (made with over 50 per cent recycled plastic) won’t win any beauty prizes, there’s also an optional stand mount so you can stash it behind your screens.
Dell Optiplex Micro, from £501.59, Dell.com
Khadas Mind
Now we’re into the woods, with the first of several models from newly minted suppliers that don’t have the pedigree of the big hardware manufacturers. Khadas’ Mind is a truly tiny PC, weighing in at well under half a kilogram and with a tiny desktop footprint. Intel i7-powered, the Mind has a built-in standby battery to counter any accidental power outages, and the premium model features a 1TB hard drive and 32GB of RAM.
Khadas Mind, from $799, Khadas.com
Geekom Mini IT13
Taiwan-based electronics firm Geekom pivoted to mini PCs in 2021 and now has a vast line-up of models catering to every conceivable use case. We’ve selected the Mini IT13, which combines the Intel Core i9 processor, up to 2TB of storage and Windows 11 Pro. As well as packing the latest WiFi and USB specifications into its tiny machines, the company tests extensively for cooling efficiency and noise ratings to make a device that’s swift, small and silent.
Geekom Mini IT13 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5, from £499, Geekom.com
Beelink GTR7 PRO 7940HS
With almost every brand new Windows-based PC and laptop, most experts recommend a fresh install as a way of sieving any bloatware or unwanted applications. It also offers peace of mind when buying from companies without big name recognition. Beelink is a case in point – often recommended by those in the know with the occasional caveat about the bundled software. Its AMD-powered hardware is strictly minimal in form but enhanced by a rare selection of bold case colours.
Beelink GTR7 PRO 7940HS, from £939, Bee-link.com
Minisforum NAD9
The NAD9 is a micro machine with an included vertical stand for additional space saving. The NAD9 goes big on connectivity, with three types of USB port, HDMI, Ethernet and even a microphone input. Quiet and competent, it’s is an affordable desktop machine that should function well across the board.
Minisforum NAD9, from £409, Store.Minisforum.uk
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
In Common With opens ‘Quarters,’ a gallery, wine bar, and boutique inside a Tribeca loft
In Common With opens its new space which resembles a distinguished design collector’s house museum
By Diana Budds Published
-
Cubitts Mercer Street in New York is a moody ‘treasure box’ of depth and drama
Cubitts Mercer Street opens in New York to a concept by London-based studio Tutto Bene, offering sleek details and moody design
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Public House brings a taste of good old London to Paris
Chef Calum Franklin opens Public House, a British-style pub and brasserie in Paris boasting interiors by Laura Gonzalez
By Nicola Leigh Stewart Published
-
HMD and Nokia put the candy back in the candybar phone
Colourful new Nokia phones from HMD will keep digital detoxers’ low-tech credentials alive with style
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Five compact DAB radios that combine broadcast content with visual brio
The latest DAB radios – countertop and bedside broadcast companions – for those who like their devices to be standalone and visually simple
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Nothing Ear and Ear (a) earbuds: audio innovation with a retro nod
Nothing’s new Ear and Ear (a) earbuds, drawing inspiration from vintage portable hi-fi and packed with updates, help the company maintain its status as an audio innovator
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Dial into the Boring Phone and more smartphone alternatives
From the deliberately dull new Boring Phone to Honor’s latest hook-up with Porsche, a host of new devices that do the phone thing slightly differently
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Cutting-edge sound machines celebrate the independent spirit
Synths, effects, and even toys – these sound machines offer up new adventures in music creation, and showcase the idiosyncratic world of low-volume tech production
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Wearable tech that’ll help you hack, track and snack your way to success
The latest in discreet wearable tech, from biowearables to smart glasses, is designed to help you be your best self
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Remote working wonders: what every home office needs
Remote working calls for clever and efficient kit that won't impinge on domestic bliss at day’s end – from a desk that stows your monitor out of sight to a discreet cloud alternative
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Leica SL3 meets the desires and demands of photographers and filmmakers
The Leica SL3, the latest in the brand’s range of mirrorless full-frame system cameras, is powerful, pocketable and undeniably professional
By Jonathan Bell Published