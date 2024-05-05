These 8 high-end mini PCs pack their computing power into a tiny footprint

If you’re wedded to a desk and have no need for mobile computing, your best option is to go for one of the latest mini PCs. In the past decade, these ultra-compact desktop boxes have largely replaced the tradition tower PC configuration, being sold as standalone devices to plug into your existing keyboard and screen set-up.

Unless your computing requirements are especially heavyweight, the new generation of mini PCs will do all you need without dominating desk or floor. It’s also a world where new brands come at you thick and fast, often supplanting the biggest names in computing, and specifications and upgrades occur weekly.

Which mini PC is best for you?

Apple Mac Mini

Apple Mac mini (Image credit: Apple)

For many of us, the answer to this question is simple: the Mac Mini. The latest generation of this iconic compact computer incorporates Apple’s M2 and M2 Pro chips for the first time. It’s nearly two decades since the first Mini appeared, helping set the stage for a host of imitators who followed the pared-back package and shipped without a keyboard, display or mouse. The square form factor – initially interrupted only by a front-loading slot for the CD-Rom – was another Apple innovation. Round the back you’ll find plenty of ports, and the build quality is second to none.

Apple Mac Mini, from £649, Apple.com

Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5

Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5 (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo’s range of tiny desktop machines has recently been expanded with the introduction of the ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5. Pitched more at general admin and business use rather than full-on creative exploration, the AMD Ryzen-powered model can still contain up to 64GB of RAM and has no fewer than seven USB ports and up to two solid state hard drives; the case is designed for easy access to upgrade and swap out key components. It’ll even power three displays.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5, from £469.99, Lenovo.com

HP Z2 G9 Mini Workstation

HP Z2 G9 Mini Workstation (Image credit: HP)

HP’s Z2 G9 Mini Workstation sports an NVIDIA T1000 graphics card, giving it the horsepower to run even the most graphic-intensive jobs. Small enough to be mounted behind a monitor, and therefore remain completely out of site, the tiny case (which can be opened up without any tools) also incorporates recycled plastic.

HP Z2 G9 Mini Workstation, from £1,679.99, HP.com

Dell Optiplex Micro

Dell Optiplex Micro (Image credit: Dell)

Dell’s entry into this dizzying category is the Optiplex Micro, a slim and rugged mini tower with the capacity to run at least three separate displays. This is a must-have machine for multi-monitor set-ups like home trading, with the support of Dell’s decades of experience in building business machines. While the simple, unfussy box (made with over 50 per cent recycled plastic) won’t win any beauty prizes, there’s also an optional stand mount so you can stash it behind your screens.

Dell Optiplex Micro, from £501.59, Dell.com

Khadas Mind

Khadas Mind (Image credit: Khadas)

Now we’re into the woods, with the first of several models from newly minted suppliers that don’t have the pedigree of the big hardware manufacturers. Khadas’ Mind is a truly tiny PC, weighing in at well under half a kilogram and with a tiny desktop footprint. Intel i7-powered, the Mind has a built-in standby battery to counter any accidental power outages, and the premium model features a 1TB hard drive and 32GB of RAM.

Khadas Mind (Image credit: Khadas)

Khadas Mind, from $799, Khadas.com

Geekom Mini IT13

Geekom Mini IT13 (Image credit: Geekom)

Taiwan-based electronics firm Geekom pivoted to mini PCs in 2021 and now has a vast line-up of models catering to every conceivable use case. We’ve selected the Mini IT13, which combines the Intel Core i9 processor, up to 2TB of storage and Windows 11 Pro. As well as packing the latest WiFi and USB specifications into its tiny machines, the company tests extensively for cooling efficiency and noise ratings to make a device that’s swift, small and silent.

Geekom Mini IT13 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5, from £499, Geekom.com

Beelink GTR7 PRO 7940HS

Beelink GTR7 PRO 7940HS (Image credit: Beelink)

With almost every brand new Windows-based PC and laptop, most experts recommend a fresh install as a way of sieving any bloatware or unwanted applications. It also offers peace of mind when buying from companies without big name recognition. Beelink is a case in point – often recommended by those in the know with the occasional caveat about the bundled software. Its AMD-powered hardware is strictly minimal in form but enhanced by a rare selection of bold case colours.

Beelink GTR7 PRO 7940HS (Image credit: Beelink)

Beelink GTR7 PRO 7940HS, from £939, Bee-link.com

Minisforum NAD9

Minisforum NAD9 (Image credit: Minisforum)

The NAD9 is a micro machine with an included vertical stand for additional space saving. The NAD9 goes big on connectivity, with three types of USB port, HDMI, Ethernet and even a microphone input. Quiet and competent, it’s is an affordable desktop machine that should function well across the board.

Minisforum NAD9, from £409, Store.Minisforum.uk